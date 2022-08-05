Colorado Springs School District 11’s sprint to fill 129 teacher vacancies and address a critical need for educational support staff before the 2022-2023 school year starts seems to be paying off, according to the district.
D11 held four job fairs for teacher and support staff applicants on Aug. 1 and 2 and had more than 220 people show up, register and interview for positions with individual schools, Chief Communications Officer Devra Ashby told the Business Journal.
The fairs, a new workforce-building strategy for D11, featured on-the-spot hiring and a $2,500 bonus for most new staff members — the only people excluded from receiving the bonus were central administration hires, Ashby said. D11 started offering the bonus in January and had paid out more than $72,000 in bonuses ahead of the fairs, she said.
“We are finding the incentive has been particularly effective in attracting non-licensed support staff,” such as those in food and nutrition services, transportation, classroom aides and secretarial staff, Ashby added via email.
Superintendent Michael Gaal, who started his job with D11 in June, told the Business Journal in a July 25 interview that the district would grind during the final weeks of summer to fill the high number of staffing vacancies.
“Everybody’s short on staff,” Gaal said. “The challenges that exist in the public sector are real. The districts and the teams that will succeed will be the ones that lean in together.”
OPTIMISTIC
Darren Joiner, principal of Jenkins Middle School and a new “area superintendent” for schools located in the northeast part of D11, said the job fair attendance has been “exciting” and a sign that the district’s efforts to spread the word about staffing vacancies are working.
“People want to help; they want to serve in our schools, and sometimes they just need to be given the opportunity,” Joiner said. “The social media blasts, the ads that we have put out — it’s drawn an awareness that there’s a need in District 11.
“And look at all the people that are stepping up to possibly serve and fill the roles,” he added, gesturing to the dozens of applicants who showed up to the Aug. 2 job fair at Doherty High School.
Ashby is optimistic that D11 will reach full staffing — or be close to it — before the new school year begins. By Aug. 2, D11’s fill rate for all staff members was at 80 percent and for teachers alone the fill rate was 91 to 98 percent, depending on the school level, according to Ashby.
This is an improvement from last year (when the district was not offering the same incentives for all staff members) and when the fill rate for all staff members ahead of the 2021-2022 school year was about 60 percent, she added. But there is still a significant need for more facilities and maintenance workers and licensed special education teachers and support staff, Ashby said.
Gaal has also acknowledged D11 has more work to do to retain its teachers and other staff members in the long term. Staff salaries in D11 are not keeping up with inflation and rising costs of living, he said.
KEEPING TEACHERS
Samantha Johnson, who resigned as the music teacher at Audubon Elementary School at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, said the combination of inadequate pay, an under-resourced and over-full classroom and the behavior of directors on the D11 Board of Education prompted her to leave.
Johnson referenced incidents last winter, when Board VP Jason Jorgensen posted a transphobic meme to social media and director Al Loma used racist terms to describe Black community members. The incidents prompted calls to reprimand both directors and to recall Loma, the Colorado Springs Independent, the Business Journal’s sister publication, reported in February. Jorgensen and Loma later apologized for their comments.
Johnson, 29, also struggled] to afford housing after moving to Colorado Springs from Wisconsin, She has had to live with roommates, take a part-time job as a worship director at her church, and donate her blood plasma for pay twice each week, all while working for D11. Her base salary in D11 was $41,472, she told the Business Journal.
“The pay did not balance out the amount of work that I was putting into it, which is super unfortunate,” Johnson said. “But I can’t afford independent housing for myself on a teacher’s salary.
“The school board piece was also super mentally draining — every week not knowing if my school board was going to be in the public eye for things that they do on their personal social media or microaggressions that they would say, in the middle of a meeting towards guest speakers,” Johnson added.
Joe Schott, president of the Colorado Springs Education Association, the union that represents D11 teachers and staff, said district leadership also needs to be more mindful of students’ social and emotional needs coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdowns. While the D11 Board of Education is focused on improving academics, there are behavioral and resource needs in classrooms, and this disconnect can be discouraging for teachers, Schott said.
“The idea that we’re suddenly going to jump right back to … having kids math and English themselves to death — all of that has created sort of an ambiance that challenges teachers, and it does have teachers questioning whether this is the job they want to do, or whether this is the right place to do it,” Schott said.
He added that CSEA was able to negotiate a 10.65 percent increase in total compensation for employees out of the district’s general fund for the 2022-2023 school year, which will result in a one-time, 2 percent “add-on” in teacher and staff paychecks this fall and again toward the end of the school year.
Although Schott said CSEA had to push for that increase, he gave D11 credit for finding room in the budget.
“When it’s all said and done,” he said, “ they put real money into that.”