For almost two decades, construction leaders have tracked the industry’s growing worker shortage — long before the pandemic made it worse.
That employment gap is the reason Careers in Construction Colorado (CICC) was founded. Established in 2015 by George Hess, founder and chairman of Vantage Homes, with Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (CSHBA), the program has now brought Career and Technical Education — specifically in homebuilding-related trades — to high schools in nearly all districts in the city.
Industry leaders have long recognized that very few young people were learning trades and pursuing construction careers, and there certainly are not enough workers coming down the pike to replace what CSHBA CEO Renee Zentz called a “silver tsunami” of people retiring or aging out of the workforce.
Now, with the pandemic exacerbating the shortage and housing in ultra-high demand, calls for the expansion of CTE and adult training and upskilling programs have grown more urgent, and drawn the attention of more construction-adjacent companies, Hess said.
“We’ve talked about this for the last 15 years, 20 years, because we weren’t seeing young people come into the industry and we weren’t doing anything to address it,” Hess said. “And just like anything else, until it slaps us in the face, it’s not a problem.”
Zentz said a 2018 study by Colorado State University and the Associated General Contractors of America showed Colorado needs to grow its construction workforce from 175,000 to 220,000 employees by 2027.
The study was published before the pandemic and the Great Resignation, but the data are still representative of today’s construction employment picture in the state, said Tony Milo, executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association, one of the state’s AGC chapters. His association estimates the state’s need now is between 45,000 and 60,000 new workers over the next five years.
“We’ve got a pretty significant labor shortage here in Colorado,” Milo said.
And in Colorado Springs especially, the need for construction workers persists, as private businesses in the city, and the state and federal government continue to spend on building. Milo said that while funding for projects is where it needs to be to ensure job stability for the construction workforce, that workforce is not nearly large enough.
CONSTRUCTION SPENDING RISES
The availability of construction employment in Colorado Springs rebounded nicely after a tough two-month period in 2020, when the pandemic halted projects and devastated industry jobs numbers nationwide, said Ken Simonson, chief economist for AGC.
Continued population growth has helped shelter local construction firms from some of the economic fallout; building materials purchases had year-over-year increases throughout 2021, as evidenced by sales tax revenue reports from the City of Colorado Springs Finance Department.
According to the latest report published in January, the city collected about $3.14 million in sales tax revenue from building material purchases in December 2021, compared to about $2.52 million collected in December 2020 — a 22.65 percent increase. During the fourth quarter of 2021, sales taxes collected on these purchases made up 14 to 17 percent, or most of the city’s overall sales tax revenue, the Finance Department’s retail industry analyses showed.
“It seems like there was a trend during the pandemic for people and businesses to move out of the most urban areas,” said Milo, of the Colorado Contractors Association. “I think Colorado Springs was a really appealing place for a lot of people, and that shows in the increase in construction activity down there.”
This activity was also positive for construction employment. The Springs gained 600 jobs in mining, logging and construction over the course of 2021, which is a 3 percent increase from the previous year, reported AGC, the leading association representing contracting and construction firms nationwide, which published a jobs report in February.
Phil LaSarre, vice president at Nunn Construction, said in an email that the company grew its workforce by about 8 percent from 2020 to 2021, due to continued year-over-year growth. But Nunn has not been able to fill all of its available positions going into 2022, and is putting increased emphasis on hiring, LaSarre said.
“We work hard to create a positive and supportive working environment, which has helped us have a high retention rate,” he said. “So while we have struggled, as everywhere has, to recruit employees, we have been lucky enough to not have much attrition. … We have increased the effort we are putting into hiring, and are continuing to close those gaps.”
The city reached 18,900 construction jobs in December, which is an “all-time high” for the month, when construction employment opportunities tend to decrease with cold winter temperatures, Simonson said.
“The Springs is really doing a lot better than the state as a whole,” he said. “I think part of the story there is that Denver, which was one of the ‘favored children’ of construction for the past decade, has become so expensive — and some would say so congested — that people are moving way up and down I-25.”
In all of Colorado, construction employment alone declined by about 1,000 jobs last year, or about 1 percent, according to the AGC report, which drew data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Although the state’s construction jobs held up better than the rest of the country amid the initial pandemic shut downs — Colorado had a 6 percent employment decline from February to April 2020 versus the nation’s 15 percent — “it’s really remained quite stagnant throughout 2021,” Simonson said.
Declines in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood (minus 500 jobs) and Grand Junction (minus 300 jobs) metro areas slowed the state’s overall growth last year, the AGC report shows.
But other Colorado cities experiencing a growth period saw opposite trends, and in addition to high demand for new, privately funded construction projects in these areas, there is an influx of public funding on the way.
State lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars for public use infrastructure last year, which are expected to benefit professionals who work on horizontal infrastructure projects like roads, bridges and wastewater facilities — contractors that the CCA represents, Milo said.
Senate Bill 260, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis last June to improve, expand and make Colorado’s transportation system more sustainable, will raise an estimated $5.4 billion for this effort over the next 10 years. Soon after the bill passed, the Colorado Transportation Commission approved $238 million to CDOT to begin critical repairs on some of the state’s major tunnels and roads.
Further in the future, Colorado will also receive $3.7 billion for highway maintenance and $225 million for bridge repairs and replacement over the next five years from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to White House estimates.
Although a positive sign for the industry, the funding will put more pressure on the currently fragile job market, Milo said.
WORKFORCE NUMBERS LAG
The duo of massive infrastructure laws adds urgency to the need for construction workers to complete the projects, Milo said.
But the number of people taking jobs in the industry, especially in production and nonsupervisory positions, is lagging far behind the growing number of openings, said Simonson, of the AGC, which offered a national picture of the shortages.
There were 273,000 construction jobs available nationwide at the end of December 2021, a 29 percent increase from the previous December, and only 220,000 new hires to fill them, according to an AGC analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The number of new hires in December 2021 marked a 10 percent decrease compared to that month in 2020, the AGC analysis showed.
“That suggests that contractors would have hired twice as many people, had they been available,” Simonson said.
He noted that in a recent AGC hiring outlook survey, 75 percent of 1,019 association member firms surveyed thought “it will become/continue to be harder to hire” workers over the next 12 months. Sixty-eight percent of the 44 Colorado-based firms that responded said it will be harder to hire workers, according to the survey results, which were published in January.
Rising wages in historically low-paying industries like food service, retail and trucking also creates hurdles for construction firms, Simonson said. What he calls a “premium” for construction wages, or hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory employees relative to total private sector wages, has decreased from about 22 percent pre-pandemic to nearly 17 percent in January.
“That’ll make it harder for contractors to attract and retain workers, particularly when you have other industries that are able to offer flexible hours and or flexible working conditions, … things that are not possible on a construction site,” Simonson said. “The implication is that contractors are going to have to raise pay a lot more, both for new workers and to retain the ones they have, or they’re going to have to pay a lot more overtime to fill in for the workers they weren’t able to hire.”
While hiring may be difficult, the influx of funding and population growth in areas like the Springs does make construction careers more attractive, increasing the long-term stability of the jobs, Milo said.
They haven’t always been well-funded by either government or private sources. In the early 2000s, construction was “a very volatile industry — we had very high highs and lows, which resulted in layoffs,” he said.
“People couldn’t count on construction back then to provide a long term, stable career,” Milo said. “Fast forward to today, and we do have stable funding in place for the foreseeable future, for the next few decades, really.
“It’s a great place for young people to look at creating a career,” he said.
Careers in Construction Colorado tries to teach its way to building up the construction workforce as a long-term strategy to fill industry jobs, and tells high school students about the employment gaps, said Hess, who is a board member for CICC.
“We talk about the number of jobs that need to be filled in the construction industry — not just in construction, but all CTE industries, whether it’s nursing or plumbers — over the next 10 years,” he said. “The number is huge.”