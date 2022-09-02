The launch of a 100-gigabit, fiber-based internet network at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation this week marks a leap forward for Colorado Springs’ broadband capabilities and for Underline Infrastructure Inc., the company that built the network and delivered the first gig-speed connections to Downtown in August.
The network, built specifically for Catalyst Campus and the dozens of private companies and government agencies that are tenants at the nonprofit hub for technology and defense research and business, is the first in Colorado to deliver 100 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) internet speeds through an “open access” platform, according to an Aug. 29 release announcing its launch.
Underline also recently connected other facilities in the Springs funded by Catalyst Campus founder Kevin O’Neil and critical to the city’s contributions to national cybersecurity and aerospace defense.
The 100-gig Catalyst Campus network provides “direct connectivity” to the Kevin O’Neil UCCS Cybersecurity Education & Research Center on North Nevada Avenue, which houses the National Cybersecurity Center, Space ISAC and Exponential Impact, Catalyst CEO Patrick Barrett told the Business Journal. Underline is a founding partner of the O’Neil center and Space ISAC, the launch release said.
Underline’s open access feature is what sets it apart from other fiber internet companies in the state, and is unique among the several entities building fiber internet networks in the city.
While a resident or business is subscribed to Underline — which offers speed options ranging from 500 megabits-per-second (Mbps) up to 100 Gbps for both uploads and downloads — they can select and switch between multiple internet service providers (ISPs) through an online account. Subscribers have the option to change their provider once a month if they want, with no additional installation process, Eva Arevuo, head of communications for Underline, said in an email.
There are currently four ISPs available to Underline subscribers: StratusIQ, Adaptive Internet and Infowest are the company’s “full service” providers, while Capcon Networks is a “specialty business provider,” Arevuo said.
Underline was also the first among several fiber companies entering the market to offer gig-speed internet to Downtown Colorado Springs and surrounding neighborhoods in August, while some other companies are breaking ground on their underground fiber construction or are not yet offering gig-speed download and upload speeds, the Business Journal reported last month.
Some of Underline’s first residential and business customers told the Business Journal that the company has a clear “first-to-market advantage” in what’s becoming a crowded field of providers.
Metronet, an Indiana-based telecommunications company, has started construction on its citywide fiber network, and Ting Internet will be an ISP on Colorado Springs Utilities’ upcoming fiber infrastructure that is expected to start construction on by the end of September, the Business Journal reported. Market incumbents Comcast, Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) and StratusIQ — which builds its own fiber infrastructure mostly in the city’s northeast and is an ISP for Underline — are also expanding their existing fiber “backbones” and increasing capabilities as the new players enter the market.
For Catalyst Campus, Underline’s willingness to build its network quickly was paramount — there are campus tenants working on projects right now that require high-speed internet capabilities, Barrett said. The two started talks about laying underground fiber and getting the campus connected last year, he said.
“I think this was really a speed to market [decision],” he said. “Underline approached us and said, ‘We can make this happen immediately,’ which is a big advantage for us, especially with our growth that we want to be able to provide.”
FASTER, BETTER
The Catalyst deal puts Underline’s foot in the door with nearly 40 different businesses, research entities and government organizations that are tenants at the campus on East Pikes Peak Avenue.
Barrett added that Catalyst’s other locations in Ogden, Utah and College Park, Maryland, along with the UCCS cyber facility, will also connect to the new internet network, although Underline is not building fiber infrastructure there.
Tenants at Catalyst’s Colorado Springs location will have the option to connect to Underline’s service for the campus or to continue using a separate provider on their own, Barrett said.
He expects it will be an option “most of our partners will want to take” — other ISPs were delivering “significantly slower” service than what tenants can now get via Underline. Barrett didn’t know exactly what speeds or ISPs the Catalyst tenants are currently subscribed to, but there are multiple being used and they vary by entity, he said.
“The east side of Downtown Colorado Springs has never been a hot-spot for commercial business,” he said. “A lot of the connectivity here in the past hasn’t been bad, but it’s been very ad hoc.
“This new partnership will allow us to have, through economies of scale, not only faster internet service, but it’ll actually be priced more competitively across the board for all of our customers and partners, because we can standardize that connectivity across the campus,” Barrett added. “We’re getting a huge benefit for a cost that’s incrementally not much higher than what we’re paying today, just based on consolidating everything into one service.”
Underline’s pricing for subscriber businesses varies by company size and the level of service they get, Arevuo said. For micro-businesses, traditionally defined as companies with fewer than 10 employees, 500 Mbps download and upload speeds cost $79 per month and a 1 Gbps (gig-speed) download and upload plan is $95 per month. The micro-business plans are about $30 more per month than Underline’s residential services, the company’s website details.
For small- to medium-sized businesses, a 1 Gbps plan costs $500 per month, Arevuo said. “Enterprise” business subscribers can get up to the 100 Gbps plan — the one Catalyst now has, she said. Pricing for these plans is negotiable depending on Service Level Agreement requirements and the infrastructure that Underline may have to build and install to connect larger companies on an individual basis, Arevuo added.
Barrett declined to say what price point Catalyst tenants will be offered to join the Underline network. As a nonprofit, the campus is aiming to at least break even on its subscription costs, while keeping the price for tenants “as low as possible,” he said.
Most important to Catalyst was improving the speed and security of its tenants’ internet connections, as many work on national security and are military entities supporting defense missions, Barrett said.
The campus is home to groups from U.S. Space Command, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy and several defense companies, and it is a No. 1 priority to ensure they have the best internet infrastructure available, he said. The Underline network offers connections “isolated from the public internet … helping to ensure the secure transmission of sensitive information and to narrow cybersecurity threats,” said the Catalyst press release announcing the partnership.
“We have personnel working here at the campus on a day-to-day basis that are providing real world mission data to military bases and our military partners,” Barrett said. “We want to make sure that we don’t have any type of infrastructure slowdowns. We want the most robust infrastructure we can to support all of our customers, and we’re going to have that with this Underline partnership.”
The gig-speed internet at Catalyst also benefits Springs-based workers who use the campus as a co-working space, added Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
After the COVID pandemic changed the nature of work and employees can now be more flexible about logging in remotely, high-speed fiber internet will make the Springs a more desirable place for these people to live, she told the Business Journal.
“While much of that talent is moving off of the east and west coast, because of cost, we want them to land in mid-size cities like Colorado Springs and El Paso County,” Reeder Kleymeyer said. “[Gig-speed internet] is now a basic infrastructure service that we must have to compete for jobs and economic development.”