Quiet streets and cul-de-sacs suit some people, and there are plenty of suburban neighborhoods in Colorado Springs. But for those who want an urban lifestyle, Downtown living options are expanding.
According to the Downtown Partnership’s 2021 annual State of Downtown report, almost 3,000 residential units had been added, were under construction or were proposed for the Downtown area in 2020.
Downtown appeals especially to professionals in their 30s and 40s who work in or near their homes and want modern spaces and amenities. They’ve been flocking to luxurious developments like Blue Dot Place and 333 ECO.
But there’s room as well for younger people who want to be close to their jobs and favorite dining and entertainment venues. They’re finding apartments in older buildings outside the central Downtown core.
What they have in common is a desire for walkability and the amenities of urban living.
New Zealand native Sandy Parrott and her Australian husband, Nathan, have lived in big cities all over the world. When they came to the Springs, Downtown was a natural choice for them.
Sam Nichols and Forrest Knight moved from a suburban area of the Springs to be nearer to their Downtown jobs and the places they love to go.
Christina Wells lived in New York City for a spell, and when she moved back to her hometown, there was no question about it — she wanted to be where the action is.
These urban dwellers, who live and work Downtown, spoke with the Business Journal about why they love the lifestyle and what would make it even better.
INVIGORATING DOWNTOWN
Sandy Parrott, an architect with Colarelli Construction, not only lives Downtown but is helping to improve it.
“I’m all about really invigorating [Downtown] and making it feel amazing,” she said. “I’ve been going through lots of different schemes to do exactly that” with Vince Colarelli, the company’s president and CEO. “He’s motivated to get that on center stage as well.”
Parrott and her husband, Nathan, U.S. director of Sabre Astronautics, moved with their daughter, Cleo, and dog, Rainbow, into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Casa Mundi in August 2021, when they relocated from a smaller space at 333 ECO.
Before they came to the United States, they lived in urban areas of Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
“We’re used to apartment living,” Sandy said. “You feel part of the world when you’re in town. We feel really safe, because when you go in the front door, no one knows where you live. That to me is so much better than living in a house, where everyone could see me walking with the baby on my own.”
Living in a Downtown apartment frees them from household chores that otherwise would encumber their busy lives.
“We’ve got a maintenance man who comes whenever we need him,” Sandy said. “We don’t have to do any gardening. We don’t have to scrape snow off the pavement to get out of the house.”
Parrott also likes the community feel of Downtown.
“We help each other,” she said. “You make friends. One of our babysitters lives in the block — she can come over within five minutes. Everything is just so practical.”
Sandy, 38, and Nathan, 37, enjoy having breakfast at local restaurants, strolling the streets and visiting America the Beautiful Park with Cleo, who is almost a year and a half old.
As the parents of a young child, they find one of the things Downtown lacks is daycare and play areas for kids.
“There’s not much for under 3-year-olds,” Nathan said. He’d also like to see a closer supermarket, a gym — the Parrotts drive 40 minutes to get to theirs — and cafés “with really good food and a great vibe. I would love to just walk out in the morning at 11 o’clock and walk to a café and grab breakfast or brunch.”
That’s the kind of environment they’ve enjoyed elsewhere, Sandy said.
“We were just totally spoiled in Sydney, where you would have — within walking distance — probably 20 different, really amazing food arrays,” she said. “COATI is a really good example of that starting, and we love Dos Santos.”
Downtown is gaining vibrancy and headed in the right direction, she thinks.
“We just need to encourage people and to give them the confidence that they can develop all these facilities and people will come,” she said. “I’m really passionate about that, because I’ve seen it everywhere in the world in the big cities, and there’s no reason why it can’t happen here. Colorado Springs can absolutely bring it.”
SUBURBAN TO URBAN
Nichols and Knight lived in the Spring Creek area before moving Downtown in October 2021.
“We were kind of off of a main street next to the highway,” Nichols said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of neighborhood area to be walking around in.”
Nichols, 25, who is a shift supervisor at Loyal Coffee, and Knight, 27, who works at Starbucks at 31st Street and Colorado Avenue, wanted to be closer to their jobs.
“We also wanted to be able to frequent the restaurants and coffee shops and things that we like to go to, and be able to have a more walkable area,” Nichols said.
They spent a lot of time searching for an apartment.
“Forrest wasn’t working at the time,” Nichols said. “He kind of treated that like his full-time job. We burned through a lot of scams and a lot of places that were either out of budget or the living conditions were not up to par with what we were looking for.”
The place they found was a two-bedroom, one-bathroom flat in a historic house near Colorado College, north of the Downtown core, with utilities included in the rent. They learned it originally was a tuberculosis ward that was converted into apartments in the early 1900s. They enjoy its quirky touches, like the wooden doorknobs and Dutch doors.
“We mostly just got lucky,” Nichols said. “We found a landlord who asks what she thinks is reasonable. It can be hard, but there are places out there that are affordable.”
Nichols and Knight enjoy walking Downtown to get coffee or a meal or to visit Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum or Penrose Library.
“We like to go shopping at the retail stores along Tejon Street,” Nichols said.
“We really like Bread & Butter [Neighborhood Market], and I really appreciate what they’re doing, but they’re the only option Downtown. I would really like to see more affordable food options.”
They’ve had no problems with people being aggressive in their neighborhood, but there are some gas stations south of Downtown where Nichols said he is a bit uncomfortable.
“By and large, it’s much quieter and much more safe feeling here” than where they were living before, he said.
YOUNG AND CREATIVE
Wells is an illustrator for the PBS “Simple Gift Series,” which she co-created with her mother, Linda Weise, and also teaches at the Colorado Springs Conservatory.
Wells, 27, works in a spacious studio on Nevada Avenue, sharing the spot with other young creatives including a dance collaborative.
She has lived for the past 2½ years in an older apartment building near Colorado College.
“The owners have been super gracious during COVID,” Wells said. “They reduced the rent and have been a little more lenient during that crazy time. It reminded me of old Colorado Springs, where everyone kind of just looked out for each other.”
A few months ago, her younger sister, Kelsy, moved into the two-bedroom apartment to help with expenses.
Wells often walks or rides her bike to work. She also enjoys using the e-scooters the city of Colorado Springs has launched as part of a pilot program.
A pianist, singer and songwriter, Wells wishes there were more venues for nondrinkers, but still goes to Downtown hot spots. “I love being able to support live music, if not perform myself,” she said.
She also likes visiting the Pioneers Museum and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
“I eat Downtown probably every other day,” she said, “I love the food that’s coming down there; they’re really starting to have more options. If I’m not eating or doing music or working Downtown, I’m usually up in the mountains.”
Wells, like most Downtown dwellers, has a car.
“You can’t not have a car in Colorado Springs,” she said.
As a young musician, “the thing across the board that kind of hits all of us is just [the need to have] restaurants and things open past 9:30 or 10 o’clock,” Wells said. “There’s only a few restaurants that keep their kitchens open late. Now that more young people are Downtown, and concerts are going until 11 p.m. or later, having them open a little bit later would be ideal. I think it would keep people Downtown; I think it’s a missed business opportunity.”
She’d also like to see more specialty restaurants like the gluten-free Coquette’s Bistro & Bakery, which closed in September 2020 after being hit hard by COVID-19.
But she doesn’t think a big supermarket is needed, because several are close to Downtown and deliver groceries.
Wells said she feels safe while walking around Downtown, “but I’m always on the lookout, especially as a young woman. I think that’s kind of anywhere you go.”
She appreciates police and private security patrols and carries pepper spray when she might be in a questionable area late at night.
But after living in New York City and once encountering a dead body, Downtown Colorado Springs is “definitely the safest I’ve ever felt,” she said. “I don’t think I could survive without some kind of city energy. Living Downtown, you have your thumb on the heartbeat of what’s going on.”
While she would like to see more businesses, more housing and more things to do Downtown, “we’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were even 10 years ago,” Wells said. “So just keep on doing what you’re doing, Downtown.”
