A single mother at 14, Ginelle Curincita had one thing in mind as she pushed through high school: “I don’t want [my daughter] to be my excuse,” she said. Curincita had her hands full as a young mom. She herself was being raised by a single grandmother in the foothills of Stanford, California, and she balanced working for her grandma’s house-cleaning business with a dogged focus on getting into college.
“In high school there were things I couldn’t do and I couldn’t attend and I couldn’t participate in,” said Curincita, whose sacrifices for her education inspire her work today, as owner of OroMar Consulting. “I just did what I could — and that meant I couldn’t participate in AP classes. I just hoped for the best, and I ended up getting into the No. 1 public university in California [UC Berkeley]. And not only that — with a $30,000-a-year scholarship.”
At 17, Curincita was off to UC Berkeley with her 3-year-old daughter. She knew she wanted to pursue something social welfare oriented in college, but she didn’t know exactly how she’d go about it. As a member of a program that helped nontraditional students through college, where her daughter would play “teacher” with other students’ kids and Curincita had access to counseling and scholarship programs, Curincita became interested in counseling and student affairs.
That same program helped her get into grad school at the University of Southern California, and hired her in 2011 to be a program administrator to serve nontraditional students like herself: former foster youth, adult learners with children, veterans, undocumented students, and transfer students of all ages and life experiences. Curincita was quickly promoted to a director role and stayed there until February 2018.
By that time, Curincita had two kids — her second daughter was born in 2009, the same year she graduated from UC Berkeley and moved to Los Angeles for grad school. Curincita’s mother-in-law moved in from Mexico to help with the baby. “It was a rough time,” Curincita recalls. “It took me a long time to want to see my degrees hung up anywhere because there’s so much trauma attached to my degrees — there was so much sacrifice.”
With grad school came paying off loans. That’s what first sparked Curincita’s interest in helping entrepreneurs, small businesses, and BIPOC professionals with their finances, which is part of the work she does through OroMar. OroMar works with “vulnerable and exceptional people” to “secure, safe and affordable loans and grants for their businesses,” Curincita says, and to provide coaching and consulting, individualized professional development, and growth strategies.
Curincita was new to Colorado when she launched OroMar in 2020, after being unemployed for a few months and quitting a new job after three weeks because “I just knew in my heart, there was just something deep down inside that said, ‘This is not really where you’re meant to be’ — although it’s an organization that I admire,” she said. Curincita married in October of 2021. She came up with the name OroMar (which translates to “gold” and “sea” in Spanish) partly to honor her California roots, and partly drawing on her husband’s name — Gerardo Orozco Martinez. With OroMar, Curincita gets to spend all of her time on her true passion: helping marginalized individuals start businesses.
Curincita talked with the Business Journal about her path to OroMar, resilience and bringing together entrepreneurs of color.
What was your childhood like?
I grew up with a grandma who had been an entrepreneur, and she emigrated to the States. She was my legal guardian. I come from hardship — my parents were unfortunately institutionalized and addicted to different drugs and alcohol. My grandmother didn’t speak English, so I grew up being what they call a ‘language broker’ and translating. We grew up in the shadows of Stanford University, where there’s a lot of wealth. House cleaners were everywhere there, so my grandmother became an entrepreneur. I think she used to work in a seamstress factory, and that closed down, so she started cleaning houses. Once I got old enough, like 10, I would go with her and I would see houses with her. She told me, ‘You don’t touch anything.’ There were rules. I grew up looking at these mansions and cleaning toilets exceptionally well — to her standard. I became a teen mom really young. I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t want my daughter to have to clean toilets.’ I didn’t know any better. I didn’t have people going to college around me and I didn’t necessarily have the viewpoint of what I did want for her — but I knew what I didn’t want for her. I just kept my head in the books and I kept going to school. I kept showing up and I was like, ‘All right, she’s not going to be my excuse.’ In high school there were things I couldn’t do [but] I was never gonna say it’s because of Ariana, my daughter. [Getting into UC Berkeley] was life changing. It changed my life. It changed my daughter’s life. It changed my family’s life.
How did you decide what you wanted to study in college?
I had no idea what I wanted to do, but I chose a major within the helping profession which was social welfare. I knew of that Chinese proverb that said, ‘Don’t give a man a fish but teach him how to fish.’ I’m in these social welfare programs that are teaching us a lot about county programs and SSDI [Social Security Disability Insurance]. I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want these people to be stuck on these resources. I want them to tap into their gifts so that there’s an abundance of resources that they will never lack.’ So I knew quickly … I didn’t want to do social welfare. I was in this program that was helping me as a student mom, and I thought, ‘OK, maybe I’m meant to do counseling and I’m meant to work within student affairs.’ So I got the help of this program that got me into another really good university, which was USC in Los Angeles [for grad school]. I had a program that taught me how to apply to grad school and they paid for my application and standardized testing. I got in and I remember thinking, ‘But what if I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life? And now I’m gonna go get in debt because master’s programs are usually self-funded. So, to this day, I have debt that I continue to pay on a loan forgiveness program. That’s part of my financial access and savviness. Helping people understand how to get the education, get the business that they need, but ultimately, not be bound to debt for the rest of their lives. I’m on a loan forgiveness program and I hope it will get forgiven. This is my 10th year of being within a public service kind of organization, so it will get funded.
What was it like to move to Colorado?
I joined an organization here in Colorado and quickly — within three weeks — I had to resign. ... I just knew that my time would not be committed fully to OroMar and the work that I would want to be doing — that I would always have to be doing reports, meeting grant stipulations, and a lot of the administrative things that you have to do to keep a nonprofit working. I just knew that my path was to be different. Yesterday, I was at a dentist office here in Colorado Springs, that does a free dental day for entrepreneurs — and it’s humbling to have left a full time job with benefits and be showing up for some free services. But yet again, I think it’s exactly where I’m meant to be. And how awesome that I get to partner with other businesses that are doing this great work. I do a networking event for entrepreneurs of color on the last Tuesday of every month. COATI has partnered with me to allow me to use their space for free once a month, and we celebrate BIPOC entrepreneurs and connect people. We had a dozen people show up yesterday. I started in June, and that month we had about five people. Yesterday we had a dozen folks — all people doing really great work.
How long have you had the vision for OroMar?
You know, I was doing it without having a formal business. In that time of me being unemployed, I was supporting two different people that I actually have connections with back in California that have become very close friends. One of them was like, ‘Ginelle, why don’t you do this? Why aren’t you launching your own business?’ It was on my mind, but I hadn’t really gone forward with it. It was like I was doing the motions without the formal part. And when she said that, it just confirmed in my spirit what I had been wanting to birth out of me. The next time we talked I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I actually went ahead and registered for a business license and a business name.’