Sam Clark never has been one to turn down challenges, and his latest mission as executive director of Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation addresses problems with no easy solution.
Earlier this summer, PPREF launched the Workforce Housing Fund, an effort to create more affordable housing in the city at a time when real estate prices have taken on the bubble characteristics previously seen only in Denver. The fund has raised more than $200,000 in $25,000 increments from such donors as the city of Colorado Springs, Norwood Fund, Moniker Foundation, Myron Stratton Home, Chapman Trusts, RNR Foundation, Dakota Fund and PPREF itself.
The fund has assumed such a large role within the foundation that Clark has to remind many that PPREF has a multifaceted mission centered on the conversion of real estate to assets reflecting and advancing community values.
Clark is no stranger to philanthropic organizations with outsized goals. He worked with El Pomar Foundation between his undergraduate studies at Washington state’s Whitman College and his master’s work at Princeton. He also served with the National Parks Service Business Group, and with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, from which PPREF was spun. The ED slot at the new foundation has a few tasks offering more levity than affordable housing, such as a resuscitation of the family pumpkin festival at Venetucci Farm. But Clark is not afraid to tackle the hard stuff.
Clark grew up in Colorado Springs, and “swore I would never come back.” After five years, however, he took the opportunity to work with El Pomar. He went to South Africa on a Rotary Club Scholarship, then won a scholarship to Princeton’s School for International Affairs (formerly the Woodrow Wilson School). He worked abroad briefly for a bicycle company, then returned to Colorado Springs in 2016, where he grabbed a beer with Gary Butterworth, then the new ED for PPCF. Butterworth had been his former boss at El Pomar, and thought Clark would be a good fit for the Community Foundation. Clark moved two years ago to the Real Estate Foundation, which he calls “a 17-year-old startup, originally designed to hold PPCF assets,” but now tasked with broader goals to bring capital to nonprofits through real estate.
Did you introduce the concept of giving the Real Estate Foundation more autonomy?
It was due to the far more boring reason of what’s called a Type 1 supporting organization. It exists because the Community Foundation’s job is to help our community build philanthropic capital, and you want to have a Real Estate Foundation comprised of the best and brightest in the real estate field. The Community Foundation appoints our board members, seeing through the lens of what is good for our community, and then I see through the lens of what is the right real estate play. This means PPCF has a broader spectrum of community members sitting on the board, but know that in their back pocket, the Real Estate Foundation is really expert at real estate development, planning, brokerage, that sort of thing.
Is the foundation model you use one that is common across many municipalities?
We look at models like the community foundation in Baton Rouge, [Louisiana], that has anchored community impacts through real estate. Sometimes those are economic development projects, sometimes they are accepting complex real estate assets and turning them into philanthropic entities. A local example is that the Real Estate Foundation manages Venetucci Farm. That’s how I got involved in this. It’s a complex asset that has a significant community benefit, but also is a working farm involved in a federal tort claim [due to contamination of its water by PFAS from Peterson Air Force Base].
It also has to sustain a business to maintain itself. When I look at Colorado Springs, the complex real estate packages are a key part of who we are. When you think about the most transformative gifts in this community, they have all been gifts of real estate, from General Palmer to what happened to make the Olympic Museum possible, they are all the result of really thoughtful philanthropic minds who understood the power of real estate.
The complexity of some of the assets in Colorado Springs seems to warrant the existence of a Real Estate Foundation tied to PPCF.
We’re public charities, so we’re a Swiss Army knife to serve such transactions. Private foundations like SPUR are organizations the IRS will just consider in a different light. The same with city organizations. These real estate plays cannot always be executed with the stroke of a pen. There’s a long due diligence and these are trust-heavy processes, so you want to have an entity that’s a public charity serving with a city government and private foundation, helping turn something into the right type of asset class.
Venetucci is an interesting case. Did the city see PPREF as a godsend because they didn’t know what to do with Venetucci?
As public charities, PPCF and PPREF can only be associated with the city insofar as the city can be a really great partner. For Venetucci Farm, that’s where you want to have a real estate foundation to decide how to take legacy assets and turn them into community capital. There are cases, say a ski condo in Silverthorne does not need to be preserved in perpetuity as a ski condo, but it can make a great endowment when sold. But then you have an asset like Venetucci. One of the longest living traditions in the community is the pumpkin giveaway, something everybody does. We think preserving that tradition is very important. But frankly, it’s been a really challenging asset to manage, due to the uncertainty surrounding contamination. That’s where having the sharp cohort of professionals helps. We had a lot of community input, but for the time being, we have to steer Venetucci’s uses to things you can’t eat.
Walk us through your goals with the Workforce Housing Fund.
It began with a great understanding among board members that workforce housing is an urgent and profound need in the community. We asked what are the access points that a foundation can have with Joe on the street. Most people aren’t going to be able to go out and develop their own housing unit. The city is not really positioned to build its own housing. These are complicated projects, they’re expensive, they take a long time to deliver, so it’s really easy for everyone to sit around and rub their hands and say ‘Gosh, I don’t know what we can do.’ What we wanted to create was an easy-to-understand access point for funders to solve this problem. Knowing that we’re not going to be handing over the $15 million to complete one of these projects, where’s the biggest bang for our buck? The conclusion we came to was to simplify the process for people who care about how the people who are part of this community can live in this community. How do we get them involved early on so that we can get the federal funding necessary for these projects? The fund will focus on nonprofits that will get involved with housing and help them develop concept for projects, architects, entitlements, zoning, make sure the projects are ready to go the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority to get federal funding.
That’s really been missing in this community. If you look at CHFA in our congressional district, we’re not just last in the state, we are deep, dead last. We received $90 million in CHFA since 1974, while Denver County received $900 million. The next one above us has received 2.5 times what we’ve received.
Do you think any of that stems from bias against HUD and subsidized housing?
I’ve heard anecdotal stories of people saying, ‘We really don’t want to be like Denver due to our political perspective,’ but I think part of it is bigger economic forces. We’re a community that traditionally always has been growing, and have been able to solve our housing program up until this point. Since 2010, housing prices have skyrocketed. We have been stress-tested and have been found we did not have the housing stock. Also, it’s just more attractive to live in Colorado Springs than it was 10 years ago.
Downtown housing has sort of a sexy aspect to it but there’s also the feeling that affordability means decentralizing — different projects in different neighborhoods.
My dream case would be mixed income and access to transit and other public amenities. That doesn’t mean Downtown, but places you want to live where you can interact with people who have a mix of incomes and backgrounds. There’s a lot of academic research to support the validity of such communities, but it also passes the ‘sniff test’ of what creates robust, competitive economies.
But solving transit has to be part of that. Denver’s been really lucky to have housing projects associated with the light rail corridor, and we have little to offer but a minimal bus transit system.
Bike corridors and a bike-to-work program can be important, but the city has to be looking at what they can do. You have to be realistic about what subsidized housing can provide. You may not have a gym in your complex, but you may have a trail and access to a hiking system.