In June, 36 young people will be coming to Colorado Springs to intern at six local companies and get to know the city that could become their permanent home.
Through the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Find Your COS (pronounced “cause”) program, the interns will participate in 13 professional and social development opportunities, including work on a social impact project.
Among the six companies that have affiliated with the program are Microchip Technology, a manufacturer of semiconductors; Kratos, which develops satellite ground systems and other defense industry solutions; and Bluestaq, a tech firm that specializes in data management systems.
Find Your COS is one of the programs that will be implemented later this year in response to the need for workers in the manufacturing and tech industries.
The Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association, a statewide trade association, has developed a three-stage plan to recruit, train and hire manufacturing employees that President Tim Heaton hopes to deploy by late summer. The program’s goal is to reach untapped labor pools and bring people like women and minorities into manufacturing.
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce also has set its sights on bolstering manufacturing and drawing more attention to the sector.
The Colorado Chamber is rolling out a program called Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, with entries voted upon by Colorado citizens and a winner and runners-up in several categories selected by an executive committee.
“It’s really to embrace and recognize the amazing products that are made right here in our backyard,” Colorado Chamber President Loren Furman said.
The manufacturing industry contributes $26 billion annually to the state’s economy and employs more than 150,000 people, said Cynthia Meyer, vice president of communications at the Colorado Chamber.
“We want Colorado to be a place where business leaders want to invest, innovate and create opportunities,” Furman said. “We need to bolster the talent pipeline of skilled workers, improve our tax environment, encourage a nonlitigious employment environment and make Colorado more competitive with other states.”
MAKING CONNECTIONS
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC brought in workforce consultant and trainer Camille Lavon as project manager of Find Your COS, said Kelly Leaverton, director of business retention and expansion.
“The majority of manufacturers I have spoken to in our region are doing very well,” Leaverton said. “Yes, there have been some supply chain issues, but … the No. 1 issue that I hear from talking to manufacturers is workforce — finding those talented individuals.”
That’s why the Chamber launched Find Your COS, a suite of programs to help skilled workers engage with key industries and feel connected with the local community.
Find Your COS will start this summer with two pilot programs. Hello Colorado Springs will encourage summer interns to fall in love with both their company and the region, offering them social and professional engagements outside of their work hours.
Affordable housing will be provided — the interns have the option to stay in one of two dorms at Colorado College during their time here, which will run from June 1-July 31.
“We’re finding that a lot of students cannot afford to stay here to do an internship, so that housing component is super important,” Leaverton said. Lavon added that 16 members of the pilot cohort have chosen that option.
The chamber will coordinate professional development for the interns through speakers and opportunities to meet local government and business leaders to talk about business issues.
The chamber’s goal also is to create “a stickiness by showing off the Pikes Peak region,” Leaverton said — “taking them to a soccer game, out to dinner to show off some of our award-winning restaurants” and the like.
Lavon said establishing that sense of community is an important part of the program.
“I am a former military spouse, and I can tell you that a place is not home until you find your community,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to do with this population.”
The second component is Connect Colorado Springs, a concierge program designed to help chamber members sell the region to potential candidates.
Local volunteers will be matched with the candidates to share relocation tips, neighborhood information, childcare options, recreation ideas and tours catered to specific interests and needs. That part of the program will begin this month.
The concierge program will be valuable to people considering moving into the region, especially those with families, Leaverton said.
“They may have a spouse that is a teacher, a health care worker or a massage therapist, and we help them understand some reciprocity of licensing,” he said. “We also try to find out, ‘Are you a hockey family?’ And if so, we’ll connect them with other hockey families.”
Leaverton anticipates that next year’s program will last longer and offer more housing and program options. He expects registration for next summer’s program to open in September.
“One of the pillars of the Colorado Springs Chamber is inclusivity,” Lavon said. “We are applying for funding streams to try and create scholarships in certain demographics — an example would be women or people of color — so we can provide that inclusivity
factor for 2023.”
DIGGING DEEP
Heaton said the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association was notified two weeks ago that it would receive a $300,000 grant from the Colorado Workforce Centers office to implement the recruitment, training and hiring initiative called Jumpstart a Revolution.
The name signifies that CAMA is looking to revolutionize the manufacturing workforce by bringing in more women and people of color, he said.
“Recruiting is the biggest challenge everybody’s having,” Heaton said. The association is planning creative outreach to people who don’t think about manufacturing as potential job opportunities.
“We get to use some of this grant money to do some direct marketing TikTok and YouTube campaigns to reach out to specific audiences,” he said.
Outreach efforts also will target underprivileged women in Mile High United Way’s bridge program and people in homeless shelters who are willing to be tested for alcohol and drugs and to stay clean.
“We’re leaving no stone unturned as we try to find a new population to bring into manufacturing,” Heaton said.
The training portion of Jumpstart a Revolution will be created by 180 Skills, a company that develops on-demand, self-paced online courses and offers more than 700 manufacturing skills and certification classes.
CAMA recognized that many of the people they were targeting couldn’t attend community colleges long term and chose 180 Skills because trainees can use the programs on their phones.
CAMA has developed a new website that allows people to take an aptitude test that can help them decide what area of manufacturing they’re best suited for, or whether they are suited for manufacturing at all.
Those who score high on the test will be offered the opportunity to complete a three-hour training program, followed by a 10-hour course at Metropolitan State University in Denver and access to 180 Skills.
“We have 10 courses that we ask them to complete with 180 Skills,” Heaton said. “Once they complete that, we invite them to post their competency-based portfolio on the website, and we will start trying to match them with companies that will bring them on for a six-month internship.” Companies can continue training through 180 Skills once an employee is hired.
Heaton said the website is undergoing beta testing. He expects it to go live in July.
Heaton spoke with the Business Journal from Munich, Germany, where he is a member of a World Trade Center delegation aiming to develop more business with German companies and to learn from them.
“They’re starting to run into labor shortages,” he said. “We’re going to spend a fair amount of time with their labor office, talking about what other kinds of apprenticeships we can be doing to
recruit people into the manufacturing field.”
COOLEST THING
“We’ve always embraced manufacturing — we’ve been an affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturing since 1965, but we’re going to step it up,” Furman said.
“The ‘Coolest Thing’ is an idea that I got from one of my partners in another state that has a very successful program,” she said. “This is just one step we’re taking to embrace the good things manufacturers do here in our state.”
The winner will receive an award — what that will look like is still being developed.
“But the recognition is really important, we believe, and just ensuring that people know that these companies are here and they’re creating amazing products,” Furman said.
Nominations for the contest will open Aug. 1 and will be accepted through Sept. 9 on the contest website, CoolestThingColorado.com. The winner will be announced at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting in October.
Furman said the Colorado Chamber is working with the National Association of Manufacturers to encourage students to explore careers in manufacturing through NAM’s Creators Wanted initiative.
Although organizations like Colorado Succeeds and the Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance are working with schools to address the skills that are needed, such as engineering, math and science, more effort is needed, Furman said.
“Some of our members are taking trailers around to high schools and elementary schools and teaching kids how to wire something, and they’re creating their own apprenticeship programs on their own dime,” she said. “But there aren’t enough programs right now to teach the skills that these employers need. There’s a lot of dialogue, and I hope there is going to be some movement … but we’re not there yet.”