Commercial real estate brokers in Colorado Springs are optimistic about the market as the pandemic slows, after 2021 proved to be a surprisingly strong year.
Office space sales volume shot up last year after a slight dip in 2020, caused by some larger companies swapping office space for remote work models, said Russell Stroud, senior broker for Quantum Commercial Group, who specializes in the office market. Stroud presented to members of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC during a Feb. 1 Chamber Connect event focusing on the health of the “post-pandemic” commercial real estate market.
Retail vacancy rates also remained stable, as businesses introduced new features like drive-thrus and outdoor seating to adapt to customers’ shifting needs while COVID limited in-person interaction, said Jordin Egan, a commercial broker for NAI Highland LLC, who also presented at the event.
Egan noted that in the Springs, population increases and the construction of new residential developments continue to drive business growth and high demand for standard retail space.
The Chamber & EDC event attendees — about 60 people from the business community — were interested to know how to compete for and acquire commercial space in a market that experienced little to no drop in rental rates due to the pandemic, Egan said. Her advice: find an effective real estate broker.
Mark Bittle, vice president of membership for the Chamber & EDC, said a variety of industry representatives, from defense contractors to banking and insurance, attended the event.
“It gave a great overview of what the real estate landscape looks like in Colorado Springs — and it looks really strong,” Bittle said. “It didn’t fall off, as others had predicted, during the pandemic.”
OFFICE SALES UP IN 2021
Small businesses’ return to the office after initial pandemic shutdowns helped drive overall property sales in the city’s commercial real estate market last year, Stroud said.
The pandemic-induced lull in leasing of corporate office blocks is ongoing, since large companies made some or all of their operations remote to limit employees’ exposure to the virus, Stroud said. National and international companies set their policies for in-office versus remote work at the corporate level, and many are waiting for COVID infections to subside before returning to in-person spaces, he said.
“Initially, when everybody was looking at it, it was this bell curve where we were going to have lockdown, go through the bell curve and then get back to normal life — which obviously didn’t happen,” Stroud said. “It’s still ‘wait and see.’”
The larger companies are either holding onto their current office spaces, stalling on leasing out new ones, or deciding to downsize, as the Omicron variant of COVID threatens in-person work environments again, he said.
“There’s not a big rush — if you’re sitting on an empty space — to go lease new space or renew it, when you’re not really sure what [the pandemic] is going to look like,” Stroud said. “It’s not like all of those spaces are coming out of the market, but a percentage of them are, and it’s having an effect.”
A handful of Class A offices in the Springs that went unoccupied in 2021 caused negative absorption rates in the city’s office market, and the year ended with 7,321 square feet of vacant office space overall, Stroud wrote in a quarterly newsletter he produces for Quantum. (In 2019, before the pandemic disrupted office occupancy, the absorption rate was a positive 486,227 square feet, according to data Stroud pulled from CoStar, a commercial real estate analytics company.)
However, the office market is certainly stabilizing from 2020, when the pandemic first started and absorption “went negative pretty much immediately,” he said.
Small businesses, which are more likely to lease Class B office spaces, have had a very different experience during the pandemic than corporations, Stroud said. They largely went back to in-person or hybrid work formats after the initial 2020 shutdowns ended, and helped drive ongoing demand for smaller office spaces of about 5,000 square feet or less.
“In a lot of ways, small businesses got back to business and people were going back into the office,” Stroud said. “The leasing in those smaller sizes has been strong. … If you’re out looking for space as a small business, there aren’t really any ‘COVID deals.’”
Asking rental rates for Class B offices in the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area stayed consistent from 2020 through 2021, at about $14 per square foot per year — which is higher than they were in 2019, according to CoStar data. Asking rental rates for leasing Class A offices increased in 2021, the data showed.
In fact, small businesses’ ongoing demand for office space drove growth in the city’s overall property sales volume in 2021, Stroud said. The CoStar data showed that all property sales volume in the Colorado Springs MSA shot up to more than $1.5 billion in 2021, from about $580 million in 2020.
Sales volume for office spaces — which were at about $200 million in 2020 and hit nearly $600 million in 2021, according to CoStar — are responsible for much of the overall increase, Stroud said.
Industrial sales saw a modest uptick from 2020 and retail property sales nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to CoStar. But office sales had their largest gains in a decade, the data showed.
Colorado Springs’ small business-driven economy is a significant factor in the increase, Stroud said, noting that larger cities like Denver, where more corporate headquarters are located, are having a slower comeback in the office market.
“We don’t have as many of the large corporate uses,” he said. “What I hear … anecdotally about downtown Denver is that it’s very empty as far as the office space, because of all those large corporate uses.”
Bittle, of the Chamber & EDC, praised small businesses’ ability to adjust as the pandemic affected operations.
“Because of their size, and because of their ability, they’ve been able to be flexible and shift their directions and what they focus on,” he said. “You saw a lot of innovation come out of the small business community.”
RETAIL MARKET STEADY
The Springs’ retail market also stayed relatively stable during 2021 as businesses recovered from the pandemic, said Egan, of NAI Highland.
Big box retail, including spaces that are 20,000-120,000 square feet, had the highest vacancy rates among all retail space sizes in 2021, at 42 percent, Egan found in data from CoStar. But these spaces had already been on the decline prior to the pandemic, as online retailers dominate larger retailers, she said.
Vacancy rates for general retail, such as in strip centers, were stable at about 3.5 to 6 percent in 2021, depending on the neighborhood in the Springs, which Egan said is good for coming out of the pandemic.
“Everyone thought retail was going to absolutely die,” she said. “We did not have as much fallout as many people thought, which was great. I’ve experienced only a few tenants that have gone out because of COVID.”
She added, “The only thing we’re seeing a lot of trouble [with] again is the big box retail — finding uses for that. There’s still big uses that are a little hesitant to open, like gyms, just because we don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID.”
Larger restaurants — spaces of 5,000 square feet or more — are another struggling sector of the current retail market, she said. Egan noted the January 2020 bankruptcy and closure of Bar Louie, the national gastropub chain, which had one location in the First & Main Town Center, and Fox & Hound, a sports bar in the same center that closed in December 2019.
There is growing popularity for some food service trends influenced by the pandemic, such as expanded outdoor seating, drive-thrus, curbside pickup and the use of food delivery services, Egan said. These are driving restaurant chains to seek out properties that have specialized parking or that are end caps, located on the far end of a shopping center or retail strip, with more exterior space to work with, she said.
Another shift Egan identified is retailers’ desire to create multi-use spaces, by adding features like entertainment or recreation, to draw in customers who want to do more than just purchase items, and make their businesses more “Amazon-proof.” For example, Dick’s Sporting Goods opened new “experiential” locations in the U.S., featuring climbing walls, soccer turf fields, batting cages and golf simulators.
“You’re having to be more than just a sporting goods store,” Egan said. “You have to get people in the doors, so it’s got to be more of an activity.”
Businesses that provide personal services, like nail and hair salons, are also proving to be “Amazon-proof,” Egan said, and her firm is heavily marketing them as tenants for landlords who own strip center properties.
“The Amazon effect has already been hitting,” she said. “I think COVID made it so people now really appreciate each other and the fact that we can go out and do things. I think we missed people, activities and entertainment.”
