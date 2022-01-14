Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market lost power at noon on Dec. 15, as a powerful windstorm ripped along Colorado’s Front Range.
As a relatively new small business, “we can’t afford a backup generator, and we don’t have extra storage space,” said Stacy Poore, co-founder and co-owner of the market with Aubrey Day.
The store didn’t have a written contingency plan, either. But the market did have a staff of employees who knew exactly what to do to keep as much of the market’s products from spoiling as possible before the power came back on at 10 p.m. that night.
“The people who were there that day just sprang into action and got everything secured,” Poore said. They moved items from the display coolers to the walk-in refrigerator, and covered food with bags of ice and thermal blankets.
“We did lose quite a bit of produce — it was more important to save the milk than it was to save a head of lettuce, just from a cost perspective,” she said.
“We lost an entire day’s worth of sales and about $4,000 worth of product,” Poore said. “But it could have been worse.”
In other circumstances when power went down, the store could have moved some of its product to partners like Springs Rescue Mission, which has a lot more walk-in space. But it wasn’t safe to go out, so Poore and Day used the space and resources they had.
Other Colorado Springs owners faced a different set of problems, and some experienced even longer power outages that interfered with business operations.
Having a detailed plan in place before events like the windstorm is a business’ best option, said George Russo, director of the southern regional office of Employers Council — and now is a good time for employers who already have contingency or disaster plans in place to update them.
A plan that aims to keep employees safe “goes a long way” besides just protecting the business, Russo said. “Employers who step in and help — I think employees see that and do take that into account.”
PLAN COMPONENTS
The Waldo Canyon and Black Forest wildfires of 2012 and 2013, and the floods that followed them, were among the worst disasters residents and businesses have suffered in the Pikes Peak region, said Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
In response to fires and floods throughout the state, the local SBDC created a disaster relief program that has been adopted throughout the state.
“While the pandemic and windstorms were quite different disasters, many of the elements of a good disaster plan still must be in place,” Marcoulier said. “The essentials can always be adjusted, but to have none in place can create a second disaster for the business.”
A disaster plan has three major elements: Prepare, respond and recover.
Preparation basically is about risk assessment — identifying potential hazards and analyzing the impact on people, workplaces and things like equipment, inventory and critical data and documents, she said.
Response outlines policies for reporting an emergency, evacuation and escape routes, and critical shutdown procedures.
“An emergency response plan needs to be something that does not sit on a shelf and collect dust,” Marcoulier said. “Just like a business plan, it should be a constantly updated document with your most critical needs and information, and should be used to train your employees.”
Recovery also focuses on people, places and things. It begins with accounting for all employees and then looks at funding availability, location needs and equipment that must be replaced or acquired to keep the business operable.
“Having a good disaster plan in place is essential for all small businesses,” Marcoulier said. “A disaster of some level will happen. Whether it is a fire, a pandemic or your entire point-of-sale system shutting down, you must know what to do.”
Prevention, mitigation and recovery in case of a cyber attack also will be a critical component of a disaster plan for many businesses, Marcoulier said.
“It’s not if you will have a cyber attack, but when,” she said.
Businesses can access one-on-one support for disaster planning through SBDC, as well as a detailed disaster planning guide. The latest preparedness and recovery information are at pikespeaksbdc.org/prepare.
PUTTING EMPLOYEES FIRST
The COVID-19 pandemic has done employers at least one favor — it’s taught many businesses how to operate remotely.
“COVID kind of pushed employers to allow work from home, and that solves some of the issues with disaster planning,” Russo said.
When the employer’s building is affected, having a payroll backup or alternate ability to process payroll is important.
“Getting employees their pay is one thing that needs to keep going even if there’s a disaster,” Russo said.
Another important component of a contingency plan is having an accessible, updated employee contact list, including emergency contact information.
“Employers should be reaching out at least once a year to remind employees they need to keep that information up to date,” Russo said.
In the event of a disaster like a wildfire, “you need to know where your employees are and how to get in touch with them,” he said. “If they lost their home, where are they staying?”
Employers who are able to reach their employees can get them information about available resources, including internal resources.
“Leave is one internal resource that’s going to be important in a situation where there’s a disaster,” Russo said. Mental health resources through an employee assistance plan may be another valuable benefit.
“One thing a lot of employers think about right after a disaster is a leave donation program,” he said. “If one employee loses their home and another does not, the employee who did not might want to donate their leave to the other employee so they can get back on their feet.”
Employers who want to create a leave donation program should consult with an HR professional, Russo said.
“There are tax implications and other potential pitfalls,” he said. “We’ve seen issues arise from just going online and grabbing any leave donation program.”
Employees should know who within the company can help them with scheduling issues, EAP resources and safety procedures. The company also should designate someone to take charge of crisis communication and speak on behalf of the business.
DISASTER POWER TEAM
Talking with key individuals about how to execute a contingency plan is crucial for success, said Leah Omer, chief growth officer at HR Branches.
Even a small business with one or a few employees should have clear communication methods and someone besides the owner who can implement the plan, she said.
“Lives are more important than equipment or anything else,” Omer said, so the plan should provide for evacuation or sheltering in place. It also should specify what documents should be gathered if there is enough time to do so and what backups are in place so the business can continue to serve customers and employees.
“You really want to think through different potential disasters to determine what you would do in this situation,” she said. “You also want to evaluate your insurance coverage. ‘Do we have all the insurance coverage we need. Maybe we added a different aspect to the business or we made a large purchase. Is that covered?’”
It can take a long time for a business to recover from a disaster like a fire.
“Insurance coverage is probably going to be my No. 1 recommendation,” Omer said.
Having a financial adviser also may be beneficial in case there’s a need to take out a loan or liquidate assets, she said.
“When you’re in that emergency response, it can be hard to think about all your options, which is another reason why you want to have a disaster plan,” she said.
“Your insurance broker, financial advisor and an HR contact will be a power team to support you.”
DATA BACKUP
Many companies will need a fourth member of that team — an IT professional.
To protect business data during a disaster or power outage, “the cloud is the answer,” said Rodney Gullatte Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions and Services.
Battery backups can help for short durations during power outages, and some companies that can afford them may opt for backup generators.
But if data is stored in the cloud, “you just take your laptop somewhere where you’ve got internet and connect to your VPN, and you’re back to work — you don’t miss a step,” Gullatte said. “Those cloud environments are 99 percent uptime. They rarely have power outages.”
There is a cost structure associated with cloud storage; the extent of a business’ need for access to its server should determine its investment in a cloud platform, he said.
“A lot of businesses don’t have that kind of urgency,” he said. But for others, high availability of data is critical.
Gullatte said businesses can go through companies like Amazon Web Services, but he recommends that they consider local data centers such as Springs Hosting and Data102.
“If you have a server in your office, you can take that server to the data center,” he said. “They will plug it up, and you can access it anytime.”
Rates depend on the level of service, “but rates are pretty decent, and data centers like these keep the money local,” he said.
Regular cloud backups allow IT providers to spin up a virtual version of the server.
“Even if you never use it in the cloud, if it comes to an emergency, we can re-create it from one of your last backups so you can connect to your server remotely without the actual physical server being online,” Gullatte said. “The best thing you can do is invest in local professional support.”
