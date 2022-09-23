Daniel Cole’s road to becoming a political consultant started with selling meat door to door.
“If you can sell meat out of the back of a pickup truck,” he said, “you can do anything.
“The principle of what we’re doing is the same,” said Cole, who founded and runs Cole Communications and Victor’s Canvassing.
Door-to-door skills come in handy with the canvassing services. The strategic services he provides through the communications company — to candidates and to groups sponsoring ballot initiatives — owe more to his upbringing in a politically conscious family and his facility with languages.
Like Cole, Sarah Jack started in politics as a volunteer and later worked in paid political positions with the El Paso County Republican Party.
Her firm, Sarah B. Jack & Associates, runs campaigns and consults with candidates and initiative sponsors, and also represents clients who need to work with government entities.
“I believe wholeheartedly that you can make a difference,” she said. “When you can fund good things or stop bad things from being funded or being done, it’s a good day.”
Anthony Carlson stepped onto the political stage to help a friend who was running for office, after he was laid off a job as sales manager for an internet service.
He found a dual motivation: He loved the competitive side of the business, and he discovered a passion for improving communication between governments and people.
“My goal is to help organizations realize that there’s a tremendous amount of value in continuing to communicate, even when you don’t need something,” he said.
Legal editing is Jane Ard-Smith’s day job, but she works on the side as a campaign manager and consultant for both initiative sponsors and progressive candidates.
“It’s stuff I do because I believe in either the subject of the ballot measure or the candidate,” Ard-Smith said.
These four activists have different political leanings, but they have a common passion for activism. And sometimes they even set aside partisan differences and work together.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
Cole worked that door-to-door meat sales job while he was a student at Palmer High School, where he became proficient in French. After graduating from the University of Kansas in 2007, he reviewed French books for a Catholic publisher. After a year living in Rome, he returned to Colorado Springs, where he’s lived since he was 8 years old.
“I started to get to know some people,” he said. “I do have politics in my blood.”
Cole’s grandfather was a U.S. Senate and House staffer and minority counsel to two Congressional committees. Cole met politician Keith King when he was a young teenager.
“The very first campaign I managed was Keith King’s for state senate in 2008,” Cole said.
Cole also managed a couple of local issue campaigns and quickly made a name for himself in GOP circles. After a year at Columbia Law School, he returned to Colorado Springs in 2010 to teach English and journalism at Colorado Springs Early Colleges, the charter school King founded.
He ran King’s 2013 campaign for City Council, and the same year became executive director of the El Paso County Republican Party. He started Cole Communications in 2016 and Victor’s Canvassing three years later.
Cole no longer works with candidates directly; instead, he heads independent expenditure committees. The Colorado Springs Independent (the Business Journal’s sister publication) reported on independent expenditure committees in May (tinyurl.com/darkmoneystory).
His company, which employs four people, runs the Senate Majority Fund, the IEC dedicated to winning state Senate elections for Republicans and the Restore Colorado Leadership Fund, which aims to win state House elections.
Cole managed the Springs Opportunity Fund, which spent $180,000 backing nine conservative school board candidates in 2021, the Business Journal reported in August. Those candidates won all of their races in Districts 11, 20 and 49, flipping those boards to conservative majorities.
“My job is to craft a strategy that will allow us to win the races we want to win, and then to execute the strategy,” he said. That also involves choosing and supervising vendors who provide creative and other services.
TEAMING UP
Sarah Jack is running a campaign for Monument mayoral candidate James Romanello and working on initiatives for a tax increase to support increased teacher pay in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and a public safety tax issue in Fountain. She often allies with other political consultants, including Carlson, on initiative campaigns.
A graduate of Mitchell High School whose military dad retired here, Jack was a buyer for United Technology’s microelectronics center when she started volunteering in the political arena.
Her first campaign as a volunteer was Republican Ken Kramer’s 1984 run for U.S. Congress.
In 1986 she was hired by the El Paso County Republicans — her first paid political job, and went on to become the party’s executive director in 1993.
In 1996 she was hired as a consultant by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and formed her own company.
Her first big initiative was a 1997 issue to override a City Council land-use decision, which won. In 2017, she worked with the then-Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and with Carlson to pass a mill levy override in School District 11, the first to succeed in 17 years.
Jack is particularly proud of a Harrison District 2 bond issue she worked on with Carlson in 2018.
“It’s our most economically strapped community, and it felt really good to help them get the funding for a new school and upgrades of schools,” she said.
She’s also helped to elect candidates for City Council including Tom Strand, Randy Helms and Mike O’Malley.
“I don’t work for every candidate that asks for my help,” Jack said. “But I’m proud of my body of work. I have a pretty good win rate, and I have some pretty good clients.”
Jack is part of a local Republican power couple: her life partner is Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Dist. 12).
IMPORTANT CAMPAIGNS
Carlson said he’s always been politically engaged.
“I get so much joy out of that part of the work because it’s really democracy,” he said. “It’s a process that’s just near and dear to my heart and that I want to protect.”
The presidential election of 2016 brought Carlson to Colorado Springs, where he worked on behalf of Hillary Clinton. After the election, he decided to stay and start a company that would be sustainable.
“I’ve been fortunate to have the responsibility of running some pretty important campaigns,” from the D11 mill levy efforts to last year’s successful initiative that allowed the city of Colorado Springs to keep $20 million in tax revenue for wildfire mitigation.
He’s currently working on this November’s ballot issues to legalize and tax retail marijuana.
“What drew me to that campaign is a sense of practicality,” he said, pointing out that cannabis is available in some form in almost 80 percent of the country and that Colorado Springs possibly is missing out on $15 million in annual sales tax revenue.
“That money that’s already being spent by people in our community should stay here,” he said.
The other side of Carlson’s business is contracting with nonprofits, businesses and government entities to facilitate communications.
“It seems like local governments do a good job of engaging constituents when they want something from them, but other than that, it seems there’s radio silence,” he said. “The foundational value in my business is how do we restore trust in the processes and entities that we count on to keep our communities moving forward.
“So many people want to tell the story that feels good to them and not the story that the community needs to hear,” he said. “I think what has made me successful is being able to get past the press clippings and get into the conversation that needs to be had. Over the long term, it’s going to build stronger and more resilient public engagement and communication programs.”
Carlson borrows some tactics he’s learned from political campaigning when he’s working with governments and businesses.
Those include “really digging into the messages, almost with the same intensity that you use on a political campaign, making sure the ways you’re talking about something aligns with how the community talks.”
That helps businesses reach new audiences and build their brands in ways they didn’t expect, he said.
PERSON TO PERSON
Ard-Smith isn’t currently involved in a campaign but has worked to elect progressive candidates including City Councilor Yolanda Avila, State Sen. Pete Lee and former City Councilor Jan Martin.
She worked on campaigns in Oregon before moving here 25 years ago, and soon afterward took over campaign management for her friend, the late Karen Teja, who was running for a state House seat.
“We had very little money, and we had a good time even though she wasn’t successful,” Ard-Smith said.
She learned a lot from Teja, who also did campaign management work.
“On the progressive side, there were not a lot of people trained to do it,” she said, “so I started helping folks I wanted to see win.”
Training volunteers and candidates to canvass voters is one of the most important parts of campaign management, she said.
“We know from experience that person-to-person contact is the most persuasive,” but it’s challenging to get people to open the door and listen to a volunteer’s or candidate’s pitch.
“The No. 1 priority is to keep them safe,” she said. “We buddy people up and tell them if they get that Spidey sense, to leave.”
Ard-Smith said progressive canvassers concentrate on likely sympathetic voters identified through databases with information about voting tendencies and voter characteristics that have been gathered over the years.
Targeting people who are willing to listen “is sort of an art,” she said.
Many people she meets can’t name their state or local representatives, but Ard-Smith said she sometimes runs across new issues during canvassing.
“I’ve learned more about the community in doing political work than I think I would have through other means,” she said.