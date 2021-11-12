Fred Wisely takes a long sip of his coffee, and adjusts his Eric Cartman-logoed baseball cap.
“When something like this occurs, you ask yourself, ‘if they’re not bothering to respond to an alarm system … what’s going to happen?’ … The only thing you can do is take the means to defend yourself and your family.
“You may say, ‘maybe I don’t want to have a gun in the house,’ but this narrows down your choices to where you may have no other option,” Wisely said.
In an effort to reduce the incidence of false alarms and the cost in manpower and hours on an already overextended CSPD, Ordinance 21-65 was signed into law in September. The new ordinance governs the circumstances in which the police are required to respond to alarm systems. But questions remain about the permit registration process and other interactions between alarm companies and the department, and the exact methods and criteria used to determine when/if officers are dispatched to the scene of a potential break-in.
FALSE ALARM
Bob Tucker works in Corporate Affairs and Lifesaver Stories for ADT, and said that in general the rate of false alarms in the industry is high, at over 90 percent. “We try to do what we can to educate our customers about remembering their passcode, and making sure all your family members and employees know when it’s been changed.”
To illustrate the prevalence of false alarms, CSPD’s public information officer Lt. James Sokolik pulled the most recent data. “In the past nine days, we’ve had 161 burglar alarms. All of them have been false alarms,” he said. But that’s not much comfort to Wisely.
Last July, Fred and Linda Wisely were staying at their mountain property near Breckenridge when Fred’s phone rang. It was a neighbor back in Broadmoor Bluffs, where Wisely is president of the homeowners association, calling to let him know that his home alarm system had been triggered.
“It’s a very good system, and never has had a problem with false alarms,” said Wisely, remarking on how the strong winds and storms have never once triggered it in their past nearly three decades as ADT customers (ADT is an industry leader in residential and commercial security systems).
Wisely’s neighbor checked out the property and it soon became clear that, if anyone had attempted to break into the home, they had not succeeded. Wisely believes an attempt was made to gain entry, and the would-be burglar was driven off by the alarm. But that wasn’t what troubled him.
“The police didn’t respond to it … and to me, that just doesn’t make sense,” said Wisely, an Air Force veteran and Colorado Springs resident of 38 years.
After calling around, Wisely learned that officers may not be dispatched to a homeowner’s house if the pre-check by the dispatcher shows that the address does not have an updated, paid-for permit on file — but Wisely felt certain that he was paid up. For seniors, the permit fee is only $12 per year, and he clearly remembered paying.
When he spoke to CSPD’s Alarm Licensing Unit, Wisely says he was told that while his payment had been received, ADT had simply gotten behind in processing his payment. Upon following up, however, Wisely was told that sometimes the alarm unit gets behind in recording payments.
“It seemed clear to me that the breakdown occurred in that Alarm Unit,” said Wisely.
Sokolik said the error lies with the alarm company. “It looks like ADT did not make their payment until the month after,” said Sokolik. “This is an ADT issue ... they’re not paying their fees there.”
CLERICAL ERROR
Regardless of whether the blame lies with ADT or CSPD’s Alarm Licensing Unit, it wasn’t for lack of the $12 permit fee that police were never sent to Wisely’s home. It was due to a clerical error — something Wisely finds rather concerning, along with the slow response to his concerns and queries.
In early August, shortly after the incident, Wisely contacted his local council member as well as the mayor’s office, but it wasn’t until last weekend that he heard back from anyone, and when he did, the details of what happened and why officers were never dispatched to his home in July were still unclear.
“Could you see a situation where someone is killed … because they [CSPD] didn’t bother to send anybody, or the payment wasn’t in, or they didn’t pay it at all?” asked Wisely.
VERIFIED RESPONSE?
Eventually, Wisely was sent the new ordinance in response, which took effect on Sept. 1, but he’s still pressing for details of the former policy that was in effect last July.
From the language in Ordinance 21-65, it’s clear that excessive false alarms have been an issue for CSPD. Among the reasons for the ordinance is that these false alarms “unduly burden the CSPD’s limited law enforcement resources by consuming many hours of valuable law enforcement time and resources, increases the potential for delay in responding to actual emergency calls for services, and presents a significant health, safety, and welfare hazards to the citizens of Colorado Springs.”
Tucker said that a select few cities in America, notably Las Vegas, feature a system known as “verified response.”
“When an alarm trips, the local government requires that a third party comes to verify that it is, indeed, a real break-in … of course, many [local] governments don’t do that anymore because it’s very dangerous,” noting that third-party responders are potentially placing themselves at great personal risk of walking into a crime scene where a crime could still be in progress.
“Of course, some governments still do that, because they want to reduce false alarms,” said Tucker. False alarms and user error make up the vast majority of incidences when security alarms are triggered, and for commercial properties the rates can be three times higher than those for residential systems. That’s because often multiple employees will share the responsibility for an alarm control panel.
In a response to Wisely’s note, Commander Tish Olszewski wrote that “over the past five years, the average of false alarms that CSPD responded to was 98%. Year to date we are at 97.8% false alarms.” Olszewski’s response also goes on to outline a system of escalating fines for false alarms police are dispatched to, culminating in fines of $200 for a fifth false alarm and every false alarm thereafter.
So while he now has the current policy in hand, Wisely is still unsure of what policy police and ADT were working under in July.
And while Wisely said he understands the need to weed out false alarms, he’s frustrated with what he perceives as a lot of local government red tape, characterizing the 13-page updated ordinance he received in response as “an extensive legal document.”
“My personal opinion: This is not about contracts, this is about response to people who have an immediate need to have someone come and help them … and it’s turned into a bureaucratic situation.
Sokolik said that several factors are taken into account when the police are notified of a burglar alarm and determining whether or not a car will be dispatched to the scene. For instance, “if you’ve had multiple false alarms, for that type of stuff, we may not respond,” he said.
“In my opinion, they are more interested in enforcing an ordinance that doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Wisely, “and they’ve forgotten what their real job is … and that is the safety and welfare of the citizens.”