Television actors and newly-minted power couple Patrick Duffy (Dallas; Step by Step; Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and Linda Purl (The Office, Happy Days, Homeland, Matlock) strolled into Berger Hall at UCCS Dec. 8 to judge a “Shark Tank”-style competition of business pitches from college students, all based on somehow utilizing Duffy’s family sourdough starter in their proposed product — while simultaneously thinking up clever ways of leveraging Duffy and Purl’s fame for marketing purposes.
That may sound like a fever dream, but the unique event was the brainchild of Stephen Kaczmarek, local entrepreneur and owner of Borealis Fat Bikes on South Academy Boulevard, as well as an adjunct professor at UCCS. When his old friend Purl contacted him about business ideas for Duffy’s sourdough starter, he decided it could become an opportunity for his students to get some very real business experience.
“The class is a creative thinking class, and we do lots of different exercises, but this is their first opportunity to have a real product, and launch a real business. … When I introduced Patrick Duffy, they all said, ‘Come on, is this for real?’” Kaczmarek said.
The winning entry doesn’t only receive the sourdough and Duffy’s blessing — he’s ponying up the startup cash for the winning business idea, as well. On top of that, Kaczmarek is waiving the finals for the winner and granting them an automatic A in the class. So aside from just being a fun project, this is a chance for these juniors and seniors to launch a very real business.
“This isn’t what you normally learn in business school — this is the real deal,” Kaczmarek said.
“My real job is my business, Borealis Fat Bikes, so for me it’s fun to teach this class. I grew up with Dallas and Happy Days, and Linda is an old friend. … It’s been fun to see the students go through the whole gamut of emotions as they’ve processed what’s really involved in launching a company,” Kaczmarek said.
Borealis’ focus is producing bikes equipped with wide (or “fat”) tires, designed for use in snow or sand. The company also produced the first carbon-fiber fat bikes in the world — so Kaczmarek is no stranger to innovative business ideas himself, although he wasn’t actually a judge for the contest.
“The judges will select the winning team. ... I am just selecting grades,” Kaczmarek said of Duffy, Purl and their friend who served as a third judge — Lance Stuart, co-founder of Hashi2Motto, who teleconferenced in from New York.
Matt Rawlyk and Thomas Smiley were going over some last-minute details of their presentation moments before the start of the event. Rawlyk is a senior majoring in management, while Smiley is a junior majoring in computer science and cybersecurity.
“We wanted to go with a product that could be on the shelves next to Betty Crocker, like the do-it-yourself set-up with everything in the kit, everything you need all together there for you,” Rawlyk said. “The hardest thing about sourdough is simply getting started with that process — not a lot of people know how to do it, and it can be intimidating.”
Duffy and Purl feature prominently on his kit’s label.
“I tried to incorporate them as much as possible, because that’s what’s going to move this product off the shelves,” Rawlyk said.
A BRIEF HISTORY
As for the Duffy family sourdough starter, like any heirloom wild yeast, it has a long and storied history.
“When I was 3 years old, in 1952, my parents took my sister and I in a pickup truck and a 20-foot trailer house, and drove from Montana to Alaska,” Duffy said.
At some point in the years the family spent there, an old woman gifted Duffy’s mother with a sourdough starter, telling her it had come to Alaska via gold miners during the Alaskan gold rush.
“At that point it would have been almost 50 years old. So it’s over 100 years old — at least, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it,” Duffy said. “It’s been in the family, and has died and come back many times. It’ll only last 6 months without rejuvenation. But when it dies, I just call my sister. … She’ll still have it.”
At first Duffy started giving it to people as gifts, along with a little addendum of the history and a few family recipes. One day when he was in the kitchen baking cinnamon rolls, Purl tried a few, and was impressed — insisting that this was something that needed to be shared. It was something Duffy had considered before, but the push came from Purl, who reached out to her longtime friend, Kaczmarek.
“I thought it could be nice to commercialize, but I’m not good at following through. I’m a great idea man, but I’d be living under a freeway if left to my own devices,” Duffy said. “We’re hoping to find a concept we can really move forward with.”
Purl noted that the last few years have, perhaps counterintuitively, sparked a rise in entrepreneurship.
“I think the pandemic ignited a lot of entrepreneurial genes, that may have been dormant in the pre-COVID world,” Purl said. “People realized, ‘I don’t have to be part of a company.’ It seems like a good moment for new possibilities and new business models.”
“Lance is a Harvard Business School guy, and was at McKinsey for eight years,” Purl said. “He runs his own company. … We called on him to shoot holes in the business plans, because we’ll just say, ‘Everybody is great!’”
“The most encouraging thing is that it’s not a room full of stuffy old men who have done business for fifty or sixty years. ...” Duffy said. “It’s new thoughts, new ideas. I’m sure there will be out-of-the-box thinking, which is what’s needed right now.
“And it’s not just that we’ll pick a winning team — all of these students now have a business template that they might not have thought of otherwise, to inspire them to go out and do new things,” Duffy said.
As the competition proceeded, a variety of business proposals were brought forth: various kits that could be sold off the racks at supermarkets, a food truck offering a variety of baked goods, and even a physical bakery that would offer baking classes.
While Duffy and Purl asked some marketing-related questions, Stuart played the bad guy, offering more pointed critiques of the proposals and asking questions about costs and overhead, customer traffic, and social media strategies. When one group mentions their target market will be young families, Stuart raises concerns of a disconnect between the brand and the target.
“Older fans are the people who know who Patrick and Linda are — not their kids,” Stuart said.
“If you don’t sell out for the holidays, you’ll be left with a lot of inventory,” Stuart told another group. “I think there may be too many moving parts.”
AND THE WINNER IS...
In the end, senior James O’Brien’s pitch for a dehydrated sourdough kit that included a scale, dough scraper, and other baking instruments took the top prize. The kit is intended to be sold on an online retail site. The one-man team overcame a competitive field, composed mostly of groups.
O’Brien’s winning proposal tackled the thorny issue of short shelf life and exploding sealed containers for sourdough starters — by selling a dehydrated starter, his product should have a shelf life 10 times that of other starters. It can also be “revived” by using a recipe included in the kit.
Kaczmarek noted that some of the brick-and-mortar proposals were likely seen as higher-risk given the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, whereas an online business would also feature far fewer built-in costs.
The winner was invited to dinner at Purl’s house, along with Duffy and Kaczmarek, where they could begin to sort out details of the launch. And in addition to judging the contest, Purl issued another judgment as well: Who was the better TV boyfriend — Michael Scott of The Office, or The Fonz from Happy Days?
“Michael Scott was so rough on me! And he ditched me because I was too old,” Purl said. “Now, Fonzie was always a stand-up guy. … I’ve got to go with Fonzie.”
“And I don’t like either one of them,” Duffy teased. “Just what was it you liked about Fonzie, anyway?”