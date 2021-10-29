Back in 2018, the city Auditor’s Office warned that police and fire impact fees paid by developers in Colorado Springs aren’t adequate to fund construction and equip police and fire stations as the city grows.
The office came to that conclusion when asked to verify findings of a city-commissioned study by fiscal impact analysis firm TischlerBise of the financial impacts of amending the annexation agreement for the 24,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch (BLR). The original annexation agreement, inked in 1988, was changed in spring 2018 to relax requirements on developers to spur development there.
Yet, 3½ years after City Council approved amending that annexation agreement, the city still hasn’t proposed changing police and fire impact fees — meaning the same fees are in place today as four years ago, and the city has since annexed hundreds of acres with the inadequate fees in place.
That raises questions about whether the city will accumulate sufficient cash to provide public safety to the newly developing eastern and northeastern parts of the city where most new annexations take place.
While city Finance Director Charae McDaniel admitted the current fees aren’t adequate, she said her department is preparing a proposal that would change those fees, which will be introduced to City Council in the first quarter of 2022.
She said the delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the complex nature of developing a new fee structure.
But once in place, she said, the new fees should address needed public safety capital projects stemming from development.
GROWING PRESSURES
Mayor John Suthers called for changes in 2018 to the Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement to encourage development. The original 1988 agreement required developers to build most infrastructure, a hurdle so high that many simply skipped over the property and developed land just outside the city limits.
But those bedroom communities still placed demands on city infrastructure, while leaving the city without revenue to deal with those pressures.
The $92,000 study by TischlerBise found that BLR development would bring 24,000 housing units and a population of 61,770 over 30 years. Development also would see construction of 9.6 million square feet of commercial and industrial space over three decades.
Providing services to that growth was predicted to cost $403 million in city spending, but would bring in $451 million in revenue — a net gain of $49 million over 30 years.
The first 10 years, the city would receive only $130,000 per year in revenue, the study found. That’s because several capital improvements would be triggered early on. After the first decade, the net surpluses were projected to plateau between $1 million and $1.5 million per year.
The Auditor’s Office analyzed the TischlerBise study in March 2018 and found, “Current fees imposed through annexation agreements do not cover the full cost of land acquisition, construction, and initial outfitting of the required police and fire stations.”
Moreover, the audit found “no supporting data or basis” for the per-acre police impact fee of $677 and the fire impact fee of $1,631 — amounts also applied in other annexation agreements.
“Codifying the police and fire fees would provide consistency across agreements and allows the City to make changes as needed in the future without modifying individual agreements,” auditors said.
‘ON THE BACK BURNER’
One of the auditor’s 2018 recommendations — to update the city’s Park Land Development Ordinance (PLDO) — happened earlier this year when the amount of park land to be set aside was modified from 7.5 acres per 1,000 population to 5.5 acres.
But the police and fire fees issue has languished as the city turned its attention to the coronavirus.
“We had a lot of other things coming up we had to deal with at the time [of the pandemic], so we put that on the back burner,” McDaniel said. Those tasks included addressing economic impacts, transitioning to remote work and playing a role in the public health response, such as standing up a shelter at City Auditorium for homeless people stricken with the virus.
In addition, the rewrite of police and fire fees has proven complex, she notes.
The city conducted a comparison with other cities, such as Boulder, Fort Collins and Loveland, and found they report fees differently, making it a challenge to analyze.
“It’s pretty highly variable along the Front Range and nationally,” McDaniel said. “Not everybody has similar enough impact fees to be comparable.”
The city also adopted the strategy of finding a way to levy fees based on how much a development adds to the need for public safety resources.
“We’re modifying the method to be based on use of property, because different uses create different demands to public safety services,” McDaniel said. The burden caused by single-family homes, for example, is different from that of large apartment complexes. Similarly, nonresidential use ranges from retail stores to manufacturing, with each type tapping police and fire services in varying degrees.
“We’ll have different tiers of fees based on demand created by the development,” she said.
In addition, a state law restricts use of impact fees to fund only capital projects and items with a useful life of five years or longer, such as fire apparatus and buildings, which includes construction of new buildings and renovation of existing structures. Fees cannot be imposed to pay salaries, she said.
City officials have worked with representatives from the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, she said, briefing them on the methodology to make sure the new regulations account for all situations.
Marla Novak, the HBA’s vice president for government affairs, said the HBA is “concerned” about how a rise in impact fees could impact housing affordability. “Still,” she added in an email, “we understand the need for additional public safety facilities to support the City’s growth.”
McDaniel says the proposed fee schedule isn’t ready to be released yet because it hasn’t been finalized; given the underlying framework used, however, they’ll prove difficult to compare with existing fees.
“A single family [development] may not see all that much of a change,” she said. “It’s pretty hard to compare.”
But generally, residential subdivisions will be assessed per living unit, while nonresidential property will be assessed based on square footage, she said.
McDaniel said she hopes to present the proposal to Council early next year and — if adopted — the fees will apply citywide for all new projects. They will not be applied retroactively.
The Auditor’s Office also recommended that impact fees be collected at the platting stage of a development, which is early on, rather than when building permits are issued. “The need to construct police and fire facilities may occur earlier than when future building permits are issued to the developers,” the Auditor’s Office reasoned. “This delay could stress City funds for capital projects.”
But the city held fast, arguing the burden on public safety happens at the time of construction, that collection when building permits are issued “eliminates the developer’s financial burden” upfront in multi-phase developments, and charging fees at building permit time will maximize collection of fees as they rise over time. In other words, if fees were paid when a multi-phase development was platted, and fees were increased several times over a span of years before building permits were issued, the city would miss out on the higher fees.
Meantime, the needs of public safety are growing.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s newest station, now under construction, is Station 23, located on CSFD’s headquarters property east of Downtown.
Station 24, in the area of Interquest and Voyager parkways, will get underway in 2022 and open by end of 2023, fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said.
Station 25, in the Banning Lewis Ranch area, is slated to be built in 2023 and open in 2024, he said, noting that “multiple” additional stations will be needed in the BLR area in the future.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski has previously said at least one new police station will be needed in the city’s northeast area in the near future.