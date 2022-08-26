Some employers are pulling back on hiring the people they were desperately looking for a few months ago. Others are still eager to find employees.
Some job hunters are finding employment right away. Others are sending out résumé after résumé and not getting calls back.
Some business leaders think we’re already in a recession. Others say it’s coming but that a still-strong labor market and low unemployment mean it’s too soon to declare a downturn.
And inflation looms above all these contradictions. It’s no wonder employees and job seekers are confused.
Shortages in the labor market mean that demand exceeds supply, and prices go up.
“That’s just Econ 101, which would mean that the wages being offered are not sufficient to attract what [employers] want,” said Joe Craig, chair of the UCCS Economics Department.
Companies that were begging for labor six months ago may be reassessing because of the uncertainty about inflation and the recession, said Tom Binnings, founder and senior partner at Summit Economics.
“When uncertainty occurs, hiring tends to dampen a bit,” Binnings said.
At the same time, people who left the workforce may now be looking to come back as they feel the pinch of inflation, he said.
A prominent feature of the local labor market is a disconnect between what employers are looking for and the skills prospective employees are offering.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is working with employees to tailor resumes to fit specific job descriptions, and with employers to create skills-based job descriptions that attract more candidates.
PPWFC and institutions like Pikes Peak State College (formerly Pikes Peak Community College) are creating programs that focus on in-demand skills and helping students and job seekers to upskill and reskill so they can adapt to today’s labor market.
IT’S THE ECONOMY
During the pandemic, some workers “maybe had a new work-life balance, maybe had a revelation about being treated better, having more flexibility,” Craig said. “Some people may have realized they could get by on one spouse’s income, especially if they were paying for daycare. …
“At the same time, employers were thinking, ‘This is what I have to pay people,’ and then when it opens back up, that wage is not sufficient — or it’s sufficient, but they’re not getting the quality candidates they got before. A lot of that has to do with inflation.”
People still want to buy things, however, so businesses still need employees.
If prices continue to rise, people who left the labor market could decide they want to work again, “especially if we go into a recession. … Having that set paycheck is suddenly more valuable in less certain times.”
Employee shortages and upward wage pressures typically have been noted in the retail industry, where employees are at the lower end of the scale. But higher-paying jobs are not immune.
In health care, for example, many jobs typically pay quite well, and traditionally, those jobs were more attractive because of the “warm glow effect,” where employees feel appreciated.
“In the health care industry, they used to get a warm glow, and that has disappeared” during the pandemic, Craig said. “As a result, they are underpaid, despite salaries not going down, or maybe even going up, but not sufficient to get people to jump on that grenade.”
In the IT field, “demands of the job have gone up because of the demand for IT services,” he said. “Anytime you have an increase in demand for any sort of service, the wages have to go up and the prices go up.”
Employers may find it difficult to adjust to these shifts.
“The way I look at it — and hopefully successful businesses look at it — is, every shock is an opportunity,” Craig said. “If you can recognize that the market has changed, there are gains to be had. If the labor force has re-evaluated, then it gives businesses a chance to re-evaluate — ‘How do I attract the right candidates?’ The faster you can readjust to your new reality, the better off you’re going to be. And if the reality is that you can’t get people to work, then you need to raise wages, think about downsizing, … give them more advanced training or give them more time off during the year.”
Work-life balance is a more important consideration, especially for younger workers, than before the pandemic.
“With a younger population, men and women are making more choices about what they want their life to be, as opposed to what their parents want their life to be,” Craig said.
Binnings said he expects hiring to dampen a bit, especially in recession-sensitive industries such as hospitality.
“Companies will cut back on travel; people will cut back on visitation and tourism,” he said. “Hiring plans might be put on hold until things sort out a bit. That in itself could help precipitate a recession, but it should also cool down inflation.”
Binnings said he expects the Federal Reserve to implement a rate increase in September.
“I don’t think we’re looking at high unemployment,” he said. “This recession is going to be about cooling down inflation.”
Binnings calls the current state of the economy a “great disequilibrium” that is influenced by political turbulence, climate change, war and the pandemic.
The biggest tidal wave, accelerated by COVID-19, is retirement of the Boomer generation.
“We knew was coming,” Binnings said. “What’s intriguing to me is that in terms of the labor market, we could solve the problem tomorrow if we wanted to. We have a very easy out in this country, and that’s to liberalize our immigration policies, while at the same time training people.”
Binnings also sees expansion of the gig economy.
“I think we will continue to see a shortage in that part of the labor market that was high stress, long hours, lower pay, and people moving out of that,” he said.
Those who want to return to work have alternatives such as day labor apps like WeWork and Wonolo, where they can work when and where they want in a broad range of industries and get paid quickly.
“People like it,” he said. “If they can get their living expenses down, it gives them the freedom to choose on a day-to-day or month-to-month basis.
“The way people are working and the lifestyles they are adopting — we certainly are in a major transition in that regard.”
TRAINING, RESKILLING
People older than 55 have increasingly been showing up at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Executive Director/CEO Traci Marques said, perhaps indicating that some older workers are concerned about expenses and looking to go back to work.
“We’re also looking at the skills gap and transferable skills,” Marques said.
Skills gaps exist within many industries where employers are looking for particular certifications or degrees. If job seekers are looking to change career fields, they can get rejected automatically if their résumés do not include those qualifications.
That’s why it is important for job applicants to tailor their résumés for each job application, Marques said.
“Maybe they’ve gotten out of health care, but their résumé still says health care,” Marques said. “They’re not adapting it to the job posting.”
Both résumés and job descriptions should focus on skills, said Becca Tonn, PPWFC communications manager.
Many employers ask for specific experience, for example, in software such as Salesforce, that is easily learned, Tonn said.
“They are eliminating 50 percent of their talent pool by specifying Salesforce,” when what they’re really looking for is customer service, problem solving, conflict, management, scheduling and the like, Tonn said. “How about just saying experience using customer service-based software?”
Older job descriptions may call for the ability to lift 50 pounds, when that may not be applicable to a job such as administrative assistant.
PPWFC encourages employers to review their job descriptions and consult with PPWFC for help in revising them.
Applicants who want to learn new skills also can find assistance at PPWFC.
“We still have funding to help with reskilling, upskilling and next-skilling,” Marques said. “Last week we enrolled over 50 people into that program.”
Pikes Peak State College received its new designation through an act of the 2022 state legislature. The name change reflects the college’s expansion into four-year degrees and its elevated role in the workforce.
“We are doing quite a few things to support those folks seeking employment to get the skills that are most in demand,” said Chelsey Harris, associate vice president for strategic partnerships. “We use a lot of data and feedback from employers in the region to help guide those decisions.”
The college is adding new two-year programs this fall that include industrial mechatronic maintenance and physical therapy assistant. Other two-year programs are in the works, including aerospace and mechanical engineering.
Upcoming bachelor’s degree programs include radiology, health care management, cybersecurity, education and business.
The college is creating “stackable” courses — eight- to 15-week programs that provide immediate, usable skills and also give credit toward degrees. For example, students can complete the CompTIA Security+ certification as part of a cybersecurity degree, and use the certification to find employment that will help finance the rest of their education.
“It is an ongoing ladder between getting work experience and getting the education and training needed to continue to move up in their career pathway,” Harris said.
The college is partnering with businesses to get graduates hired and looking to create more internships.
“We have over 1,500 high school students already training in high-demand fields,” Harris said. “They’re in our cyber classes, taking programming and early childhood and auto service technician classes. We’re starting the pipeline earlier, but we’d love help from businesses.
“We can actually reduce recruitment costs,” she said, “because if organizations are willing to offer internships and apprenticeships, they can try out our students and hire the best of them.”