For those newly released from prison, especially those who have served extended sentences, reacclimating to society can seem like an insurmountable task. Industries have been shuttered, technology has marched on without them, and old contacts and networks may have moved on as well.
Additionally, many of the formerly incarcerated are reentering the world with few resources, financial or otherwise. That’s where the Center for Employment Opportunities, or CEO, steps into the picture.
“We are narrowly focused on one population, and that’s people coming home from incarceration,” said Valerie Greenhagen, CEO’s regional director overseeing Colorado Springs.
“When folks coming home have access to jobs and immediate income, you reduce recidivism … . Studies were done on the program model proving its effectiveness, and that’s when we started replicating our program all over the country,” Greenhagen said.
Originally launched in Denver in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Department of Corrections and the Office of Community Partnership, the organization planted 75 participants into full-time jobs in its first year, and quickly expanded.
CEO launched in Colorado Springs in 2018, and while the need is certainly here, the city also presents unique challenges for the formerly incarcerated.
“There are a lot of employers in town, but many of them have jobs that may be tied to the [military] bases … . These are situations that our participants, because of their conviction histories, are not able to go and do the work,” said Greenhagen.
Another obstacle is the notoriously spotty public transportation in the Springs. Greenhagen noted that the last couple of years have made commuting ever more difficult, as the pandemic has affected bus schedules and contributed to a shortage of bus drivers.
CEO doesn’t just help clients find long-term employment — although that is certainly the goal — they also put them to work right away, for the company itself. That way there is an income stream available to them while they complete training and work with job coaches on skills like creating a résumé, or developing interview skills.
“We operate on a social enterprise model, so everyone who joins our program works on one of our crews three to four days per week, and the other day they meet with their job coach …,” Greenhagen said. “Another key thing that we do is we pay folks daily. So the day you work, is the day that you get paid … and that immediate access to income is really important, especially for someone who is newly home.”
Meanwhile the former inmates are working with a CEO crew, getting back into work habits, relearning skills like working as part of a team, working with a supervisor, and how to present themselves professionally in a workplace environment.
“We begin with a pre-employment training class called Pathways to Employment, we start the conversation around all the things you need to have in place before you can be successful in a job … things like figuring out their childcare plan, or being able to answer the question, ‘Do you have a felony conviction?’” Greenhagen said. “A lot of folks struggle with that when they come home, so we do a lot of coaching around that.”
And once former inmates are settled into a new job, CEO doesn’t disappear. For a full year after, they receive retention services, helping them to get the support they need to be successful in their new positions.
While Greenhagen can’t name names yet, she was particularly excited about an upcoming new partnership in Colorado Springs with a local construction company — something she expects to allow CEO to be able to serve 50 percent more people in the coming year.
“The whole goal is to reduce recidivism, and increase long-term attachment to the workforce,” Greenhagen said, “and just get as many is possible of our returning citizens jobs.”