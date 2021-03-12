The decision to scale back the amount of parkland developers must dedicate to the city might be reshaped by the next city council, which will be seated following the April 6 city election.
Given that six of nine spots will be decided by the election, a new council may set aside that decision, which lowered required acreage from 7.5 acres per 1,000 residents in a new development to 5.5 acres.
On Feb. 9, Councilors Jill Gaebler, Dave Geislinger, Mike O’Malley, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams voted to scale back dedicated parkland. Yolanda Avila, Don Knight, Bill Murray and Richard Skorman voted against.
But Gaebler is term-limited and will be replaced, and Geislinger and O’Malley, two other “yes” votes, face opposition in their races. (O’Malley was appointed to fill an unexpired term in January.)
Among those voting “no,” Knight is term-limited, and Avila and Skorman have also drawn competition in their races. Strand, Williams and Murray were elected at-large and remain in office two more years.
The Feb. 9 vote was panned by parks advocates as pandering to developers at a time when the city’s parkland isn’t keeping pace with city growth.
As parks advocate Kent Obee notes, Trust for Public Lands’ “parkscore” rated Colorado Springs 53rd among the largest 100 cities in the country.
Denver and Aurora, the only other two cities large enough to make the list, stand at 22nd and 24th, and the national average for city land devoted to parks and recreation is 15 percent. The Springs has just 9 percent.
As for open space, Obee said, Colorado Springs has preserved 7,000 acres with its Trails, Open Space and Parks ordinance, but Boulder County clocks in at 100,000 acres of open space and Douglas County, 63,000 acres.
While it’s not possible under council procedures to rescind the Feb. 9 action — that had to happen within three days of the vote — nothing is stopping council from proposing a new parkland ordinance. A council vote, however, would be subject to mayoral veto, and Mayor John Suthers supports the scaled-back requirement.
A vote of 6-3 would be required to override the veto.
While the parkland reduction issue was still under discussion by the current council, we asked: Should the city amend the Park Land Dedication Ordinance as proposed to reduce the amount of acreage developers are required to set aside for parks?
Although several candidates side-stepped the question, here’s what they said:
District 6
Neither candidate, Garfield Johnson or Councilor Mike O’Malley, responded to the questionnaire.
District 5
Matt Zelenok — “The proposed reduction in required acreage set aside by the developers would be a mistake if passed. Open space and parks are part of the Colorado Springs lifestyle, and this must be continued on for generations to come.”
Nancy Henjum — “We have a 20+ year backlog of unbuilt neighborhood and community parks. It costs $250,000 an acre to build a neighborhood park and $12[,000]-14,000 an acre each year to maintain. Rectifying this costly neglect requires public-private partnership. Changes to PLDO should support constructing parks that current residents were promised and that future residents deserve.”
Karlie Van Arnam — ”I do not support the reduction of open spaces and parks. Almost everyone I talk to expresses that one of the best things about our city is our outdoor space. Reducing these areas would increase congestion and take away part of what our citizens love about our city and what makes Colorado Springs one of the best and most beautiful places to live.”
Justin Hermes — “I believe 7.5 acres per 1,000 acres is a proper ratio for newly developed land. We should encourage infill and lessen requirements in opportunity zones to encourage builders and developers to pursue areas of town that already have the infrastructure in place. Decreasing the ratio would limit parks and trails that are greatly needed in new developments.”
Mary Elizabeth Fabian — “Especially over the past twelve months our residents have seen the importance of our city’s parks and open spaces as a healthy way to get out of their homes. We should always be supportive of providing adequate space to any neighborhood because it impacts the overall health of our community.”
District 4
Yolanda Avila — “No, I don’t agree with the proposal. As our population increases, we need open space and parks. Compared to cities up and down the front range, Colorado Springs has the lowest amount of park land dedication.”
Regina English — “I believe that we should protect our open spaces, parks are necessary for healthy families and healthy communities because they are destination spaces for families and community to build stronger relationship in order to thrive and parks are also good for our environment. What would be a good or valid reason to reduce acreage? ... I do not believe that acreage should be reduced.”
District 3
Richard Skorman — “That [parkland dedication] standard is based on what we actually can afford to build and maintain. And that’s the level of service spelled out in our 2014 Park Master plan. It seems rational to only extract what we need and not more. But the bigger question is, do we want or need more? We all know we are a city full of super park users. Many of our Regional Parks and Open Spaces are shared with 20 million plus tourists a year. I would prefer to understand what we want and need for our citizens first. Our 2014 master plan standards may have made sense 7 years ago when we were just coming out of a recession and after an era of significant park funding reductions, but maybe not today. It would be my hope that we delay that part of our PLDO ordinance decision until we go through a more thorough public process and analysis of our whole park system ....”
Olivia Lupia — “No. I believe that preserving open spaces, including parks as part of new residential development, is essential. Our outdoor lifestyle is one of the many unique qualities of living in Colorado Springs, and why many of our current and new residents choose our city to call home. It is essential that we continue to develop, maintain, and protect these parks as they function as the heart of many communities.”
Henry McCall — “No.”
Arthur Glynn — “Good Park and Open Space Planning should always be a strongly held principle but in some cases, the configuration of the land might make compliance difficult. Would we want to deny a multi-family housing project if they were only able to make 95 percent of the park requirement?”
District 2
Randy Helms — “Yes. The Park Land dedication reduction of land per acre for new builds will not be lower than the 5.5 acres per 1000 with the exception of downtown. Currently, most of the city is significantly less than 5.5 acres and the requirement of a higher level for a new development is not warranted.”
David Noblitt — ”As we have grown and attributed to our cities prosperity the access and availability of parklands as being a significant attraction, why would we reduce that attraction to the area? There will be much justification for this, especially within the affordable housing area, but it sounds more directly tied to developer profits than it does better outcomes for the community that enjoys its outdoor space.”
Jay Inman — “I like parks. The one close to my house is superb and used by families of all ages. Rather than amending anything, City Council should have a discussion with developers about the rules for set aside acres as a ratio to the number of homes in a development.”
David Geislinger — (He declined to answer, citing the pending decision. He also asserted it wouldn’t be an issue for incoming councilors, though it’s possible the new council could revisit the matter in some form. During the Feb. 9 council discussion, Geislinger said there had not been a presentation of facts to justify the city exacting more than 5.5 acres in park land dedication, according to the meeting minutes. He voted to reduce acreage from 7.5 to 5.5 acres.)
District 1
Glenn Carlson — “The PLDO was not intended to be a park fund. It is time we bring the PLDO into current times and get it right. Due to changing population densities, development priorities, and city budget constraints, we must streamline this program so our precious parks, trails, and open spaces receive proper investment.”
Mike Seeger — “No. It is imperative that we preserve the beauty of Colorado Springs as much as possible. The City should continue to allow development but by maintaining the current acreage, the City is able to maintain a control on the infrastructure needs of the community.... Allowing for this acreage to be decreased would increase the burden on this infrastructure.”
Jim Mason — “No, as a rule. However, I do support an appeal process whereby, based on extenuating and mitigating circumstances, a Developer can request appropriate exceptions in situations when a modification is in the best interest of parks and the project protocols.”
Dave Donelson — “This is a tough one for me. I’m a big fan of the outdoors.... I need to hear more of the details.... It is also important that we don’t have 7.5 acres of community and neighborhood parks per 1000 residents in any other region of the city but are requiring it of new development.” nCSBJ
Disclosure: Teddy Weiss, son of Colorado Springs Business Journal owner John Weiss, works for Skorman’s campaign. John Weiss has contributed to Skorman’s campaign.