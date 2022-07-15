Matt Raichart got into the solar industry when it was in its infancy.
The industry is still young, said Raichart, co-founder of solar installer Photon Brothers, but it has seen huge growth in the past decade. Despite some supply issues that have dimmed the industry’s output in the past couple of years, the prospects for the future look bright.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Colorado’s solar industry is a $4.9 billion powerhouse that ranks 13th in the nation and could climb higher in the next five years.
“It’s an exciting time to be part of the industry,” said Mike Kruger, president and CEO of the Colorado Solar & Storage Association. “Demand is through the roof. It’s probably never been higher.”
The Colorado Springs market is underserved and presents a huge opportunity, Raichart said.
“There’s a lot of business development happening in Colorado Springs, a lot of new construction,” he said. “Whenever you’re looking at an expanding market, that presents an opportunity for all types of businesses, including ours.”
Photon Brothers, which has offices in Denver, Pueblo and San Luis Obispo, California, has been serving Colorado Springs solar customers from Denver and plans to open a Colorado Springs office in October.
Energy cost savings in the face of rising utility rates, environmental impact and resiliency in case of power outages are the main factors driving customer demand for solar installation, said Mitchel Hoffman, marketing manager for Orem, Utah-based Blue Raven Solar.
“Typically, you can significantly reduce or in some cases eliminate your electric bill,” Hoffman said. “Over the lifetime of your system, anywhere from 25 to 35 years, that can lead to significant long-term savings.”
Colorado solar companies say they are finding it harder to get solar panels and parts, about 89 percent of which are imported. Like those in other industries, solar companies face a shortage of the skilled workers required to do complex installations.
“We’ve seen the price of panels go up anywhere from 40 to 60 percent since the beginning of COVID,” Raichart said. “We’ve had the same types of supply issues with basic electrical equipment, especially transformers, breakers and solar inverters.”
But he still expects double-digit growth this year and in 2023.
DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH
Raichart and his brother David founded Photon Brothers in Denver in 2013. Matt, a master electrician and electrical contractor, and Dave, who worked in solar sales in Boulder, decided they had the components to start their own company.
The brothers had held off before then because, from a financial point of view, “we didn’t want to go into a business that depended heavily on incentives,” as the solar industry did prior to 2012, Matt Raichart said.
The business got off to a slow start.
“Our first six months in business, I think we did eight installs,” Raichart said. Since then, the company has grown 20-50 percent a year and now has about 100 employees and installs about 100 jobs a month, including solar panels and battery storage.
“We do everything in house,” including apprenticeships and training, he said. “Anybody who comes to your house is going to be an employee.”
Raichart said he expects 40 percent growth this year but a tapering off in 2023.
“With higher interest rates and the Federal Reserve creating a tighter monetary environment, I think that will curb some enthusiasm for home improvement projects overall,” he said. “We’re starting to see that tightening take effect in the overall housing market. The strength in the housing and solar markets tend to be very corollary.”
Blue Raven Solar started in 2014 with three employees, operating primarily in Utah, and now has more than 3,000 employees in 22 states, Hoffman said.
As of October 2021, the company was acquired by SunPower, one of the nation’s oldest and most established companies, he said.
“Over the past year, we’ve already doubled in the number of installations we’re doing,” he said. “We work closely with a number of utilities; we work with homeowners associations.”
The company has sales offices in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Colorado is one of the company’s oldest and largest markets, with more than 7,000 installations performed throughout the state, Hoffman said.
“We do everything from helping to get the word out about solar and the benefits it can provide to working with customers to design a custom system for their homes,” he said.
After installation, which typically takes six to 10 weeks, “we work to get it to pass inspections with the local utility and any local government requirements,” he said.
HEADWINDS, TAILWINDS
Tariffs have shaded the solar industry for the past six years, and solar firms have seen significant price spikes in the past year, reversing a 10-year trend.
According to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association, a U.S. solar cell manufacturer filed a petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2017 seeking protection from international competition and demanding minimum import prices.
“The investigation … greatly disrupted markets in 2017-18,” the report stated.
In 2018, the Trump administration imposed a tariff structure on solar imports that started with 30 percent in 2018 and fell to 15 percent in 2021.
The association found that this led to U.S. solar panel prices 43-57 percent higher than the global average. Demand dropped, and the organization estimated that, as a result, more than 10.5GW of solar installations were not deployed — enough electricity to power 1.8 million homes.
The report stated that the tariffs also slowed the nation’s progress on climate and environmental issues and estimated that they resulted in an increase in CO2 emissions of more than 26 million metric tons — equivalent to the emissions from 5.5 million cars or seven coal plants.
The Biden administration said earlier this year it was considering imposition of new tariffs on solar components from four Southeast Asian countries, where it was claimed that Chinese solar firms were establishing operations to circumvent U.S. import duties.
After protests from importers and climate advocates, the administration announced on June 6 a two-year moratorium on new solar tariffs and said it would consider invoking the Defense Production Act to bolster the U.S. solar industry.
The Biden administration’s investigation, announced April 1, and the fear that the tariffs could be as much as 250 percent and could be applied retroactively, “caused every panel manufacturer in those four Southeast Asian countries to stop sending us anything,” Kruger said. “We saw a couple of larger projects fail, and we’re now seeing it ripple through. We are hearing from everybody that that supply shock caused prices to go higher.”
Large solar installations, primarily by utilities, are the cornerstones of Colorado’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
That standard was established by the state Legislature in 2019, and it’s also the goal of Colorado Springs Utilities, as expressed in its electric integrated resource plan and CSU’s sustainable energy plan, approved June 26 and filed with the state.
The keys to achieving that will be the decommissioning of the Drake and Nixon power plants and the utility’s ongoing expansion of solar energy, said CSU spokesperson Steve Berry.
CSU recently signed an agreement with Boulder-based renewable energy contractor juwi for the Pike Solar and Storage project, a 175-MW solar and 25 MW battery energy storage system that will be one of the largest in the state, Berry said.
It is slated to go online by the end of next year, and when it does, renewable energy — including solar, wind and hydropower — will represent 27 percent of CSU’s energy portfolio.
But “we are behind schedule because of the supply chain issue with solar panels,” Berry said.
Supply chain issues also are a constraint on rooftop solar installers.
“We work to ensure quite a bit of flexibility with [our suppliers],” said Hoffman of Blue Raven Solar, “so the supply chain doesn’t necessarily affect us as negatively as it might some other solar companies.”
Pricing has been tough, and prices and installation also have been impacted by the labor shortage that afflicts all the trades, Raichart said.
“I often joke with some of my older electricians that when we all die, there might literally be no one left to keep the lights on,” he said.
“From a labor perspective and a material perspective, costs will not come down,” he said. “But I think as we return to normal and supply chains loosen up, those items will start to fall back down again.”
On the bright side, “the solar industry in general is moving in the right direction in terms of creating high-paying, upward mobility types of jobs,” he said. “I’m probably most proud of the fact that at least 90 to 95 percent of our employees are making well above the median salary for Colorado.”
As the solar market matures, “consumers are becoming more comfortable,” he said. “There’s more understanding of what the product is, how they go about finding a good installer and how they maintain the system long-term.”
The success of the solar industry has attracted some fly-by-night companies, Kruger said.
“More and more folks are coming in thinking they can make a fast buck,” he said.
The Colorado Solar & Storage Association urges consumers to investigate before signing a solar contract and not simply to click on a social media ad.
“The first thing you want to do is get three bids and let the companies know you’re talking to other companies,” Kruger said. “If they’re untrustworthy, they’re going to leave.”
The association also cautions consumers not to believe a pitch that’s too good to be true.
“These online ads are like, ‘Get the Biden program that will give you free solar panels,’” Kruger said. “That doesn’t exist, but it comes up every week.”
Consumers can check the Colorado Solar & Storage Association’s member directory, cossa.co/directory, to find and vet professional companies across the industry.