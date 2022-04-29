If it hadn’t been for the Manitou Springs Creative District, Chayilah Oldham’s business wouldn’t be where it is today.
Oldham, founder and owner of Noice Foods, said Manitou Made, the website that promotes local Manitou businesses, has been critical to her marketing efforts and the growth of her business.
Oldham takes orders for products like Noice Foods’ rosemary focaccia sourdough bread through the Manitou Made website, created through a partnership of the creative district and Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce to showcase businesses and products crafted, designed or prepared in the greater Manitou region.
“We have some 30 certified creative districts in the state, and the Pikes Peak region can boast two of those,” said Becca Sickbert, executive director of Manitou’s district, the Creative Alliance.
Old Colorado City’s Historic District links Manitou’s creative district with the Downtown Colorado Springs Creative District in what’s known as the Avenue Creative Circuit.
“That entire Creative Circuit has so much to offer — from food experiences to arts and culture to history and heritage,” Sickbert said.
Small businesses — not just those directly connected with the arts, but also small-scale manufacturers such as food producers — benefit directly from the creative districts through funding opportunities and technical training, Sickbert said.
But other businesses along the way are aided by the presence of the districts and the synergy between them.
“We have 1,838 people in creative occupations Downtown,” said Michelle Winchell, executive director of the Downtown creative district and of Downtown Ventures, a nonprofit affiliated with the Downtown Partnership. “All of that creative industry contributes to that vibrant, energetic atmosphere Downtown. I think that’s an environment that benefits everyone.”
The Colorado creative district program was originated by the legislature in 2011. The program certifies communities that contribute to the state’s economy through creativity, culture and the arts.
The program’s goal is to increase jobs, incomes and investments in creative places. Creative districts also were designed to enhance communities’ economic capital and serve as focal points to celebrate and strengthen each community’s unique identity.
Certification requires a potential creative district to go through a rigorous application process and meet requirements including walkability, a concentration of artists and creative sector workers, community buy-in and leadership, and a strategic plan for at least three to five years.
Certified communities can receive a cash award of up to $10,000, support from the Colorado Tourism Office to develop a marketing strategy, and signs to be displayed on state highways near the districts.
A year or more after certification, districts can apply for technical and professional assistance grants for projects that support their strategic goals.
CREATIVE ALLIANCE
The Manitou Springs Creative District, certified in 2016, merged earlier this year with the Manitou Springs Arts Council after the boards of each entity voted to join and form Manitou Springs Creative Alliance.
“In addition to all the work that the creative districts have been doing, we now also partner with the city of Manitou Springs to help them administrate their public art programs,” Sickbert said. “We will continue to hold responsibility for Manitou Made and the Creative District and economic development as a whole.”
Creative industries are more than just art galleries, she said.
“Not only do we have really wonderful musicians, performing artists, visual artists and arts organizations and galleries, but also we have this up-and-coming sector that I would characterize as cottage-industry food producers,” she said. That includes Noice Foods and the Break Stork, two businesses that work out of a shared industrial kitchen space at the Manitou Art Center.
In both districts, the creative population also includes beverage producers, baristas, furniture makers, designers, architects and employees of businesses like music stores.
The overall sales for creative industries in Manitou are more than $30 million annually, and net earnings total more than $10.5 million, Sickbert said.
Those sales drive revenue for the city of Manitou Springs, which reinvests some of that revenue through the Manitou Arts, Culture and Heritage initiative.
Manitou voters approved the MACH initiative in November 2019, authorizing a .03 percent increase in the city’s sales and use tax rate to fund arts and cultural institutions and projects.
Within creative districts, “we see cross pollination and collaborations that wouldn’t exist otherwise,” Sickbert said.
“It all really goes back to providing access to affordable arts and culture in inspiring moments for residents and visitors,” she said. “There are new experiences open to them that might not be available without those creatives. So being part of a creative district is beneficial, regardless of whether you’re raising a family or looking to retire or just visiting for a few days.”
The Manitou and Downtown districts partnered with the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and PeakRadar.com to provide a shuttle service throughout the Creative Circuit on First Fridays. The pandemic ended it, but Sickbert said “there is talk” of bringing the shuttle back. Since then, however, the Colorado Springs BikeShare program has established 30 hubs within the circuit, and Mountain Metropolitan Transit has 50 bus stops along the route.
“That gives them basically unlimited access to all those arts and culture and heritage offerings,” she said. “When we’re looking at whether or not we need a shuttle, what we’re seeing is that people already have quite a few choices.”
BUSINESS SUPPORT
Oldham and her husband Daniel, both musicians, moved here six years ago, drawn to the Manitou arts community.
“Initially I was very frustrated at the lack of vegan options out there,” she said. “I just stepped forward and started making our own food, and people loved it so much that I couldn’t stop.”
She opened Noice Foods in October 2018, making mayonnaise, ranch and Thousand Island dressing in the MAC kitchen and selling her products through wholesalers in Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder, and at farmer’s markets — until COVID shut down events.
“I knew that there was growth that needed to happen in order for the business to be sustainable, but I didn’t necessarily want to stay in the kitchen 40 hours a week and then do more markets on top of that,” she said.
About a year and a half ago, she partnered with Samantha and James Galloway, fellow musicians and bakers whom she’d met soon after moving to Manitou.
“I knew she was interested in producing her own food products,” Oldham said, “and I had been getting custom baking orders.”
In 2021, the business’ sales tripled, compared with 2019, she said.
Noice now offers about a dozen products made to order on a weekly basis, with more offerings for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We are focusing now on local distribution, due especially to increased gas prices,” she said, adding that she still works with one Denver wholesaler. Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market in Downtown Colorado Springs has become a prime outlet.
The creative district’s advertising and promotion through Manitou Made has helped take the business to another level and brought in new local clients for Noice and other Manitou businesses. It’s been especially important for Oldham in the winter months and during the pandemic when the markets were closed.
Oldham said her online clientele has developed into a consistent customer base.
“That is a key aspect of owning a food business,” she said. “You need those recurring clients.
“The option for having a community-based, online market is amazing,” she said. “People can just place the order and pick it up [at the MAC], or we deliver it. I’ve never been in another community that does that.”
COMMUNITY BENEFITS
Among the Downtown Colorado Springs Creative District’s most important accomplishments was obtaining a $5 million grant for the development of Artspace, a mixed-use, five-story building at 315 E. Costilla Ave. that will house 51 units of multifamily affordable housing for young creatives and 75,000 square feet of commercial space.
The result of a grassroots effort led by the Downtown Development Authority, the project “will plant a flag for the creative community — and the district at large — that this is a safe and forever home for the creative sector,” the Artspace website states.
The project, with an anticipated total cost of $28 million, currently has moved into a fundraising phase.
“We’ve secured over 75 percent of that, with other funds for which the project is qualified,” Winchell said. “We anticipate groundbreaking in Q3 of this year.”
The $5 million state grant for the project was available only because the project was in the creative district, Winchell said.
The Downtown Creative District was first certified in 2014 and recertified in 2019.
Besides funding and training opportunities, “we have the benefit of annual gatherings and a network of other communities that we can learn from, and we can inspire other communities,” Winchell said.
The Colorado Springs and Manitou districts, for example, are in discussions about having a couple of the sculptures featured last year in Downtown’s Art on the Streets program installed in Manitou.
“It’s a great way to potentially have those works in the community for a longer period of time,” Winchell said.
She noted that Colorado Springs’ Downtown has a creative vitality index of almost 5 — indicating it has five times the national average of creative activity and employment. The index is a measure of creative economic health developed by the Denver-based nonprofit arts service organization Western States Art Federation.
Earlier in April, Colorado Springs hosted a conference presented by Downtown Colorado Inc., a nonprofit association that brings together representatives of downtown organizations, local governments and businesses.
“People from around the state joined our tour that was about the impact of public art and how it can contribute to making people feel welcome and encourage walkability,” Winchell said. “We had some really great conversations with people who hadn’t been to Colorado Springs for 10 years and were just blown away by the level of activity and vibrancy of our Downtown.”