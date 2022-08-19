If you think barreling down Tejon Street on an electric scooter sounds like fun — well, it is. But the e-scooters around Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City have a serious purpose.
They’re meant to let Downtown visitors to park in one of the city garages or find a place a bit farther from their destinations and not have to circle the busiest blocks looking for parking space.
Todd Frisbie, manager of the Colorado Springs traffic engineering division, said the data collected so far shows that some scooter riders are using them for more than just joy rides.
PikeRide’s electronic bikes are getting even more use by commuters. In fact, Executive Director Jolie NeSmith said, PikeRide partnered with the city’s Parking System Enterprise to launch a “park and pedal” program a month ago. Already, 156 riders have participated, and overall trip data suggests that PikeRide bikes are being used to commute to jobs, restaurants and stores.
PikeRide also has partnered with Weidner Field to provide bike valet service for events at the stadium and will provide valet service at this year’s Labor Day Liftoff.
The e-bikes and scooters are supplementing the free shuttle service, which had a soft launch by Mountain Metropolitan Transit on May 22 and loops through Downtown every 7 minutes.
The e-bikes and scooters, alternative forms of transportation collectively called micromobility, are increasingly popular in American cities, even though they’re relatively new.
According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, Americans took 136 million trips on shared bikes and scooters in 2019, a 60 percent increase from 2018.
Adoption by American cities is continuing because, besides reducing carbon emissions and helping to decongest central cities, micromobility provides accessible and affordable ways for people to get around.
According to the city’s website, micromobility can also address the “first and last mile” challenges for transit users, improving mobility from bus stops to and from destinations.
And it’s fun.
E-SCOOTERS
The city began a one-year pilot program with e-scooter operators Lime and Veo in October 2021, with the intention of deciding this fall whether to continue the program, Frisbie said. Thus far, it’s headed in the right direction.
Since the pilot program began, more than 120,000 trips have been taken on the e-scooters, covering 190,000 miles, and averaging 1,300 daily miles, he said.
“These statistics support that they are being used,” Frisbie said. “It’s probably more than I was anticipating.”
Although it’s difficult at this point to tell the extent to which the scooters are being used for commuting, Frisbie said data from March showed an average trip distance of 1.1 miles.
“One thing I looked at suggests that some of the trips are probably more recreational than commuter: We were seeing that with roughly half the trips, the beginning and end were within a few blocks of each other,” he said. “More than half of the trips had that kind of characteristic.”
The data also showed that 5 percent of trips covered more than 5 miles and about 25 percent were over 2 miles, suggesting that the scooters were being used “to maybe replace the trip they may have done by car or by walking,” he said.
Riders download an app from Lime or Veo, then can use the scooters between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
It costs $1 to unlock a scooter, then 29 cents per minute of use for Lime machines and 31 cents per minute for Veo scooters.
Lime enables people who qualify through participation in an eligible local, state or federal benefits program to access the scooters without a smartphone or credit card, and Veo provides discounts for people who qualify via assistance programs.
Each operator serves a designated area, shown on maps on the city’s website, coloradosprings.gov/escooters.
Certain areas are restricted: E-scooters are not allowed in parks and on trails and will shut down if taken there. They can be ridden in streets and on sidewalks except in areas labeled dismount zones. Within these zones, Frisbie said, riders must get off and push their scooters.
Other restricted areas include the Colorado College campus and inside public parking garages.
In the Downtown core, riders are required to park their e-scooters at one of the designated scooter stations. Outside the core, a scooter trip can be ended anywhere, Frisbie said.
There are no costs to the city except for staff time, he said. Each scooter company pays a $75 fee per scooter and remits 10 cents per ride back to the city.
Frisbie said the city will continue to gather data over the next couple of months.
“Then we’ll evaluate the program and make a decision on whether we continue for another year,” he said. “I would say so far, our Public Works has been pleased with how the program has gone.”
E-BIKES
PikeRide was launched in 2018 as a project of Downtown Ventures, the nonprofit arm of the Downtown Partnership.
“Between 2018 and now, we’re up 287 percent in ridership,” she said. In large part, that is due to a switch to e-bikes in 2019.
The original pedal bikes “were heavy and cumbersome, and riding those up a hill was never pleasant,” NeSmith said.
In January 2020, PikeRide transitioned to operating as its own nonprofit organization, and ridership has continued to grow.
For the year to date from January to July, ridership is up 82 percent over the same period of 2021, NeSmith said.
“We’ve also grown our stations — what we call hubs,” she said. “We’ve increased those by 50 percent since we launched, so we have a lot more places to pick up bikes.”
With more than 50 hubs and 300 e-bikes, the service area extends north to south from Fillmore Street to Fountain Boulevard, east to Union Boulevard and west to Manitou Springs.
NeSmith gets daily requests to extend service to other areas of Colorado Springs.
“We’re really focused on connecting our neighborhoods to the Downtown core, and it’s not just businesses and restaurants that we’re trying to connect people to — we’re also trying to connect them to essentials and jobs,” she said. “So we’ve been really strategic about how we continue to put in new hubs and grow.”
PikeRide also operates through an app that users download. To start a trip, they scan a QR code between the handlebars of a bike at one of the hubs, then unlock the cable.
Riders are asked to park bikes at a designated hub, lock the bikes and submit a photo of the secured bike through the app to complete the trip.
Riders can venture outside the service area but are charged a pickup fee if they don’t return a bike to a designated station.
Users can pay as they go at a rate of 15 cents per minute after a $1 unlocking fee, or can purchase 24-hour passes for $20, monthly memberships for $35 or annual memberships of $150.
People who provide proof of financial assistance such as SNAP, Unemployment or Medicaid can apply for WeRide, a $20 annual membership.
SAFETY UP TO USERS
PikeRide, both of the e-scooter operators and the city recommend that riders wear helmets, but helmets are not provided by any service. It would be logistically difficult to do so, Frisbie said.
“They can’t attach or lock a helmet to a scooter,” he said. “How do you keep them clean? You don’t know who’s head it’s been on. I wouldn’t wear one.”
Providing helmets “was something that we spent a lot of time talking about when we first launched,” NeSmith said. “Since our state does not require bicycle users or scooter users to wear a helmet, we can’t require it either.”
Similarly, it’s up to users to know and adhere to the rules of the road and to report any mishaps.
Frisbie said the city cuts off e-scooter service at 11 p.m. to help curb drinking and riding. Accidents do happen, but it appears they are rare.
“At the six-month point, there were 20 crashes reported to the police,” Frisbie said. “I’m not hearing from the police department or other individuals that they’ve seen a rash of crashes involving scooters and other vehicles.”
NeSmith said the e-bikes have an excellent safety record. Only one serious accident has been reported — a hit-and-run about a year ago that was not the fault of the cyclist. That accident resulted in serious injuries to the rider, who was using the bike to commute to work.
There have been four or five reports of people falling off their bikes. When those are reported, “we immediately get to that bike and check it for damage and test-ride the bikes,” she said.
Scott Lee, manager of the city’s Parking System Enterprise, said he was skeptical at first about the e-scooters but has been surprised at their popularity for people to get from the parking garages to other parts of town.
“We’ve got a station area near the south entrance at the City Administration Building garage,” Lee said. “I think a lot of people like tooling around on those. We’ve had PikeRide at or near all our garages as well, and that’s always been a nice benefit.”
Lee said the parking enterprise is encouraging people to park and use the scooters or bikes.
“People aren’t spending money when they’re driving around looking for parking,” he said. “It’s not until you park your car that you open your wallet and start spending. So the businesses are happy when people are parked.”
Although Lee doesn’t have data showing the effects of e-bikes and scooters on parking availability, he said the programs appear to be working well.
“I think it’s a great option for people to have, to be able to get around,” he said.