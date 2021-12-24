Shutdowns at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an unprecedented surge in demand for home gyms. Weights, ellipticals and treadmills flew off the shelves, and across the nation people started working off the “Quarantine 15.”
Unsurprisingly, exercise-related injuries peaked at the same time. According to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, emergency room visits due to at-home-exercise-related injuries increased by more than 48 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Despite their best intentions, Americans were hurting themselves at record rates.
In the midst of all this, Ashley Coffey opened her gym. As a lifelong fitness enthusiast and certified personal trainer, Coffey agonized over the injuries that she knew were easily preventable, and decided something needed to be done about it.
From a business perspective, it was no easy task. “It was a challenge opening up a gym right after a pandemic, or technically, in the middle of a pandemic,” said Coffey, co-owner of Nexus Community Fitness & Performance Training. “No one wanted to back a gym; we could barely find insurance to cover the space. It was very difficult.”
But through perseverance, business savvy and dedication to accessible fitness, Coffey secured Nexus’ location on South Tejon Street in September and opened the doors in January. Within those three months, the Nexus team recouped $20,000 in initial costs by securing 20 annual memberships.
Nexus is all about inclusivity and accessibility, and it has a unique partnership with the next-door dance studio, Latisha Hardy Dance. Together, the businesses attract a diverse mix of competitive dancers, functional fitness athletes and casual gym-goers, all of whom train under the same roof. Today, Coffey and her partner/co-owner Marielle Hendry tag team the training of Nexus’ 60 athletes.
Coffey spoke with the Business Journal about the unusual decision to combine a gym and a dance studio, and the realities of entrepreneurship.
Tell us about your background in fitness.
I grew up in Denver and went to Arapahoe High School, which is actually where I started my dance career. I went to UCCS in 2009 when I graduated [high school], after taking second in state for dance. UCCS didn’t have a dance team, so I danced through a Denver professional team. … We competed world class and traveled a lot; we took anywhere from 9th place to fourth place in the world while I was on that team.
College is also where I started my fitness background. I worked at the gym at UCCS, and started getting certifications in personal training and had clients through there as I managed the gym.
I graduated in 2014 [with a degree in sociology], moved to Denver, and I worked as a residential counselor for about three years with kids in and out of jail. As demanding as that job was, I could not continue to dance. So I technically retired [from dance] at 23 years old. And I just started working out a lot, and that’s when I got into CrossFit.
I met my partner, [Marielle Hendry], who also did CrossFit and was really, really passionate about fitness, and so we both kind of blossomed through there.
How did Nexus come to be?
In 2019, I found Latisha Hardy. She was starting a dance team, and I was recruited … but what made her team very unique is that the dancers trained in the gym. Bringing a unique skill set of fitness training with my professional dance career, we meshed very quickly. I’ve been dancing for Latisha Hardy ever since. I am technically captain of all three of our teams.
Right before the pandemic, Marielle and I were presented with an opportunity to buy a CrossFit gym. The transfer of an LLC is very, very risky; there’s a lot of liability there, so we ended up not signing that contract and decided to open up our own LLC, and then franchise what I had been doing with the dancers. Marielle and I got really clear, had really brainstormed this idea of how to manifest a gym, and how to breathe life into something that we wanted to happen, where we didn’t have a space, we didn’t have a name, we didn’t have an LLC, barely.
When the pandemic happened, we went all remote. Obviously, training gym [and programming] over Zoom had its challenges. … This really sparked my and Marielle’s interest in corrective fitness. I had been injured in CrossFit a few times and so we’ve dabbled in injury prevention in corrective fitness — but during the pandemic, we saw a massive need for it. People who don’t really know how to lift were working out in home gyms, and everyone was getting injured.
One day, Latisha Hardy was just driving by, and she saw the warehouse. We came by the next day, and we figured we could put the studio on one side and open up a gym facility on the other side. We talked to the landlord and literally bought it within three days. It was a fast move, and we don’t regret it at all. That was at the end of September last year.
Opening up Nexus was a huge dream. We were very passionate about it. … In our first year, we have 60 members, which is amazing, and now our dance team has a professional space to train in, with multiple coaches. And we have an entire system of programming and structure on correction and injury prevention.
Why is fitness an integral part of a community?
Nexus, in many languages, means connection. What was so clear from the very beginning was that we wanted a community. We wanted a place where people could find connection and community, whether they’re military transplants or college kids new to the area, so they could come and feel a part of something bigger.
Our belief system around fitness is that it should be accessible to anyone, and that fitness is not some elite community that you join because you’re super fit and look good. It’s wellness. It’s mental health. It’s stress relief. It is an essential part of life, so it shouldn’t just be pitched, ‘Oh, get in shape,’ right?
We take a well-rounded approach to the fitness world and how we believe that working out is an essential part of health. Working out with others is an essential part of mental health balance. If there’s an energetic vibe to working out with other people, you usually push yourself harder, do more. There’s success as a group, everyone’s cheering everyone on. It’s a very supportive dynamic.
Along with that piece of our mission is the education piece. We truly believe through the pandemic that what was lacking in gyms was education. [Fitness] education should be available to anyone — like knowing how to deadlift in your garage without pulling your back out. … We are very, very focused on technique, education, awareness and injury prevention.
How do you attract more members?
Obviously marketing, like Google, Yelp, things like that. We do a lot of Facebook posting on a lot of different pages.
To be honest, we grew at the speed that we did because of our member referrals, so obviously we’re doing something right when our members are referring other people.
Also, I have an amazing business partner. Because Latisha and I work so closely, she hands me leads, I hand her leads. We recruit for each other. We constantly piggyback off each other. We are highly supportive of each other’s businesses growing. I mean, our mission statements are completely aligned, our core values are the same — so our business model was a no-brainer to put our two pieces together.
Can you explain the relationship Nexus has with Latisha Hardy Dance?
Tish and I work very closely. As much as we grow the dance team, we grow the studio and the gym at the same time. We have what’s called a community bundle, so people that are dancing in the studio can also join the gym, and we package it together. Members that come into the gym can also join the studio. It’s very unique. We just love doing community together; we actually had a female athlete in the gym who loved dancing so much that she’s now on the [Latisha Hardy] team.
The business side of Latisha Hardy is teaching dance. The business side of Nexus is community fitness. The performance training piece of our name is how I personally dive into the dancers’ training. I can do specialty [training] — whether it’s Latin mambo, salsa or afro, we have a specific set of criteria for them to follow, for those few weeks that they’re learning that style, for what they’re training specifically in the gym.
I do all the specialty [dancer] training, and then Marielle runs all of our group fitness classes and the weight training.
Obviously, partnering with Latisha Hardy has its perks because she’s been established for five years, so she has a huge network and helps advertise for us. … Latisha and I knew each other extremely well. It was like, ‘We’re going to make this work, and we’re going to have very, super-clear, consistent conversations and communication on what this will look like.’
What’s in store for Nexus?
We would like to double our membership count, hire three more coaches, and buy rowers and bikes within the next year.
Our three-to-five year plan is to franchise and have a coaching program. What we’ve been discovering is that people are getting personal training certificates or group fitness certificates left and right, and they actually don’t know how to use them. Our coaches come in and they do at least 90 days of shadowing and training with us before they lead a class. A lot of that has to do with how to read the [functional movement screen], and how to coach clients to hear things like that.
Also, if we can franchise Nexus, we are down for that ride. As Latisha Hardy grows, she will probably be franchising, which means the training program for her dancers has to be franchised as well. So it’s obviously in the future.
What makes Nexus successful?
From the outside, entrepreneurship and leadership looks like the sexiest thing in the world. From the inside, it is long hours, gray hair and stressful, dirty work. If you don’t have a community of people that lift you up when you want to give up, you won’t make it. Without the community that we had building this already, it would not have been possible.
We were very clear on our mission and our vision, our core values. We then created year goals … so it’s [important to set] clear goals and stick to your plan. ...
To run a business, you must be self-led. Whether that looks like therapy, mentorship, or consistently reading self-help books, you do not earn the right to lead others unless you lead yourself.
