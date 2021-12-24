The holidays are a terrible time to be in the hospital — especially for a child.
But for very sick and injured kids, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs offers expert, child-centered care and comforting touches at any time of year.
Children’s Hospital Colorado opened the Colorado Springs facility in May 2019 with the intent to provide the dedicated care families previously had to go to Denver to find.
“With this new hospital opening, we are keeping almost every child in southern Colorado, with very few exceptions,” President Greg Raymond said. That’s important, because research shows that the more present and involved a family can be, the faster a young patient can recover.
“Kids are not just small adults,” Raymond said. “They require specialized equipment, specialized supplies and the nursing expertise to allow them to process what they’re going through.”
The hospital also employs child life specialists who are trained to work with hospitalized children. They help young patients understand what’s going to happen to them and how they’re going to feel, and also work with parents and siblings who may need help coping with a child’s condition.
“We want to do everything in our power to make sure that parents, grandparents, foster parents, whoever may be involved in clinical decision making and support, are there at the bedside for the kids,” Raymond said.
Children’s Hospital provides neonatal and pediatric intensive care; medical-surgical beds for patients that need more routine care for common pediatric diseases; a Level II Trauma Center with a dedicated team to manage urgent and emergency issues; dedicated operating suites for children; and behavioral health services,
It also offers outpatient and therapeutic services through several clinics.
“Mental health challenges in kids are not a novel development from the pandemic, but it has really exacerbated those challenges,” Raymond said. “A disruption of routine, increased anxiety and social isolation can really be triggers for kids that are having a tough time with their behavioral health.”
Pediatric health care is reimbursed at lower levels than for adults, Raymond said, adding that the hospital has a disproportionately high number of patients on Medicaid, compared with the area’s adult hospitals.
“About 75 percent of the care that we provide here is by governmental payer, which does not cover our expenses,” he said.
Consequently, the hospital depends upon philanthropic support, not only for the care that is provided, but for services that aren’t reimbursed at all, such as the child life specialists.
“We put a lot of importance in stewardship of those funds to invest in areas of highest need,” Raymond said.
The hospital has admitted more than 2,600 children this year through November, and has had more than 29,900 patient visits to the emergency, therapy and specialty departments.
A gift to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs “is really an investment in our next generation’s future,” Raymond said. The impact of every gift is doubled through matching contributions from Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Sturgeon Electric.
“It is humbling to know that people trust us to take care of their kid and also want to invest in us to ensure that this resource exists in perpetuity for all kids of Southern Colorado,” he said.
