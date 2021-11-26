Lindsey Kangas’ son Bryson started having behavioral problems at age 2, resulting from mental abuse by his biological father. By the time he was 8, Bryson was aggressive and violent at home and at school. It was the only way he could deal with the PTSD from the abuse he had suffered, Kangas said.
Bryson started treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute, but Kangas was unable to find the kind of residential intensive care her son needed in Colorado. Bryson’s improvement began only after he completed a six-month stay at a residential facility outside the state when he was 9 years old.
It’s been a long road, but Bryson, now almost 17, “plays football for the Palmer Ridge Bears,” Kangas said, “and he has better coping skills than I do most days.”
In 2018, Kangas and her husband Gary celebrated two important events: Gary officially adopted Bryson, and they founded Bryson’s Chase, an organization that helps families with treatment expenses for their children and offers resources and support.
“We were lucky, because although it was difficult, we could afford the cost of treatment,” Kangas said.
But many parents whose children suffer from mental illness can’t — and they face a dark, scary journey, Kangas said. When these children can’t handle their feelings they may turn to substance abuse, criminal behavior and suicide — the No. 1 cause of death for Colorado kids starting at age 10, she said.
Admissions to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado for unsuccessful suicide attempts increased 600 percent between 2013-2018.
“In 2021, it is now four to five per week,” Kangas said. At the same time, Colorado has lost 1,000 residential treatment beds for kids with mental health crises.
“There’s a waiting list at Children’s for psychiatric care for a year,” she said.
Bryson’s Chase (his first and middle names) has partnered with Children’s Hospital to offer resources and assistance to parents of children with mental disorders, and to raise awareness of the issue. In 2020, the organization raised more than $75,000 and helped 113 families.
“We are going to not only help fund the program that my son started in, we are going to become a resource for Colorado,” Kangas said. “We’re going to start doing camps for kids this summer — a weekend retreat where they’re going to learn value and self-worth and just get loved on in a safe environment, and the parents can have a little respite themselves.”
Kangas said she would have loved that kind of resource during her own family’s crisis.
“Bryson got kicked out of every single camp we tried to enroll him in,” she said. “And when you’re pouring into a kiddo who’s going through this journey, it takes everything from you.”
A casino night fundraising event on Feb. 12, 2022, will help fund those camps, but Kangas hopes people will contribute through the Give! campaign.
“I believe that we are on the forefront of being an amazing resource for kiddos all across Colorado,” she said. “Every dollar matters and stays right here in Colorado.
“If we can get the funding to get these resources in the hands of these kids, we’re going to save the kids that are going to save the world.”
Donate now at IndyGive.com