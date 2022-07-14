Two of School District 49’s three chief executives resigned this month, saying they could no longer work under a Board of Education that perpetuates mistrust of staff members and focuses on political point-scoring.
Chief Business Officer Brett Ridgway and Chief Operations Officer Pedro Almeida will leave the district by the end of July, leaving vacant two-thirds of D49’s executive leadership team, which operates in place of a sole superintendent.
At a district town hall meeting on July 11, Board President John Graham told concerned community members that Peter Hilts, D49’s chief education officer, would stay. On July 13, Graham and Hilts announced in a joint statement that Hilts would become D49’s chief executive officer. The statement said Hilts will “organize and lead the administrative team” and that the contract for his new role runs through the full 2022-2023 school year. It’s unclear whether the board will search for or select interim executives to fill Ridgway’s and Almeida’s positions, and Graham did not respond to requests for comment before the Business Journal’s press deadline. At that time, D49 spokesperson David Nancarrow did not know whether the board would attempt to make interim appointments.
Ridgway, who worked for D49 for 13 years, resigned effective July 15, and has accepted the chief business officer position in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, he told the Business Journal.
The rhetoric of conservative board directors Ivy Liu and Jamilynn D’Avola, who were re-elected and elected, respectively, to their seats in November, has sent the district down a spiral of activism about politically-charged topics that aren’t relevant to D49, Ridgway said.
Liu and D’Avola are “trying to create a boogeyman” out of issues like critical race theory (which is not taught in Colorado schools), social-emotional learning and the inclusion of LGBTQ students, Ridgway said.
For him, the decision to leave was less about the fact that there was disagreement between Liu and D’Avola and community members on issues like LGBTQ inclusion; it’s the “strategy” he sees Liu and D’Avola pursuing — to stir up anger about non-issues, then gain support through fighting about the issues, which Ridgway described as their “savior complex.”
Liu and D’Avola’s “style” also bled into how board members treated senior staff members, Ridgway said. The board started disregarding the recommendations of executives, and while previous boards had a “healthy level of skepticism” toward administrators and their decisions, the attitude of the current board has started “to border on conspiracy,” he said.
“Fighting for the sake of fighting, is what I think it can be boiled down to,” Ridgway said. “Not bothering to listen to the words that are being said, the questions being asked and the answers being given — just wanting to be angry.”
Almeida will officially leave the district by July 27, according to his resignation letter. He called out the board for its “intolerance,” without specifically naming intolerance towards any specific group. But D’Avola has, several times, made offensive statements about the LGBTQ community, including questioning the existence of transgender people, using
her Christian faith as justification.
“I have watched over the last 14 months as the Board of Education has individually and collectively demonstrated support for (or, at a minimum, non-objection to) a range of positions that are in direct contradiction with my own values: generally focused on the broad topic of tolerance and inclusion,” Almeida wrote. “This trend towards intolerance runs directly counter to my personal values and reveals a basic incompatibility for my continued service in D49 under the current Board leadership.”
Almeida, who could not be reached for comment by the Business Journal’s July 13 press deadline, echoed Ridgway’s sentiments about board members’ mistrust of executive district staff and “lack of decorum and professionalism.”
The board is pursuing “management by emergency or by subject-matter-preference,” his letter said.
“In my opinion, a large number of examples reveal to me that the Board’s leadership has often been emotionally reactive as opposed to strategic, knee jerk as opposed to deliberate, responsive to specific interest groups as opposed to weighing all facts fairly, and undermining trust in the executive leadership of the district,” Almeida wrote.
Ridgway criticized the leadership of Graham, who he says has been unable to rein in Liu and D’Avola and the chaotic dialogue that they engage in. In his own resignation letter, he brought up how “frenetic, emotional, self-aggrandizing, pontifications ha[ve] taken D49 back to the early part of the 2000s — back to the ‘old Falcon days’; days we thought were behind us.”
In more than a decade with D49, Ridgway has seen his share of board compositions, including “contentious” ones, he said.
“In the past, we had leadership that was a calming influence, and was very, very focused on leading rather than focused on their own particular ideas, opinions and projects that they wanted to see advanced,” he explained.
That’s not what he sees happening now.
“That absence of that leadership focus was the key difference from what had been experienced earlier,” Ridgway said, “and became the key reason why I felt that I could no longer participate in the organization.”