A manufacturing industry group is convening to help Colorado make the most of the CHIPS Act, and some think the funds that will be available through the act could reinvigorate the Colorado Springs chips industry.
Representatives from the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association and Manufacturer’s Edge met with Gov. Jared Polis a few weeks ago to talk about the act and how to pursue the funding it allocates.
The act, formally known as the CHIPS and Science Act, was passed by Congress in July with bipartisan support and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug 9.
The act provides federal aid to encourage construction of microprocessor manufacturing facilities; its objective is to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign chip supply chains and to shore up America’s science and technology base.
“I’m encouraged with CHIPS,” said Glenn Plagens, CEO of Manufacturer’s Edge. “It’s hard for new manufacturing to start, and the existing manufacturers that are still in the state — it’s a huge thing for them. We’re going to have to make the most of it.”
CAMA President Tim Heaton said he was somewhat disappointed in the final bill because it allots the lion’s share of funding to large companies like Intel. But comments that will guide rulemaking pursuant to the bill are still being taken, and Heaton said he and Plagens are working to maximize funding for smaller businesses.
Lindsay Pack, general manager and CEO of Colorado Springs semiconductor manufacturer dpiX, said her company will be applying for funding under the act.
Pack believes Colorado Springs still has the framework that companies like Simtek Corp., Intel Corp., Digital Equipment Corp., Mostek, Texas Instruments, Hewlett-Packard and Honeywell built here in the 1980s.
“I think Colorado Springs is in a wonderful position from a perspective of being a location that is prime for many businesses,” Pack said. “As we look at what the CHIPS Act is able to do, it’s not just specifically for the semiconductor manufacturers such as us, but it’s really creating an ecosystem.”
It will take a while for CHIPS funding to reach local jurisdictions, but Heaton said there is one aspect that Colorado manufacturers will be able to take advantage of as soon as January.
The act creates a temporary advanced manufacturing investment credit that is available for qualified properties placed in service during the next three years.
In addition, CAMA, Manufacturer’s Edge and the Economic Development Council of Colorado have launched the Colorado Manufacturing Network, a supply chain portal through which manufacturers can find resources, supplies, products and partners within the state.
“The Colorado Manufacturing Network is our vision for a single door for Colorado manufacturers, especially the smaller ones,” Plagens said. “Sometimes there’s a company that could be supplying another company — they’re 10 minutes away from each other, and they don’t know each other exists.”
THE ACT
The CHIPS Act establishes the CHIPS for America Fund, which has four strategic goals:
•Invest in U.S. production of strategically important semiconductor chips, particularly those using leading-edge technologies
•Assure a supply of older and current-generation chips for national security and critical manufacturing industries
•Strengthen U.S. semiconductor research and development
•Grow a diverse semiconductor workforce and build strong communities that participate in the prosperity of the semiconductor industry.
The act creates a $39 billion incentive program to attract large-scale investment in advanced technologies and shore up “mature nodes.”
About $28 billion will go toward investments in manufacturing of leading-edge logic and memory chips. According to a CHIPS for America strategy plan developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, this investment will focus on projects that involve multiple high-cost production lines and associated supplier ecosystems.
The Commerce Department expects to invest about $10 billion in mature and current generation chips used in defense and critical commercial industries such as automotive manufacturing, IT and medical devices.
Applications for these projects likely will begin in February 2023.
The act also creates an advanced packaging manufacturing program that will target the containers in which semiconductors are packaged and adhered to printed circuit boards. This labor-intensive process is performed primarily in Asia.
“It is economically challenging to bring conventional packaging back to the United States,” the strategy plan states, but the program aims to make the United States more competitive.
CHIPS also creates an investment tax credit equal to 25 percent of the value of qualified investments in buildings and tangible property for advanced manufacturing facilities or equipment.
The credit is available for semiconductor projects that begin construction between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2026.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
The CHIPS Act is complex, and “we’re still unpacking it,” Heaton said. “Our focus is how do we support existing Colorado manufacturers who are part of the supply chain or outside traditional production.”
The manufacturing group is looking at what funding will be available and putting together fact sheets for Colorado manufacturers showing how to apply.
“The Department of Commerce is still asking questions about the best way to distribute this money,” Heaton said. “We are trying to influence the rulemaking process through a request for information they published last month. We hope to put comments in to make sure Commerce is hearing what small manufacturers have to say.”
The comment period is open through Nov. 14.
Heaton said opportunities for Colorado Springs manufacturers are especially strong in the R&D area, where a lot of money is available.
The Commerce Department wants to find solutions to problems such as raw materials that are controlled by other countries.
For example, a main ingredient in fluoropolymers, used to protect and insulate wires, is fluorite, he said. China controls 60 percent of the supply.
“We have to come up with another way of doing things,” Heaton said. “That’s where we really need the innovative thinking that’s existed in the state for a long time. We need to nurture that and bring it back to Colorado so that we’re creating the supply chain for the future.”
GAINING THE EDGE
Manufacturer’s Edge is part of the Manufacturers Extension Program (MEP) started by the Department of Commerce in the 1980s, Plagens said. It receives grant funding to develop the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and provide boots-on-the-ground assistance to manufacturers with 5- to 75-person shops.
“We looked at [supply chain struggles] as a network,” he said. They saw disparities in the availability of supplies and workforce issues, but they also observed that many small manufacturers had extra capacity. That represented an opportunity — if manufacturers could be connected, primary manufacturers could source products through the smaller shops.
The solution was the Colorado Manufacturing Network, which went live two weeks ago and can be accessed through manufacturersedge.com under the Resources tab.
The network allows manufacturers to search by name, location, process or industry, and businesses can join for free.
“Once they claim their presence on the platform, they’re searchable,” Plagens said. When they find a partnership, they can start to trade CAD drawings and files and do quoting and bidding over the system. It’s really robust and Department of Defense-compliant. … We’re putting some other tools together to open up avenues they haven’t been
exposed to before.”
SEMICONDUCTOR HUB
Pack noted that Colorado Springs has the infrastructure and labor pool that could serve as the foundation for a semiconductor manufacturing hub.
“There would need to be a redevelopment of some of the higher technical capabilities, and that would take some investment,” she said. “The way the CHIPS Act is written, companies such as dpiX and others in the area would be very appropriate beneficiaries of some of the potential funding.”
dpiX, already the largest of its type of fabricator in the Western Hemisphere, wants to invest in upgrades to aging equipment and automate tools to operate more efficiently, Pack said. The company also would like to invest in research and development.
“We believe that we have unique capabilities and expertise,” she said, “and we would like to become a Center of Excellence here in Colorado Springs.”