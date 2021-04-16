Sheena Remtema has lived in Fountain for 26 years and in the greater Fountain Valley area since 1969, when her father served in the military. As Fountain’s population grew, Remtema, a librarian with Pikes Peak Library District, said something she believes a lot of Fountain residents think: “They’re building so much up north, but no one’s really thinking about us down here.”
The north she refers to is Colorado Springs, which many business owners and commercial developers acknowledge is booming — but so are Springs rental rates, according to Peaks N Pines Brewery Company co-owner Teresa Vieira. She and her team saw an opportunity in Fountain when they were scouting a second location after operating in Colorado Springs for four years.
“Fountain gave us a lot of opportunity to have a lot of space at a lot of great value,” Vieira said. “The more we looked at it, [the more] we just looked at it as a win/win situation.”
Fountain has seen 4 percent more population growth than Colorado Springs since 2010, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data — the most recent available. Fountain also has a nearly identical median household income at just over $64,000. The wider Fountain Valley area is home to more than 100,000 residents, including 30,000 in Security-Widefield, which boasts a median household income north of $69,000.
Commercial developers have looked to capitalize on Fountain’s potential, with more than 30 projects currently underway, according to an April developmental review schedule from the Fountain Planning Department. Throughout the pandemic, Fountain has been able to not only maintain commercial development, but attract developers looking to grow.
“There’s some fantastic ground down there and a lot of potential for development,” said Luis Milborn, a broker from Craddock Commercial Real Estate.
He cites population growth as a factor in Fountain’s potential and says the facility his firm developed there, A Better Self Storage, is expanding to meet high demand. Milborn himself has thought about creating covered parking in the area.
Fountain’s 2017 Market Outlook Opportunity Gap Report highlighted millions of dollars leaking from the city of Fountain into other nearby markets in most establishment categories, including electronics, clothing and food service. Many city officials, business owners and developers believe there is growing pent-up demand for stores that are closer for Fountain residents.
Vieira bet on that demand when taking over a 4,000-square-foot space in Fountain. It was an eyesore, she said, before she and her team put in the work to make it more inviting. The further she looked into the space, the more she saw the opportunity to have a lot of room at a great value. Since renovating the property, she says the value has increased 2½ times and Peaks N Pines has been embraced by the community as a welcoming family space.
“It isn’t just about stores and gas stations and things like that, even though that’s really a big focus,” Vieira said. “It’s also about recreation, entertainment.”
SURVIVING THE PANDEMIC
During the previous year, Fountain was able to weather the pandemic surprisingly well despite reliable sources of income shrinking. Traffic citations and park fees declined during lockdown — but online sales, fast food and liquor proved to be the little sales engines that could, according to city Finance Director John Lewis.
“What happened when COVID hit is people didn’t go to the malls,” Lewis said. “The gradual increase that has been happening over the last number of years with online shopping kind of got amped up due to COVID.”
Fountain’s trend of sales leakage to dining and entertainment destinations in Colorado Springs and Denver slowed during the height of the pandemic. Overall sales tax revenue was up 14 percent which, according to Lewis, is more than $1 million above 2019 tax receipts. Much of this has been attributed to the Wayfair Act of 2018, which allowed states and local communities to collect taxes on businesses without a local physical presence, as long as that business conducted either more than 200 transactions or collected above $100,000 in sales in their state or community.
Fountain residents went to local fast food restaurants at a higher rate than in 2019, resulting in an increase of 6.6 percent in sales tax revenue in the food services category. Retail trade was up 15.6 percent from the previous year; this category includes liquor sales, which Lewis says went through the roof. Vieira’s brewery benefited from booming liquor sales.
“It probably helps that we are in the liquor industry because when times are bad, people drink,” Vieira said. “And when times are good, people drink.”
This trend wasn’t enough for Vieira to avoid a drop in sales, but to-go beer orders helped keep them afloat. Fountain Economic Development and Urban Renewal Director Kimberly Bailey said Fountain residents are community minded and love to support their own.
“They made a point to go out and make sure they [still] had their favorite establishment,” Bailey said. “They still patronized those favorite establishments to see that they did not close.”
Bailey says commercial development projects have continued to meet their objectives in spite of the pandemic. The city planning committee was able to keep the development cycle running smoothly and has seen even more inquiries as the COVID vaccine rollout has further eased developers’ concerns over entering the marketplace.
Lewis said the city was preparing for the worst, but then there was that surge in tax revenue. It came as a surprise, but Lewis said the change in the purchasing habits of Fountain residents made sense. Fountain fared well compared with what Lewis called “tourist towns,” because it wasn’t as extensively developed as its bigger counterparts — like Colorado Springs and Denver. That lack of development, Bailey said, may have helped Fountain dodge certain kinds of economic damage that a larger, more developed community would not be able to avoid.
“So in your larger metro districts, they have a lot of density and diversity, different anchor points,” Bailey said. “And through the pandemic, some of those anchor points got hit pretty, pretty brutally and that’s where they felt their bleeding occur. From our perspective, we’re still on a maturing cycle. We’re still an evolving community. ... So our business mix was much different and not as impacted by areas of pandemic reeling in certain industry segments.”
Still, Lewis’ calculations show Fountain still has challenging costs it needs to cover, despite weathering the pandemic. The fire department needs a new fire truck, which would cost more than a million dollars. He says they have little to no money for street improvements. Due to the increase in sales tax increase, they can resurface some streets — but they can’t afford to rebuild a road.
FOUNTAIN DRAWS INVESTORS, DEVELOPERS
Bailey said Fountain has plenty of land and opportunity. and many investors and developers want to enter the community. The land is zoned appropriately and the offers are coming.
“They see the void of services, but at the same time we don’t have any spec space available,” Bailey said. “So when a spec space comes open or businesses close and they avail that space, it does get snapped up really, really quickly because it’s a lack of availability.”
There are businesses that opened during the pandemic and are still around to show that Fountain can more than sustain itself economically, even in the harshest of financial climates. Vieira said there’s a wine and beer bar coming to town and she welcomes it. She doesn’t see another competitor; she sees the new business as yet another reason for residents to stay in town as opposed to going 20 or so miles north for entertainment. After spending more than a half million dollars to get established a few months before the pandemic — and then toughing out the worst of it — Vieira sees herself as an ambassador for what’s possible in Fountain.
“There are things happening and I think us coming into town and being successful and surviving COVID has been a little bit of an eye opener for some businesses,” she said, “and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute — a 4,000-square-foot brewery just went in there and they’re doing fine. Have we been missing this?’"