The COVID-19 pandemic has made employee wellness a priority, with even small businesses — often unaccustomed to structured wellness programs — looking to revamp their approach.
“I think that even for small companies like ours that don’t have a formal plan, [the pandemic] has certainly brought it to the forefront,” said Maddie Guillory, human resources manager and chief marketing officer for Springs-based 3D printing company Titan Robotics. “It’s not something that we did not think was important, but the pandemic has really shown how having a conversation about it — having a program, whether it’s formal or informal — in place, is really beneficial and can help you to weather these sorts of storms.”
Titan started as a one-man-show (Guillory’s husband Clay launched it from their garage) and the company’s focus on wellness has grown with its staff — now numbering about 30.
“I’ve been an employee at some larger companies where they have a more formalized program with FitBit challenges and onsite flu vaccines — but we don’t have a formal program in that sense,” said Guillory, who worked as a television news reporter before Titan took off. “The pandemic has spurred us to take a closer look at our culture toward wellness and keeping not just our employees safe, but their families safe.”
Titan is one of many companies focusing more on wellness. Nationally, a raft of surveys tells the story:
• Wellable’s 2021 Employee Wellness Industry Trends Report found 94 percent of organizations plan to expand virtual wellness offerings beyond the pandemic.
• In its May survey of 201 HR decision makers, market research firm The Harris Poll found 53 percent will increase investment in the health and wellness of employees going into 2022.
• Principal Financial Group’s March survey of 1,000 small business owners showed a 20 percent jump in employee turnover over the previous 12 months.
• In a May survey of 2,500 American workers by market research firm YouGov, 37 percent said they need more support from their employers to cope with stress and anxiety.
Local business leaders have been seeking employee wellness advice from Jen DeFranco, human resources consultant at the Employers Council in Colorado Springs, since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I’ve had a few ask, ‘Our [Employee Assistance Program] is very minimal — do you have any resources for a more robust EAP?’” DeFranco said. “Some employers are doing that because they do see the advantages of supporting staff, not just through this pandemic, but overall in life.
“When [the pandemic] is said and done — whenever that will be — life will still be hard for some folks depending on what’s going on,” she added. “So I think this just highlighted how employers can play a role with the wellbeing of staff.”
While some employers are serious about building wellness programs to last, DeFranco said, for others “the focus is really getting the job done and not necessarily the health of their staff — and I fear that that may come back to bite them later on.”
Guillory has seen it.
In the past, “you would just fight through your cold or come to work sick because you didn’t want to use any time off or have people say, ‘Well, we’re going to fall behind if you don’t come in,’” she said. “I think that whole attitude is changing. We’ve really encouraged employees: ‘If you’re sick, you shouldn’t come to work. Your priority is to stay home and get well and not spread any illness to other employees.’
“That’s one policy that we have really not only emphasized more, but we have also told employees, ‘Don’t worry if you’re sick — especially if it’s for COVID — we’ve enacted the paid time off.’”
Even employers who can’t expand their wellness programs should highlight the resources they do have, DeFranco said — and that bolsters a company’s “culture of caring” for staff.
That approach communicates, “‘We care about you. We have these resources for you,” she said. “When we, as employers ... find humanity in all of us, I think productivity goes up, engagement goes up, retention goes up.”
Titan works with an HR firm that helps them with matters like updating their COVID policies, Guillory said — but creating an entire wellness program would mean assigning that task to someone or hiring someone new. They don’t have the resources for that yet.
“We’re just a small company and we don’t have a dedicated person to do that, so I think that is probably a challenge for many small businesses,” Guillory said. “It [means] having somebody that is experienced and has the time and capability to do those programs. It’s certainly not from a place of not wanting to do it; we certainly would love to do it.”
For now, Guillory and managers at Titan Robotics are thinking about the future and how they want to promote their employees’ wellbeing.
“We always say safety is the No. 1 priority, especially in a manufacturing environment,” Guillory said. “But sitting down as a leadership team and saying, ‘What’s most important to us? What do we want our employees to know about their own health, wellness and safety, mental health, physical health?’ — that’s something that has been positive for us is to [start] deciding what that is and putting it down on paper and then being able to communicate that to your team and say, ‘This is important. We want to keep you healthy and safe and we want you to know that we’re here for you and there are resources that are available.’”
CHANGING LIVES
Larger companies often have the resources to offer EAPs that include physical fitness programs and health coaching. Centura Health is among them.
“We know that it not only increases immunity and immune support, but it also is a great stress reducer for associates,” said Anna Bauer, wellness program lead for the Centura Health System in Colorado Springs. “So being able to come to the hospital and have 24/7 badge access to a gym is extremely important. We’ve got nightshifters coming down at midnight on their lunch break to do a little workout. We’ve got people coming in at 4 or 5 a.m. before their shift. So whenever they’re able to work out and do our programming and utilize our services, that’s super important.”
Centura Health has long offered its associates a free eight-week course with a health coach, but added a remote option during the pandemic. Other group exercise classes available to employees also went online, and the remote option became so popular it will likely stay, even when the pandemic subsides.
Centura’s employee wellness program hosts flexible “duathlons” where participants can choose activities to accumulate miles — swimming, for example, or even running on a treadmill at home. Incentives for reaching certain benchmarks range from seats at Switchbacks soccer games to camping gear.
“Some people are like, ‘I’m going to get my miles in because I really want that blanket,’” Bauer said. “So if that’s the incentive for them and it gets them moving, that’s a huge win in our book.”
While health coaching is part of several of Centura’s wellness offerings, Bauer said the point is to get employees started on a journey to develop healthy habits instead of relying on the wellness program in the long term.
“We’ll never want to bring someone in and say, ‘I want you to be a personal training client for the next five years,’” she said.
“We want to be able to train them and give them the resources needed for them to feel confident and efficient on their own.”
While it’s challenging to measure the results of such a program, DeFranco said, some outcomes go beyond data.
“Studies have shown that it may not lower your insurance premiums, but it could help one or two folks in your organization — and to me, that makes all the difference,” she said.
Before the Employers Council, DeFranco worked at a nonprofit whose wellness program ran a holiday challenge called “Maintain, Don’t Gain” that saw one of her coworkers lose 50 pounds. Another challenge involved health checks; a coworker signed up for the program and it changed her life.
“She ended up getting a mammogram and they did find something,” DeFranco said. “And then it was [caught in] the earlier stages, so that meant the world to her. If she hadn’t gotten herself tested, who knows how far that cancer could have progressed? She’s still here to tell the story, cancer-free.”
What’s important is “the storytelling, the personal one-on-one, versus looking at it from a business money standpoint,” DeFranco said. “I think that’s really why we have employee wellness programs.”