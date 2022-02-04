Few people volunteer; even fewer dedicate their lives to the service of others — but Samantha Chapman is doing just that. At 33, she’s one of the youngest-ever nominated president-elects of the 145-year-old Rotary Club of Colorado Springs.
“I feel like if you have the ability within yourself to help others, why should you not do it?” she said. “If you can do it, then you should. … The need is all around us.”
Chapman, a Colorado native with several personal connections to the military, is currently vice president of programs at Sentinels of Freedom, a national nonprofit that helps severely wounded veterans complete their higher education. She’s committed her professional life to serving her community, an instinct that she’s had since she was young.
“Growing up, I always saw myself as a teacher; that’s what I thought I’d be doing, teaching second, third grade.”
After graduating UCCS in 2010 with a degree in English and elementary education, Chapman taught kindergarten for four years before moving to Northern California in 2014. Looking for a fresh start, she started as a case manager with Sentinels of Freedom.
Chapman thrived. Within a year, when the program director left, Chapman was promoted to program director, overseeing up to 10 employees, and continued to engage with veterans through the program.
Chapman returned in the Springs in 2016, still working remotely as program director. She joined the Rotary Club Downtown on the advice of her CEO, Mike Conklin, and was hooked. By August of 2019, she was director of community service. Today, she’s in line to serve as the club’s president, starting in July of 2023.
As future president of the Rotary Club, Chapman is determined not to let anybody down, and has plans to boost member diversity, increase project frequency, and continue to bring quality speakers to Rotary Club events.
As VP of programs with Sentinels of Freedom, she’s looking to expand the nonprofit’s scope, and wants to extend services to over 400 veterans within the next year.
Chapman spoke with the Business Journal about the importance of service, the role of the Rotary Club in the community, the stigmas surrounding wounded veterans, and her servant leadership philosophy.
Tell us about your work with Sentinels of Freedom.
When I got to [San Ramon, CA] in July of 2014, I didn’t have my teaching license, so I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I was teaching kindergarten before that, which was really stressful, and as much as I love kids...classroom management was really tough for me. I was kind of open for anything else. [Sentinels] was in the process of growing the organization, and they asked if I was interested in being a case manager. I had an interview, and then that same week, I was hired.
What is Sentinels of Freedom all about?
We work with wounded and injured veterans that are going back to school. We help them through that process, with mentoring, networking, financial assistance; we’re just there to guide along their process after they get out of service, or even after they’ve been out for a couple years. The veterans that apply to our program typically pursue two- or four-year universities, or even their graduate degrees. On occasion, we’ll get those that are pursuing trade schools, but it doesn’t happen as often.
The requirements are that they have to have at least a 50 percent VA disability rating, be pursuing their higher education, and have an honorable discharge. The other things that we look for are that they’re driven, willing to respond to any mentors or opportunities that we provide, and are really ready to make that next step in their career after getting out of the military. … We have a very thorough, in-depth application that’s all online.
What have you learned about veterans by managing cases?
The most important thing to know is that our veterans are probably the most selfless people there are. They literally will sacrifice their lives for their brothers and sisters, for us, for the people who they’re serving with, and in essence, the country. Once they leave the service, I don’t think that ever leaves them.
They just have so much more to give, and I feel like that can be accomplished in many different ways. I think it’s important for us to encourage them and let them know, “You can do it!” That’s what I find so humbling from my work – the times they tell me what was most beneficial from our program is just knowing that somebody was there encouraging them…knowing that there are people who support them, encourage them and just want to see them succeed makes all the difference in the world.
How did you get involved in Rotary?
In August of 2016 I became a Rotarian, and kind of just jumped in. At that point in time, they had a sub-group called Prime, which was for [members] that were 40 and under. My first year in, I became the co-chair of Prime, and ... the volunteer projects that [I was] organizing, everybody was participating in, not just the 40 and unders. Even though we were the ones that were planning it, everybody would participate. [Because of that], I jumped into the Director of Community Service role, which I’ve done for three years now.
For the past two years, they’ve asked me if I wanted to be president, and I’ve said, ‘I’m not so sure.’ And then finally, this year, they asked again, and I said, ‘Absolutely. Sure. Let’s go with it.’ I think my Rotarians saw something in me that I maybe didn’t see myself. They’ve given me encouragement that it’s going to be a great year, and I’m looking forward to it.
What motivated you to dedicate yourself to service?
I really think it comes from the bottom of my heart. I just enjoy being able to help other people, and if there’s a way that I can do that, I’m going to make it happen. I also get told that I’m really organized a lot. I think that helps to be able to figure out what it is that we need to do, how we can make it happen, and encourage other Rotarians to join us in that effort. I’m a very giving person. If somebody asks for my help, I’ll figure out any way that I can make it happen, and if I can’t, I’ll figure out a way of somebody else who can maybe help. I think it just comes down to givingness.
Why does community service matter?
I feel like if you have the ability within yourself to help others, why should you not do it? The question comes back to, ‘Why not?’ If you can do it, then you should. Sometimes, it seems like a really big time commitment, but there are other ways [to provide] where it doesn’t have to be. The need is there. The need is all around us. It’s important, and if you’re able to, why not? There are other people who aren’t able to, so fill that need to make it happen!
What is the role of the Rotary Club in the community?
To be a vibrant organization that leads with our motto of ‘service above self.’ That’s what I was drawn to Rotary for — we’re there to provide service above ourselves and for the community, and also internationally (we have an international community committee as well that does international projects). We work with what the Rotarians want to do, and then also find community opportunities that are available and how best we can support what the community’s needs are.
It’s just greater than who you are. It’s a way to give back and help others in any way possible. In the broader sense, it’s to show the community that we’re here, and we can help if they have a project that they need. We welcome others to join us in that mission to have service above yourself.
What’s your leadership philosophy?
I also serve on the Alumnae Advisory Committee for my alum club, when I was in college for Pi Beta Phi. Through that, we were taught a lot about servant leadership, and that was really when I first heard about that [concept]...
What is servant leadership? It’s to know that it’s not me who matters, it’s those who I’m trying to serve. [It’s] making sure that they’re at the forefront, and you have that inverted triangle [in which] they’re the ones that matter. From there, you help facilitate to make sure their goals are achieved, and it’s what they want that gets done.
As such, I need to know what their needs are, how that landscape is changing, and be able to adapt and move forward in a way that’s going to support them in the best way that we can as an organization, for both Rotary and Sentinels.
What do you plan to accomplish?
For Rotary, increased diverse membership would be amazing, and that includes your cultural background, your race, your age, all of it. Currently, we try to do about one service project a month, and I would like to continue or increase that to one to two service project opportunities a month. Another important part of Rotary is having good quality speakers. I just want to make sure that the speakers that we have and the programs that we offer bring value to our members and encourage members to come and participate.
For Sentinels of Freedom, in 2021, we served 162 Sentinels — as in, they were active in our program and currently placed for that year. Our goal would be to have 400 that we’re serving. … I would need a 75 percent increase in my staff, and that’s just case managers.
What’s your advice for those trying to do more for the community?
There are so many local nonprofits that we have in this area. Find one that speaks to you and see how you can help them, whether that’s through the Rotary Club and the service projects that we support, or Habitat for Humanity, or Care and Share or The Place. There are so many places that need help and would welcome any sort of support. Find something that speaks to you and go for it.
