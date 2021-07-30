Jenna Clifford was tired of being a middle school teacher. She enjoyed the students, but she lacked autonomy and didn’t like teaching to a test. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she asked herself whether she’d chosen the right career.
“I think COVID helped me reassess what I wanted,” Clifford said, “and so I just went for it.”
She met with a financial adviser in November last year — and on an impulse, asked her what her job was like.
“I expressed an interest like, ‘Wow, your job is great,’” Clifford said. “You get to go meet new people and help them figure out their life.’ But I didn’t say it with the sense of, ‘I feel like I could do what you do,’ because I didn’t think that I was qualified.”
Clifford talked to people in the industry to figure out what it would take to become a financial adviser. In six months of study, she passed the Security Industry Essentials, Series 7 and Series 66 certification exams. She also became licensed to sell life and health insurance.
She finished studying in May and started as a financial adviser at First Command Financial Services in June.
After all the hard work, she feels more satisfied than ever.
“I think I was pushed to realize I don’t want to settle for a job that I like to an extent,” Clifford said. “I want to be excited for how I’m living my life every day.”
Many people are reconsidering their career paths as the country begins to emerge from the pandemic; a May survey by Prudential Financial found 48 percent of American workers are rethinking their current line of work. Fifty percent of workers believe the pandemic has given them an opportunity to take control of their careers.
A team of job coaches from the Pikes Peak Workforce Center reported 50 percent of a pool of more than 350 local job seekers have transitioned to different industries due to the pandemic. Sami Mooney, a PPWFC job coach, cited several reasons job seekers are switching careers. A common refrain: People want work they believe will be “pandemic proof.”
The Prudential Financial survey found 53 percent of workers would retrain for a new career if given an opportunity.
Mooney said workers are asking themselves how they can avoid being laid off in the future, how they can get more training and more skills, and how they can be more adaptable, crosstraining and moving easily into new roles within a company.
Mooney has coached restaurant workers, for example, who want to become managers or move into support roles in the kitchen. She sees a lot of clients who “were laid off and now that they’re back in the job market, they don’t have what [it takes to be] competitive” in the roles they once had — discovering that the skills and education required for those same jobs have changed since they were hired years earlier.
“I had one customer who worked in a marketing position for nearly 20 years and he always focused on great traditional styles of marketing and events and fundraising, but every single marketing job title that came within the job description was saying that they needed to know how to do analytics. They had to know how to use social media,” Mooney said. “So he needed to gain those extra skills to be competitive. So he’s thinking about, ‘Hey, do I need to transition to a whole new career? Do I really need to start a whole other degree?’ That leads people [here].”
The first step Mooney takes to get a client started in their job search is to look at their résumé. She helps them see what interests them most and uses assessment tools such as YouScience, which functions as an aptitude test consisting of brain games to better understand how a worker thinks and what their strengths are — an important step in considering a career in a new industry. Then she helps them find the training they need to make the switch.
Mooney said many clients come to PPWFC searching for a career with better work/life balance, and the pandemic has brought an uptick in the number of workers seeking remote work.
“They’re leaving their company because they don’t want to have to return to the office,” Mooney said. “They want to work from home all the time. Some people are rethinking their schedules and their hours as well, so they really try spending that extra time with their family.”
WORK TO LIVE
Zachery Converse was a ski instructor and climbing guide before he was assistant director at Movement Climbing + Fitness, a rock climbing gym. He stayed there three years, but the pay was low, the hours were long and the white ceilings and music blasting from gym speakers would never compare to the blue skies and mountain streams he missed.
Among his clients were software engineers who still found time to enjoy the outdoors — something he could rarely do thanks to long work hours. Software engineers, he learned, could work remotely, taking their work on the road to wherever they wanted to climb. Converse talked with many of them about their industry — and he took the warnings of the intense learning curve to heart — but he wanted that flexible lifestyle. He started taking part-time classes in full-stack software engineering in December 2019.
“I think a large part of it was just being curious enough to make the point of asking enough people and getting those opinions to get an idea of what it would be like and then also a lot of it was definitely in large part due to the fact that I wanted to have regular nine to five hours,” Converse said. “I wanted to have a national holiday, not to mention the tech industry is known for having generally appealing benefits. The ironic part of this is now that I’m out of the outdoor industry, I have a lot more time and I’m spending a lot more time climbing and skiing because I’m not hustling as much.”
In March 2020, as the pandemic began, he “ripped the Band-Aid off” and decided to pursue web development full-time by attending a boot camp. Then he learned his father had cancer.
Converse deferred boot camp while he and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Flournoy, cared for his father until his death. Converse couldn’t work during that five-week stretch but Flournoy, a software designer, was able to continue working remotely. Converse took note of that and returned to the boot camp two months later, determined to chart a new course.
The three-month boot camp ran six days a week with 12-hour days. The code was foreign to him, but Converse was encouraged watching his girlfriend working beside him.
When he worked in the outdoor industry, Converse said, he often worked 60-hour weeks and didn’t get holidays off. He rarely climbed or got the chance to visit family. He and Flournoy loved climbing, but being an assistant gym director meant he was on-call 24/7, which made planning a climbing trip together too arduous.
Now that Converse is an integration software engineer, they climb whenever they want and take their work with them. Flournoy advises those looking to change industries to dip their toe in the water with weekend or night classes first or even tutorials online to see if the work really interests them.
“The first thing I warn people is don’t get into software development because you want the lifestyle of a software developer,” she said, “because at the end of the day, it should be something you enjoy doing.”