The city of Colorado Springs is dedicating $3 million this year to a new incentive program that pays companies that choose the Springs for their next headquarters or office location and create at least 10 new jobs that pay more than the county’s average wages.
The program, called the Deal Closing Fund, aims to give the Springs an advantage over other communities in the state and nationally when vying for businesses to move and invest here. Selected companies can receive between $1,000 and $5,000 for each net new job they create, according to a chamber press release announcing the program on Aug. 25.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is administering the fund on behalf of the city of Colorado Springs “to alleviate the burden of time, money, and effort on the city,” according to the release.
City leaders are aiming to draw in financially sound companies that will invest in capital projects and professional, full-time employment, said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the chamber’s president and CEO, who will also serve on the three-member committee to select the fund’s awardees. The Chamber & EDC and the city aren’t looking to fund startups, Reeder Kleymeyer told the Business Journal — eligible companies must provide “three years of proven financials.”
This first year of the program will be evaluative, both for the chamber and for the city, to see if it produces results worth continuing the investment, said Reeder Kleymeyer and Bob Cope, the city’s economic development manager.
“We’d be looking at, first of all, the number of new high-paying jobs that were created or attracted to the community,” Cope told the Business Journal, adding that companies’ contributions to the Springs’ overall economy will also be a factor.
“At the same time they’re creating those jobs, they’re usually either building a new facility, remodeling a new facility or expanding a facility,” he said. “There’s investments there that have a ripple effect through the economy and create economic growth.”
One-year Test
While the Chamber & EDC wants the new program to be a longterm fund, it’s unclear if it will prevail past 2022.
The city has only agreed to fund it through the remainder of the year, and would have to allocate additional dollars via the budgeting process in order to continue doing so, Reeder Kleymeyer said. Cope added that the city will consider continuing its public funding if the $3 million is exhausted and the program proves to be “effective and successful.”
The Chamber is seeking private donors, nonprofit contributors and other local governments to fund the program in future years, she said. The program had also been pitched to El Paso County, but officials declined to participate this year, Reeder Kleymeyer said.
Stan VanderWerf, Republican county commissioner for District 3, told the Business Journal that there aren’t any particular reasons why the county isn’t participating in the program, but that the county has “a set of priorities, and we have so much money.”
“A lot of the things that we’re doing are complementary to each other, and don’t necessarily need to exactly mirror each other,” VanderWerf said of the city and county.
He added that the county has exhausted its own federal funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act — which Cope said the city of Colorado Springs could use, and Mayor John Suthers would like to use, for its $3 million contribution to the Deal Closing Fund.
“We have obligations that we’ve got to pay attention to,” VanderWerf said, stating that the county has used ARPA funds for its water projects. “Some of our ARPA funding allocations are, either directly or indirectly, related to the broader context of economic development and doing that in partnership together.”
“My suggestion would be not to read too much into it,” he said of the county declining to participate in the Deal Closing Fund.
Will Incentives Work?
There’s evidence to suggest that programs like this do work to attract companies that are considering multiple places for growth.
A similar program run by the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade awards state tax credits, rather than cash, to companies if they choose Colorado for expansion or relocation and create at least 20 net new jobs over a period of eight years, according to a description of the Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit on the OEDIT website. Like the Springs’ Deal Closing Fund, the state’s tax credit incentive requires the new jobs to pay the average annual wage of the county they’ll be located in, or more, according to OEDIT.
Specifically, the companies get annual state income tax credits to cover 50 percent of what they pay in Federal Insurance Contributions Act taxes for each net new job they create over the eight-year credit period, so long as they continue to meet eligibility requirements, the OEDIT website states.
Ninety-three percent of the companies that have been offered the incentive and made a decision on their offers have taken it, according to Mike Landes, senior business development manager for OEDIT’s Division of Business Funding and Incentives, who added that the office is currently waiting on some companies’ responses to offers.
The program has awarded the incentive to 162 companies since January 2017, which have gone on to create nearly 43,000 jobs across the state, Landes told the Business Journal. The sectors that the incentive has helped grow the most are information technology and software, bioscience, advanced manufacturing and aerospace, he said.
By OEDIT’s account, the program is a success, and the state is “thrilled” that the Springs is starting its own Deal Closing Fund, he said.
“The more local communities invest in trying to bring companies in, like the way that Colorado Springs is doing it, the happier we are,” Landes said. “We try to be good partners to the locals, and to see them take the initiative like that is really inspiring.”
The Deal Closing Fund can also “complement” other state incentive programs for job-creating companies that require a local match, Reeder Kleymeyer said. For example, another OEDIT program — this one offers up to $6,500 per net new job for businesses that decide to expand or relocate to Colorado — is only for companies that get an equivalent match from a local government or a private organization acting on its behalf, according to OEDIT.
This is one of the “highlights” of the chamber and city’s program — it will allow companies to cash in on additional state funding to use on their Springs-based projects, Reeder Kleymeyer said.
Even the COVID pandemic didn’t erode businesses’ interest in OEDIT’s incentive programs, Landes said, even though some companies were laying off staff during the worst of the economic slowdown, not thinking about new job creation.
He said the pandemic has in fact had the opposite effect — interest rates on financing “dropped significantly” during the pandemic and led some companies to take advantage and say, “Let’s dive in,” Landis explained.
“Over the course of the past year, we’ve actually seen — I don’t think we’ve had a month where we haven’t had at least one company approach the EDC [Economic Development Commission] for an incentive,” Landes said, “whereas in years prior, we saw, every couple of months, you’d have zero companies or you’d have one.
“It’s really been a much more consistent pipeline over the past 12 months,” he added.
But incentivizing job creation is different from filling those jobs, and the Springs is currently having trouble with workforce shortages — as is the rest of the nation — reported Dr. Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, during the forum’s 26th annual economic outlook presentation last week.
In July, there were 26,675 job openings in the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area, most of which were for software developers for applications (989 openings), registered nurses (885 openings) and computer systems engineers and architects (657 openings), according to Bailey’s presentation.
These positions overlap with some of the industries that the Deal Closing Fund is trying to incentivize more growth in — aerospace and defense; health care and medical technology; cybersecurity and information technology; and manufacturing. The applications for companies looking to create jobs in these sectors will be weighted higher than others, Reeder Kleymeyer said.
She argued that the city’s continued population growth will allow the workforce to keep up with additional job growth, especially since the Deal Closing Fund will help create attractive, high-paying jobs.
“We can’t grow people fast enough in the Springs, or anywhere across the U.S. — everyone is struggling for talent,” Reeder Kleymeyer said. “So you home grow it, you train that talent through our colleges and universities and our technical schools, or you import talent. We are marketing outside of our region to bring talent to Colorado and Colorado Springs.”
Landes said one of the reasons there is a prevailing workforce shortage in Colorado is because there is a “competitive marketplace” for high-paying jobs. He doesn’t think incentivizing additional job growth will exacerbate the problem.
“Post-pandemic, I think you’re seeing these workforce challenges exist across the spectrum,” he said. “We’d rather be on the side of, ‘Hey, we want you to come live here, because we’re going to give you a quality job and not one that is going to lead to massive turnover and massive worker dissatisfaction.’”
THE NITTY GRITTY
There’s several additional criteria that companies must meet to be considered for a cash award, beyond proving that they were considering another location either in Colorado or out of state for an expansion or relocation, Reeder Kleymeyer said. Other criteria include the following.
The company cannot be currently located in El Paso County and considering moving to within city limits.
The company has to present a plan to add at least 10 net new full-time jobs within three years.
The company has to maintain those jobs for at least seven years, and will be required to document and report annually the jobs created and capital invested in the city.
Jobs created must meet or be higher than the average annual wage for El Paso County, and companies with even higher wages will be given preference.
The company has to be in good financial standing, and provide three years of performance records to show it.
Companies that also invest in local facilities, technology and workforce training will be given preference.
If a company is found not to be performing on their award, Reeder Kleymeyer said, “we will have a return clause in the contract that [says] we would be able to, what we say in the industry, ‘claw back’ dollars if they did not meet their obligation.”