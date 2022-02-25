When David Dahlin took the reins as vice president for philanthropy at Pikes Peak Community Foundation in early 2021, his primary role as director of The Philanthropy Collective was still in gestation. The property for the initiative had been acquired at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., and designs for the renovation were in place, but the collective still was a work in progress. That’s partly because its role in bringing together multiple foundations in a common physical location was fairly unique among community foundations nationwide — even in places where philanthropic organizations work closely together.
In mid-February, the multiple foundations occupying the eastern half of the building already were in place, including dedicated offices for organizations such as Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation and Bee Vradenburg Foundation. Talking with the Business Journal, Dahlin gave a tour of the still-unfinished west half of the building, where restaurateur Russell Ware will manage four mini-kitchens with a common eating space called The Well, capped with a bar called The Gift Horse. Dahlin said the dining atmosphere of The Well, combined with the open ceilings and bright common workplaces of the collective office space to the east, will create an atmosphere of “achieving a true community among fundraisers, not just a common work area,” he said.
Dahlin grew up in Minnesota, in a family that defined life success as service to the community rather than making money. He attended leading Lutheran colleges in the twin cities, including St. Olaf and St. Thomas. His roots in the Pikes Peak region are deep, however, and include 19 years with Compassion International. Dahlin gave an overview of where the collective could go, while emphasizing it was still very much a work in progress.
When you joined PPCF a year ago, was the Collective already coalescing as an idea, or did it come to fruition over the last year?
The idea had been percolating for years. When I came on, the foundation was talking about putting concrete steps in place to make it happen. We had started rehabbing the building, and had some designs in place. I created an advisory committee of our most engaged funding partners to discuss what we wanted this to look like. There’s no real template for this. It is a pretty innovative concept, not just for the Springs, but in the country at large. That means there’s no road map to follow. If what we designed and developed didn’t really serve the community, there would be no point in doing it. We might get a gold star for creativity from some national organization, but if the local funders weren’t really using it, we would have failed. The size of the building itself helped us scale to the right size. We’re calling this first year a learning year. We will experiment to see what ends up being of value to the philanthropic community.
Philanthropy is often three steps removed from where the community really lives, so one of the challenges is breaking down those barriers. One of the collective’s key goals is to listen and learn from community members. That sounds easy and sounds nice, but in reality can be quite difficult. Even saying ‘the community,’ what community are you talking about? The foundation’s mandate extends through El Paso and Teller counties, but are we talking the city, the region, the arts community, environmental community, the minority community? This can’t be accomplished overnight, but the goal is to find intentional ways of listening, particularly to underrepresented communities. There’s a lot of great movement in the philanthropic community nationwide to define what is called trust-based philanthropy and community-based philanthropy, with the intent being to address the power dynamics that emerge whenever money is involved.
In recent years, there’s been such a trend in individual foundations to use quantitative analysis, it’s become almost a cult-like focus on result-based giving. Is it easy to balance that out?
I’ve been in the nonprofit world long enough, and I’m old enough now, that I’ve seen these trends ebb and flow. We used to be much more trust-based on many things, so funders would think if it was a good idea and good people, that alone was enough to warrant a grant. Then we realized that all too often, there was no impact. Good ideas, good people, lousy execution, no change in actual results. That was when foundations started talking about logical frameworks and theories of change, and how do we measure that the dollars given are going for actual change. And there’s a lot of good that happened, so I would hate to have us throw that mental structure away. On the other hand, we have to remind ourselves that the most important things in life can’t be measured. I firmly believe that the most transformational act that takes place in a person’s life is the extent to which they feel loved. That certainly can’t be subjected to quantitative analysis. Youth development can be particularly sticky. One of the most important measures is that there is a non-related adult that takes personal interest in that youth’s success. You can’t measure that!
What that looks like among many nonprofits is that smaller, struggling grassroots organizations don’t have the time or staff to develop the metrics to prove their results. So if we only fund those things that have proven empirical results, we’re missing a lot. And that’s where relationships and trust have to come back into the funding equation. This will be a big topic of the collective. We want to encourage younger, smaller nonprofit startups to move toward more data-driven structures, but slowly. We can’t expect it in formative years, but if we don’t have an end in mind, how will we know if we get there? The collective can begin these discussions as philosophical ones, but they translate pretty quickly into concrete decisions on where foundations put the dollars. Even a well-heeled organization like the Gates Foundation struggles with not having enough money to fund all the good requests that are out there.
What that means in practice is more partnering with government and corporate institutions to figure out ways to share the channeling of dollars. That’s why we’re encouraging those players in discussions at the collective. Can something be launched as a private-sector initiative? Does something really belong as a government program? We’re looking right now at an interesting program with the Department of Corrections on ways to reduce recidivism, where DOC can’t just do it, but philanthropy might help prove the case through metrics, thus maybe creating a government program in the longer term.
What’s the Venn diagram of PPCF and Philanthropy Collective? Is the collective a little circle that sits entirely within the foundation circle? Are they separate circles with a lot of overlap?
Wow, that would not be easy to draw! First of all, the collective is not a new organization, not a separate organization, not even a legal entity. It is an initiative of multiple foundations being managed and led by PPCF. You could think of it almost as a program of the foundation, but it is meant to transcend the community foundation. Since 1928, we’ve always served as a pool of trusts. But then many community foundations nationwide like our have taken on a community leadership and community-convening role. We have the ability to be neutral, and not committed to one set of missions. We look at what is the best way to address the needs in the community, without fitting it into a particular health or environmental nonprofit, for example.
The collective is both bigger and smaller that the PPCF, which makes that diagram pretty complicated. It’s bigger in terms of its membership and participation, It’s smaller in being just one of the things the community foundation does. PPCF runs this program and runs this space, but the collective impact Is way bigger. PPCF is actually a smaller grant-maker than many of the members of the collective. Some big foundations like El Pomar can be partners and conveners, but El Pomar would never fit into this office space. But occasionally, a smaller foundation might make this space its primary office. The purpose of making this space is almost forcing collaboration among foundations that might only see each other once or twice a year.
Many people were surprised to see private corporations carry the message of inclusivity more effectively on the global front than state or local governments, in part because they were immune from the populist backlash at the school board or city council level. Are philanthropic organizations a “protected space” in that way, and if so, do many people realize it?
No, I don’t think many people realize how protected a space the philanthropic world can be. There is a very deliberate discussion in the philanthropic space right now regarding directing dollars toward strengthening and preserving democracy. Philanthropic dollars are protected to some extent from public opinion. Because there is a certain freedom in philanthropic dollars, they can be used as a stopgap to protect institutions from some of the craziness going on in the public square. Now that could sometimes look like elitism from the outside, but the foundation people I’ve known, their intents are always good, in helping people, protecting the planet and the like. We still have to guard ourselves against our own biases, though.
Assuming Colorado Springs may be the largest city in the state in the 2030s, what are our biggest challenges?
When I look at the massive demographic shifts coming up for the Pies Peak region, I ask nonprofits in various domains if they are prepared for a 20 percent growth in services, and virtually none are ready. Most say they can hardly keep up with the needs of target populations now, and few have many ideas for this massive population influx ahead. This is where both the foundation and the collective can remind nonprofits that they may have next year’s budget and planned services to worry about, but there’s a tsunami of needs coming just over the horizon. It’s not just an issue for the city in terms of roads and bridges and water, it’ our entire social infrastructure. Look at the housing availability and pricing crises as just one example. Builders still prepare for luxury high-end residences, but how can someone like a teacher afford to live here soon? It’s not just low-income housing, it’s middle-income housing, and that is very scary.
For many nonprofits, the naivete of what is to come is one of those ‘don’t know what you don’t know’ problems. Few nonprofits in housing or health have bad intentions, obviously, but many don’t even know the right questions to ask as they face this huge shift in Colorado Springs’ demographics. This is going to be an important area where the collective can help in the coming years, as the staff and boards of nonprofits are going to be asked to solve problems way outside their domains of expertise. A second role I hope the collective can fill is to be motivators and cheerleaders for nonprofits, because these post-COVID times can be ones where many nonprofit employees feel burned out and discouraged.