A delegation of 65 community leaders, business people and elected officials are hoping their nearly 1,700-mile trip to Washington, D.C., in September translates into solutions to some nagging problems facing the Pikes Peak region.
Chief among those are the lack of affordable housing and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the annual excursion was canceled last year due to the pandemic, officials have some ground to make up in meeting with the Colorado delegation and other lawmakers Sept. 20-23.
Mayor John Suthers plans to attend, as does Council President Tom Strand. Some members of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners also will jump aboard, along with Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC officials, local business owners and anyone who wants to tag along.
The cost is $1,100 for chamber members and $1,500 for nonmembers. That fee covers programming such as work sessions with experts, meals and ground transportation. Attendees are responsible for booking their own flight and hotel rooms, though the Chamber reserves a block of rooms at a special rate.
It’s impossible to know what opportunities were missed in 2020, but the trips are described as fruitful by the Chamber’s Vice President of Government Affairs Rachel Beck. She said just being there helps build relationships with lawmakers.
In 2019, for example, the contingent lobbied for three BUILD grants and landed one for $25 million for work on state Highway 94 leading to Schriever Space Force Base and related projects on South Academy Boulevard and Charter Oak Ranch Road.
Beck called the grant “the most important one” the county and Colorado Department of Transportation lobbied for during that 2019 trip.
“Another thing that was a big success of that trip was we did a panel discussion on commuter rail,” Beck said. “CDOT flew out to join that panel. We got rail experts from the Eastern Seaboard who talked about how to make projects successful. We heard from communities who recently managed those types of projects.”
Beck said the study group helped build local support for a state legislative bill adopted in the 2021 session that formed the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail District, which will advance a plan to create a 173-mile rail line linking Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.
“We have not been a community who is terribly supportive of public transportation or transit,” she said. “Having that discussion was really helpful for business leaders who were there. We were the only business group [in Colorado] to support that bill in the state.”
Each D.C. trip includes four “tracks” for which the group is divided. One is economic development. Another is national defense “because it’s such a significant part of our economy,” Beck said. The other two focus on timely policy priorities; for now, affordable housing and COVID recovery take center stage.
Colorado Springs, like other cities in the country, faces a shortage of thousands of affordable housing units, and with median prices of homes climbing into the $400,000 range, more and more people are priced out of the market.
Beck wasn’t specific about what types of policy changes the Chamber is seeking on affordable housing or COVID recovery, but said, “We would like to come back with specific action steps we can pursue locally, particularly on the housing track. We want to make sure we’re focusing on action. We will be talking to people who can give us case studies. We’ll try to meet with the Urban Land Institute and the National Housing and Building Association.”
As for pandemic recovery, that’s been the Chamber’s focus for the past year, and while the city and county have received more than $211 million from the American Rescue Plan, the entourage wants to discover what more is available.
“We’re still not out of the woods,” Beck said.
Indeed, the city’s economic development officer Bob Cope said, “We’re still looking for economic assistance or support for those businesses who were most severely impacted and those that continue to be impacted and are still suffering.”
Notably, those include businesses that host large gatherings, the arts which have been forced to go dark on performances and “have a bigger hole to dig out of,” plus businesses having a difficult time hiring personnel.
“Now, hotels are open. Restaurants are open,” Cope said, “but until recently, you couldn’t have indoor performances.”
Travel expenses of elected officials are generally paid by taxpayers. For example, those on City Council who will attend will tap their individual travel accounts, which cap at $3,000 each annually.
It’s doubtful the group will wade into the debate over the national infrastructure bill, Beck said, because those issues are left to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Beck serves on that body’s transportation committee, which would take the pulse of members before lobbying one way or another, she said.
Chamber personnel who will attend include Beck, Executive Director Dirk Draper, Reggie Ash handling defense issues, and Dani Barger, who will focus on pandemic-related matters.