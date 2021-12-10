Physicians who are tired of rushing through patient consultations and relying on insurance companies for reimbursement are turning to alternative models that allow them to practice medicine their way.
Known as concierge medicine, direct primary care or subscription models, concierge medicine is the modern version of how health care used to be practiced.
According to medical news service Concierge Medicine Today, the subscription-based business model is set up so patients pay an annual or monthly fee that enables doctors to spend more time with each patient.
The result is a relationship in which doctors find greater satisfaction in the practice of medicine and patients are partners in maintaining and improving their health.
“Just all around, my life is better because I can do more of what I wanted to do and what I thought medicine was going to be when I went into medicine,” said Dr. Aaron Fraser, owner and medical director of Flying Horse Medical Center and Aesthetics.
“What we’ve found is that our patients have a lower hospitalization rate, a lower cost of care and better compliance” with management of chronic diseases, said Dr. Mark Tomasulo, president and CEO of PeakMed Direct Primary Care. “It all stems from having the time to spend with them to create that partnership that changes how we manage health care.”
Direct care models range from direct primary care practices that charge $100 or less per month to high-end concierge practices that cater to people who can afford a large annual subscription fee.
While direct care and concierge medicine are still the minority of practices, practitioners see the concierge model as the next step in the evolution of health care.
The reason, Fraser said, is that the current insurance model is not working for patients or providers.
“In the next 10 to 15 years, there’s going to be some form of an insurance crash in relation to what’s going on,” he said, “because what they’re demanding from these providers is simply not sustainable.”
PATIENT-CENTRIC CARE
“I’m a family doctor who got tired of the way the system was treating doctors and patients,” said Tomasulo, who served as a U.S. Army physician, hospitalist and clinic medical director after earning his doctorate in osteopathic medicine. He’s also practiced medicine in small, rural communities.
“I felt we could do it better if we rethought the processes and priorities,” he said.
When doctors have to see 30 or more patients a day to keep the lights on, and patients have to wait 45 minutes to see a doctor for five minutes, everyone loses, Tomasulo said.
“When I started this company, I did it out of pure frustration,” he said. “It was about putting the doctors back in the driver’s seat, changing the economic model and creating a sustainable practice seeing eight patients a day. Everybody wins.
“Today, inside PeakMed, we’ve gone back in time to take care of patients in a more holistic way,” Tomasulo said — and that leads to better outcomes.
“You have the ability to diagnose diseases like cancer at a much lower stage,” he said. “The cost of treating is much smaller and the survival rate is exponentially higher.”
Patients at PeakMed have 24-hour-a-day access to their physicians through cell phones, texts, emails and in person, and no copays or deductibles.
“It’s an approach to patient care that’s truly patient-centered,” Tomasulo said.
From its founding in 2014, PeakMed has grown to become the largest direct primary care practice in the state, he said. Its 20 providers see patients ranging from newborns to elderly people and provide services including primary care and behavioral health. Its practitioners work with individuals and families as well as a number of businesses.
The practice has an onsite pharmacy with wholesale pricing that can save patients up to 75 percent on prescriptions. It partners with about 130 specialists who are available for technology consultations with no additional fee for patients.
“If we have to refer a patient to a hospital for surgery, that’s where insurance comes in,” Tomasulo said.
NONTRADITIONAL SERVICES
Direct-payment medical practices often are able to offer services that traditional practices don’t, Fraser said.
Besides full-service primary care, Flying Horse offers IV therapy, cryotherapy, psychiatry, sports medicine and women’s health programs. Concierge patients receive discounts at Flying Horse’s specialty clinic for aesthetic services.
“We’re actually a multispecialty clinic,” said Fraser, a primary care physician who was medical director of the Air Force Academy’s primary care clinic before he started Flying Horse eight years ago.
Traditional practices often are “literally just a patient factory” where constantly increasing patient count is demanded, he said.
“I was starting to get burned out and was having compassion fatigue,” Fraser said. “Doctors never go into medicine and just say, ‘Hey, I’m here to crank out as many people as possible.’”
A primary care doctor has to obtain a lot of information to get reimbursement through insurers, he said.
“You have to ask all these questions that have nothing to do with what they’re being seen for,” he said. “And then you have to go and haggle to try and get some form of payment. It’s not worth it.”
Flying Horse began with Dr. Fraser and his nurse. The practice now has 22 employees, including nine providers, and has opened a second office in Monument.
Patients are healthier because they are invested in their care, and they love coming to see their providers, he said. Patients, who pay a monthly fee determined by age, can be seen within 24 hours and can come to the office as often as needed.
“We’re really big into cardiovascular disease prevention — that’s the No. 1 killer and disabler of Americans,” Fraser said. “We’re very aggressive at taking care of them, and we have a very low cardiovascular disease rate.”
“We don’t tell people not to have insurance,” he said. “We tell people to use us for as much as they can and utilize their insurance like it was actually meant to be used — the super-expensive stuff like radiology labs, referrals and hospitalizations. Seeing a doctor in an outpatient setting should not be expensive.”
INSURANCE ISSUES
Dr. Dave Rogers also started his career in the military, serving as an Air Force physician for 25 years.
“I took care of pilots, air crew and their families,” he said, “and I always gave them my number to call if they needed something.”
He brought that procedure with him when he started Alpenglow Family Medicine in 2017, seeking to eliminate as many barriers to patient care as he could.
“I had friends tell me that I was going to be abused,” he said, “that they’re going to call at odd hours for silly complaints. I haven’t seen that at all. In fact, my bigger problem is that my patients won’t call me when they’re sick, and I want them to, rather than waiting for it to get worse.”
The practice now has eight employees, including five full-time practitioners, and does not employ billers and coders to work with insurance companies.
“Normal insurance on the open market is just trash,” he said. “It’s too expensive; it doesn’t pay anything out and
it’s abusive to patients.”
A growing number of health share plans, however, cover catastrophic costs, “like insurance used to,” he said. “They are a lot more affordable and deliver a decent product that protects someone’s funds when they have a high-cost interaction with the health care system.”
The downside of these co-operative plans is that they usually exclude pre-existing conditions for the first year and may provide only partial coverage in the next few years.
With direct primary care, patients don’t get surprised by unexpected high costs.
“In our practice, we can be pretty transparent about what things are going to cost,” Rogers said.
Alpenglow dispenses medications, which saves money for patients, and works with a major national laboratory for lab work at discounted prices.
INTEGRATIVE CARE
Strata Med at Garden of the Gods Resort & Club is a true concierge practice that offers treatments and services including executive health, functional neurology, acupuncture, chiropractic care and IV nutritional therapy, along with personalized health, wellness and fitness plans.
“I would call what we do integrative,” Medical Director Dr. Michael Barber said. “We have everything under one roof.”
Barber sees internal medicine and cardiology patients, and the staff includes four other specialists including two naturopaths, a traditional chiropractor and a chiropractor trained in functional neurology.
The naturopaths — “underappreciated in the state of Colorado,” Barber said — focus on healing through the body’s natural processes rather than pharmaceuticals. The functional neurologist treats people with acute and chronic injuries by resetting the nervous system.
The practitioners see about 40 patients a day.
“We will take on just about anything, save someone who comes in and says, ‘I have cancer; will you do my chemotherapy?’ That answer to that is no,” Barber said.
Strata Med does provide complementary therapies for cancer patients such as IV therapy that infuses high doses of vitamin C.
Strata’s executive wellness program is a two- to four-day, full mind and body evaluation.
“Executives are important,” Barber said. “To replace a true C suite executive is a $250,000-$350,000 investment, so it pays to keep those people you have. So having an executive evaluation is cost-
efficient and has very good ROI in most cases.”
Strata Med is part of Strata Wellness, which also includes Strata Body spa services and Strata Fit, which includes personal training, fitness classes and lifestyle coaching. Strata Med patients do not have to be members of Garden of the Gods Club.
“We feel our strength is that we have multiple specialists, and we don’t have walls or boundaries and very little territoriality,” Barber said. “And we manage to do it at a price point that is, at the very least, competitive.”
Editor’s note: Colorado Publishing House, the Business Journal’s parent company, works with PeakMed to provide health care services for some employees. The writer of this story is not part of that program.