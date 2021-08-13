Colorado Springs has always been marketed as a place with an ideal climate, beautiful scenery and abundant sunshine.
“It’s a message that still defines us,” said Leah Davis Witherow, curator of history for the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
When Colorado Springs’ founder, Gen. William Jackson Palmer, first stood where Pikes Peak Avenue runs today, the site of the city was a dry, dusty plateau.
But Palmer saw the spectacular mountain backdrop dominated by Pikes Peak, the wondrous red rock outcroppings of the Garden of the Gods, and the healing mineral springs of Manitou.
Palmer believed he could capitalize on those attributes to create a resort community that would attract people from all over the world, as well as a place where he could make a home for himself and his family.
And those people would arrive on his railroad, the Denver & Rio Grande.
“Other people looked at this place and thought, ‘This is not suitable for a settlement. There’s not enough water. There’s no trees,’” Witherow said. “But right from the beginning, Palmer saw something here that other people didn’t.
“Colorado Springs is a construction of his imagination, his ambition and his belief in this place,” she said. “He commodified the scenery, he commodified the healthfulness.”
In 1871, when Colorado Springs was founded, the world was suffering from a plague that would last well into the 20th century. The cause of tuberculosis was still unknown as Palmer stood on that treeless plain. The prevailing treatment prescribed rest, sunshine and fresh air — all of which the Colorado site had in abundance.
Palmer had recently struck out on his own as an entrepreneur and was building a railroad south from Denver. Once he had created a resort city on the plain, his railroad would bring health seekers and “genteel” people to enjoy the healthful climate and spectacular scenery.
While his vision of Colorado Springs had its utopian elements, “it was completely a speculative venture to generate profits,” said John Harner, professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at UCCS and author of Profiting from the Peak: Landscape and Liberty in Colorado Springs.
“The railroads opened up land for development,” Harner said. “Palmer started the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, but the land sales and land development went hand in hand, which would then fund the railroad to keep expanding.”
Later in his career, Palmer would complete the vertical integration by developing other rail-related industries, including the Colorado Coal and Iron Co. steel mill south of Pueblo.
Palmer wasn’t born wealthy and was not one of the railroad robber barons who got rich by selling land to homesteaders who had to surrender it back to the railroads when they couldn’t make a go of it, said Katherine Scott Sturdevant, professor of history at Pikes Peak Community College.
Instead, he learned steadily from the experts in his field, cultivated contacts and “dutifully, intelligently advanced with integrity in what he knew and what he did, and he kept doing it,” she said. “And it made money in those days.”
HARD WORK AND PROGRESS
“I think of Palmer as a passionately dedicated, nose-to-the-grindstone person,” Sturdevant said. “I also think of him as very farsighted and able to apply himself in a dedicated fashion to whatever he thinks the appropriate goal is.”
Palmer gained many of those traits from his upbringing. He was born in 1836 into a Quaker family in Delaware. His father, a schoolmaster, bought a farm to better support his family and later moved them to Philadelphia, where he became a merchant in the tea trade.
William clerked in his father’s business, and while still a teenager, he got a job as a surveyor’s helper on a small Pennsylvania railroad. It must have struck a chord in the young man: Two years later, in 1855, he went to Europe to study its railroads.
He became convinced of the superiority of coal, rather than wood, to run railroad engines, and he met a number of influential people via introductions from family friends in Philadelphia. Those contacts would be fruitful later in his career.
When he returned to America in 1856, Palmer joined Westmoreland Coal Co. A year later, he was hired by J. Edgar Thomson, president of the Pennsylvania Railroad, as his secretary.
In 1859, Palmer got his first exposure to the land west of Philadelphia when Thomson sent him to inspect territory near St. Louis and Chicago.
The civil war interrupted his career. Despite his Quaker faith, Palmer felt it was his duty to enlist; he was ardently opposed to slavery.
“He couldn’t see in good conscience how he could not do so,” Sturdevant said.
Sent behind Confederate lines to gather information, Palmer was captured and held prisoner in Richmond, Virginia. After his release in 1863, he was increasingly recognized as a leader and was promoted to brevet brigadier general.
“He came out of the war with a lot of skills and a lot of friends who would work with him later in life,” Sturdevant said.
In June 1865, Palmer joined the Union Pacific’s eastern division, which became the Kansas Pacific Railway. His job was to supervise its construction.
He first came to Colorado during a survey tour in 1868 to look for a potential western route for the railroad.
“It was that project that made Palmer famous,” Sturdevant said.
THE FOUNTAIN COLONY
The Kansas Pacific line reached Denver in 1870 and connected with the Union Pacific to reach the West Coast, but it lacked funds to build a route from Cheyenne to Denver.
Palmer, however, envisioned a north-south route to link the United States with Mexico, and although he was still a relatively young man at age 36, he had gained the experience, knowledge, contacts and desire to become an entrepreneur.
Palmer incorporated the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad in October 1870. The next month, he married Queen Mellen, the daughter of a prominent New York attorney, William Mellen. The couple honeymooned in Europe, where Palmer spent some of his time raising money for his railroad.
But building a railroad alone wasn’t enough. A train had to reach destinations where people wanted to go and freight needed to be transported.
Palmer and his associates could have built the railroad adjacent to Colorado City, where there was a small settlement that had been a mining supply station and, briefly, the Colorado territorial capital.
Instead, “they built it adjacent to a new spot, where they could sell their property for profit,” Harner said.
Palmer and his associates and investors from the east purchased 10,000 acres from the federal government, which they planned to develop as the Fountain Colony of Colorado.
Through his work with the railroads, Palmer was familiar with settlements like Greeley, which exemplified one of the colony models springing to life throughout the west. It was designed as an agricultural cooperative, where members shared the land for raising crops and pitched in to build necessary features like irrigation works.
The Fountain Colony was different.
As the D&RG began to make its way southward from Denver, the Colorado Springs Company, established to market the Fountain Colony, planned the town.
The town’s broad streets and avenues were laid out in a grid pattern. The main street, which pointed like an arrow to the shining mountain, was named Pikes Peak Avenue.
On July 31, 1871, at the southeast corner of Pikes Peak and Cascade avenues, engineer E.S. Nettleton drove the first surveyor stake. In October, the D&RG reached Colorado Springs.
Palmer’s partners in the Colorado Springs Company sold memberships in the colony. For purchases ranging from $50 to $200, members obtained business or residential lots and agreed to develop their property.
They also agreed not to sell or distribute alcohol. That was because Palmer wanted Colorado Springs to be a genteel place unlike many of the West’s rowdy, lawless places — and because he thought temperance would increase property value, Harner said.
“It’s not that he was a strict nondrinker or temperance activist,” he said. “It was a way to protect property and encourage more families to move here.”
The company touted the town’s natural beauty and healthful climate in circulars that invited people in America and England of good moral character to join the colony.
As the town grew, the company’s directors invested two-thirds of property sales in improvement projects.
Unlike many other western settlements, the colony lacked a large, reliable water source — a situation that has preoccupied city leaders from the beginning to the present day, Harner said.
The El Paso Canal, a structure that carried water for irrigation, was completed in November 1871. Drinking water initially came from wells drilled by the company and landowners. The company also spent money to plant thousands of trees along the town’s broad streets.
“They knew they had to invest in the site in order to generate land development,” Harner said. “The purpose was to add value — you can sell lots for a lot more money if it’s got water and trees than if it’s just dry and sandy.”
The scheme worked.
“Within 18 months, there were about 1,000 people living in Colorado Springs,” Harner said. “That’s pretty rapid growth. It grew quickly, but then it stabilized.”
The Fountain Colony structure was an impetus to get people to move here, but it very quickly moved away from the colony model and just became a town, Witherow said.
“In two, three, four years, we do not have people who say, ‘I’m a member of the Fountain Colony.’ We have people who say, ‘I live in Colorado Springs,’” she said.
LASTING LEGACY
Palmer continued to push the D&RG southward to Pueblo and Trinidad and repeated the successful pattern of routing the railroad beside land his company owned and developed. But he and his partners had to focus all the time on raising money and never seemed to have enough, Witherow said.
“His greatest resource was his own reputation,” she said. “However, the railroad business was complicated, difficult and more expensive than he could ever have imagined. He and his business partners … were struggling against challenging obstacles, competing with other giant railroads that had a vast array of resources.”
“By 1884, Palmer had lost control of both the Denver & Rio Grande and the steelworks in Pueblo” he had built to supply rails, Witherow said.
“But he turns his attention to moving a railroad west and he founds the Denver & Rio Grande Western,” she said. “He did not reap riches from the Denver & Rio Grande or the steelworks; he actually only made a true fortune when he sold the Rio Grande Western in the early 20th century.
“He worked incredibly hard to develop these industries, and it took decades for him to be successful.”
He left a legacy of philanthropic contributions that included Colorado College, the Cragmor Sanatorium — where tuberculosis patients were treated and which later became UCCS, and the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind. His influence remains throughout the state.
“Most Colorado historians will say that Colorado wouldn’t have the shape that it has or wouldn’t have developed the way that it did, if not for the way he developed railroads,” Sturdevant said.
Sources for this story included “Profiting from the Peak: Landscape and Liberty in Colorado Springs,” by John Warner, published in July 2021 by the University Press of Colorado; and “William Jackson Palmer,” a presentation by Larry Ralston.