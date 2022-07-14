In a city where Black-owned gyms are rare, Peak City Athletics stands out. “I have a hard time acknowledging my accomplishments, I don’t see it as an accomplishment,” says co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Cooks, “but it’s pretty cool to represent Black people. I see it as fulfilling a purpose; something purposeful to do. Colorado Springs has a ton of diversity, but not a lot of diversity in terms of entrepreneurship — not a lot of Black owners of anything. We get to model that to our community: ‘Look at what we can do. We can do anything, we can accomplish anything, we can be capable.’”
Cooks, a Colorado Springs native, grew up in sports and has spent more than a decade coaching local football and basketball teams in park and rec and high school, among others. He’s coached basketball at Sand Creek High School for six years and has been head coach for the boys basketball team there since 2021. Cooks was easy going on a braced leg during his interview with the Business Journal. He had “popped in” on a PE class at his high school and torn his patellar tendon in an impromptu basketball game.
Painted huge along the white walls of Peak City Athletics are stylized signs of streets that run through the Southside, like Astrozon Boulevard, Chelton Road and Jet Wing Drive. “People from our neighborhood, our community know these streets,” Cooks said. “They have family members that live in these areas, they went to school on one of these streets, or there’s something about one of these roads that resonates with them. We plan on throwing up a couple more that are important to people — but these are important to us.”
Jeffrey’s brother, Jamil Cooks, played college football at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, but turned down opportunities to play professionally to transition into training. He trained at Results Fitness RX, a local gym at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard, and went on to become a trainer for football players, then track athletes, basketball players and now “nearly anything,” Jeffrey says. Between the founders’ experience, Peak City Athletics provides a variety of training programs, yoga, weekly hip-hop dance classes, image consultations for professional athletes and even meal plans to suit a variety of fitness goals.
The two brothers have often thought about how best to support their community. From 2015 to 2018, they hosted 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 basketball tournaments at Sierra High School that attracted both local enthusiasts, players from the NBA G League, and some who played overseas. Their annual tournaments directly benefited Sierra’s athletics program. With Peak City Athletics, the Cooks now have their own venue to serve the community — an inviting place with a familiarity that stands out in a competitive field.
Jeff Cooks talked with the Business Journal to talk about the gym, training athletes and non-athletes in Colorado Springs, and how Peak City Athletics gives back.
What was it like growing up in Colorado Springs?
I graduated from Mitchell High School in 2003. I grew up on the Southside of Colorado Springs .... We lived a little further north before I went to high school, so I went to Mitchell so I could go to school with my friends, [but] all of my younger siblings are Sierra [High School] grads because we lived on this end of town.
Growing up, I got lots of love and support from the community as a local athlete. I was a good student. I was a student council kid and a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and track. I only ran track for one year, so I snuck that last letter in.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was in high school, early college, I wanted to be a broadcast journalist. I didn’t even want to do sports. I wanted to do the news, politics, because those were the things that excited me. [I wanted] to host game shows and stuff like that. The other job I wanted was to be a jingle writer. My siblings would pick items and I would write jingles for them.
You wanted to get into journalism, but you had a passion for sports.
My first love is football, I’m an Eagles fan, my dad’s from Philadelphia, and I kind of fell in love with football playing in the streets. For a small part of my childhood, I lived in Florida [and] it’s different there — it’s kind of a culture, it’s a lifestyle. I came back here and started playing park and rec football and I’ve built so many great relationships because of it.
I played college football. I went to Adams State University, [but] I didn’t finish my career. When I was about 19, 20, I got severe sciatica. I couldn’t walk for a week — it was crazy, so I stopped playing. I had medical bills, so I had to start working. The more I worked, the more I pushed off school. I was working at Sports Authority when my old coach [Rob Hawkins, who had coached JV basketball at Mitchell High School] came in and asked if I was coaching — he asked me to coach basketball with him. I got to be on staff at Palmer High School while [now NBA player] Reggie Jackson was there. So I coached basketball at Palmer and then football at Mitchell. I really fell in love with coaching and it took over my desire to do anything else. I became Coach Cooks instead of Jeff Cooks.
How did Peak City Athletics get started?
What happened with Peak City Athletics… is crazy.
My brother was training at Results Fitness RX and the owner’s son was playing high school football and wanted to get better. He wasn’t getting to play a ton and he’s a good athlete, but he just wasn’t getting what he wanted out of it. The owner asked my brother about training [and] I helped my brother put together a training program. My brother executed the training program and that kid went from being a safety, to playing a little bit, to becoming an all-state linebacker with a Division II scholarship. In the process with him we realized, ‘I think we got something.’
We mapped out a plan and built a training business. We had a partnership with [Results Fitness]. They really babied us and allowed us to develop our business within their business, while they taught us about the gym business. And we’re forever indebted to Results. We were training tons of athletes, but some people weren’t athletes, they just wanted to be fit — and so our training business grew too big to run it inside of Results anymore. So we made the decision to open our own [gym].
We spent maybe six months searching around and we had a couple of potential contracts fall through. And luckily those things did fall through because this wound up being a perfect space for us. One reason it’s so important for us to be in the community we grew up in is so the kids [here] see that it’s not unrealistic to do something like this. It’s so we can serve our community and provide something in return for what they’ve given to us.
You’re paying it forward.
Yes, basically. We know there’s, not always, but often, a negative idea about Southside Colorado Springs, and these are regular, everyday people, the same as anywhere you find in Colorado Springs. We want to go be around our people.
You handle the administration, the business?
A lot of what I’ve always done for our business is structure the business. So my brother’s like, ‘I’m going to execute this training,’ but I help with, ‘This is how we do this, how we structure the pricing.’ I do a lot of behind-the-scenes work and he’ll do a lot of the front-facing work because he has expertise. If you see what he looks like, yeah, he looks like he should be the trainer out of the two of us.
When it comes to raising capital, I do have some experience in the business world. I was an account manager for five years for Glazier Clinics. I managed our partnerships with the military, like the Marine Corps and Air Force, and they did marketing through us, so I learned a lot that way. [Jamil]’s degree is in business and so we split the responsibilities. There are sections I have to do, like media stuff, it’s my job. But there’s some stuff with training, he’s going to do it.
Can I do it? Yeah, but he’s going to do it.
Colorado Springs seems like one of the best places to have a gym.
Every single year, we rank as one of the fittest cities in America, so fitness isn’t something that’s new to anyone, right? You can always find students here. For us, it’s just making sure they know we exist, because there’s so many places around town you can go find your training and workout. Then they come get a taste of what our culture is like compared to other places, because every place is a little bit different. We really use social media to drive our culture.
Once a month, we do Club Peak City on a Friday night [and] we have a DJ. We’re dancing and singing along with each other, having a great time. That’s our culture, we’re really fun. We’re kind of like a family and we don’t do anything that gets away from this community.
We’re for everybody. We believe everybody’s an athlete. But there’s no pressure here. Our slogan is, ‘How high is your peak?’ so we want to help everybody reach their peak.