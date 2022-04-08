The lights are dim at Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street and there’s a steady knocking at the pre-Prohibition, speakeasy-style cocktail lounge’s door — of customers (and not those pesky Untouchables).
The Lee Spirits Company’s tasting room has been raking in $2,000 or even $3,000 in revenue on weekends lately, and acting director of operations Regan Capozzella is primed for what she expects will be a busy summer, and for the new classes they’ll be introducing soon — the bar isn’t open on Sundays, but plans to be open for workshops by appointment, just like in the pre-pandemic days.
“We’re working on developing cocktail classes … teaching infusion classes, preparing for head-to-head bartender competitions,” Capozzella said, adding that Brooklyn’s is in talks with local company Painting with a Twist to create a new event.
As the public grows more comfortable hitting the town in larger and larger groups, Brooklyn’s and other bars have been reaping the benefits. Sales are trending in the right directions, and they’re currently training three new hires and looking to bring on more.
“We’ve been a little short-staffed, but we kept our team throughout the pandemic,” Capozzella said with pride. She said that when events at the new Robson Arena end, they reliably send a thirsty crowd into the streets.
Susan Edmondson is the president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, which releases its annual assessment or ‘State of Downtown’ report on April 7. Things are looking bullish, with some caveats.
“Our Downtown is not just on a roll — it’s faring better than many urban areas across the country as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic,” Edmondson said. The seventh annual report tallies over $2 billion in recent or near-term investment, a 25 percent growth from the past year. Colorado Springs remains one of the 30 fastest-growing cities in the nation, and U.S. News & World Report ranked it as the No. 6 best place to live in the country, but Edmondson said the outlook isn’t all rosy.
“There are still some tough times ahead with supply chain issues, lumber and construction pricing. … It will be a challenge for everyone. But we have elements Downtown that will give us an edge,” Edmondson said. She thinks it will take at least another year to see the real potential of Downtown, as “in early 2021, things weren’t even close to regular. … [This year] will be our first —knock on wood — year of full activity occurring,” she said.
Edmondson expects the office market to continue to be in flux over the coming years as leases come up for renewal and remote or hybrid working continues to play a large role in many companies’ plans going forward.
“We expect some consolidations and changes in larger tenants. … But we entered the pandemic with incredibly tight vacancy, as opposed to having lots of unoccupied buildings,” Edmondson said. The report estimates there is currently 5.1 million square feet of office space Downtown, and pegs the vacancy rate at 4 percent.
Affordable housing in the area remains an issue, though Edmondson said steps are being taken. “There are some affordable products in the pipeline … including one our own downtown development authority is working on itself,” she said. That initiative is ArtSpace, a formally designated affordable product on South Wahsatch Street and East Costilla Avenue that will utilize federal housing tax credits. ArtSpace will provide about 51 units of affordable housing for artists, as well as studio space. Edmondson said the hope is to break ground this summer.
She said one of the biggest challenges for providing affordable housing Downtown is that cheaper places to live typically come from existing buildings. “We didn’t have a lot of housing to begin with Downtown … but for being just one square mile in the entire city, we are delivering far more [housing supply] to address that,” Edmondson said.
Bobby Mikulas is the CEO and co-founder of Kinship Landing, a hotel Downtown on South Nevada that recently celebrated its first anniversary.
“Our first year was good,” Mikulas said. “Other businesses will tell you, too, last summer was great. Then the realities of fall and winter, new waves of COVID. … We got by, but winter was [even] slower than anticipated. That’s true with the bar and café as well as the hotel and event space.”
Staffing continues to be an issue for many businesses, and Kinship Landing is no exception — and not just for entry-level positions, but for middle and upper management as well.
“In some cases we’ve had to [raise wages], in other cases, those wages have been mandated by new legislation,” Mikulas said. “Our payroll model has increased significantly, the budget has increased a lot from what we anticipated it might be … that was a challenge in the last year.”
It’s hard to measure since Mikulas opened around the same time as COATI Uprise food hall and other bars and restaurants nearby, but he believes that Weidner Field and the new additions are driving foot traffic for the southern portion of Downtown. “People are starting to see the south of Downtown as a destination on its own, not just somewhere to pass through,” Mikulas said.
He also thinks that since the Kinship Landing model caters more to leisure travelers, they aren’t as dependent on business-transient hotel guests — although he feels they have gained some loyalty from that segment.
“There are some corporate-style travelers who choose to stay here because we remember their name, we know their story, we have good healthy affordable food, superfast wifi — everything you need for remote work,” Mikulas said.
“As the business travel and professional community gets younger, I do think that we will be a spot where business transients find connection and have their needs met for remote work. But it’s not just travelers — we have become a place people choose to work once or twice a week for our regulars, the people who live here.”
But COVID variant concerns aside, Mikulas is excited for what’s coming. “I’m excited to see the world open up,” he said. “We haven’t seen a lot of international travelers at our property. … We have a product called ‘the Takeover’ where you can rent the entire hotel and treat it like an Airbnb — it comes with food and beverage service, lodging, and event space for a one-ticket item. I’m excited for groups and families to being traveling again. … We are excited to host family reunions and corporate events.”
Morgan Calderini is co-owner at Ladyfingers Letterpress on Bijou Street just south of Acacia Park, where they’ve seen a boost as both car and foot traffic have picked up.
“Parking spaces are filled up again, people are Downtown and participating in events. … It’s great to see so many people back Downtown again,” Calderini said.
“And people aren’t just out shopping by themselves, they’re out having a day with their friends and spending time with each other Downtown.”
In terms of business, “I hesitate to compare things to the past. ... [The pandemic] still going on, it’s still impacting things,” Calderini said. “It’s a little different, now. There isn’t a normal we’re going back to — I think we’ll just see a new chapter for retail, and for restaurants.”
Pikes Peak PrideFest will be held Downtown this year, and it’s something Calderini is looking forward to. “That will be in July, at Acacia Park — historically it had been outside of Downtown at the America the Beautiful Park,” she said, “so we are excited for things like that.”
And like Brooklyn’s, Ladyfingers will be bringing back workshops and classes — something they haven’t done since before the pandemic began. Lettering and letterpress classes were “a big part of what we did,” Calderini said. “People flew in from out of town to take those classes. … We’re excited to have people come with friends and family, not just passing through and picking out a card, but really having an experience.”
Edmondson sees a vision for Downtown’s identity finally coalescing.
“We believe we can create a thriving urban environment that’s seamlessly connected to our great outdoors — unlike almost anywhere else in the country,” she said. “You have that walkable urban lifestyle, with places to eat and drink, and arts and culture right on your doorstep. … But also on your doorstep, you can hop on a bike and be on world-class trails even on your lunch hour, then be back in a city environment.
“You can’t do that in Denver where the mountains are far away. … We can be a standout urban area across the country as we become more vertical and more urban, while also being connected to and respecting out incredible outdoor environment — which is right there.”