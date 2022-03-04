Castle Rock isn’t just a sleepy bedroom community anymore.
With a population pushing past 80,000 and the potential to grow to 120,000 or more, it’s becoming a family-friendly town that is attracting businesses and seeing a boom in commercial real estate development.
Colorado Springs remains the economic powerhouse in southern Colorado, but Castle Rock is an up-and-comer that could soon begin to rival the Springs.
“A huge amount of in-migration to Douglas County and Castle Rock has created significant demand for office space,” said Matt Call, founding principal at NavPoint Real Estate Group and chairman of the board of the Castle Rock Economic Development Council.
“We’ve seen a lot of office employers move into Castle Rock in the last five to 10 years, and now we’re seeing a lot more demand for industrial space,” Call said. “Douglas County is one of the top three most robust, active markets in Front Range Colorado.”
Pam Ridler, president and CEO of the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce for the past 23 years, has watched the town mature and seen it move toward a tipping point.
“We’re evolving away from being a bedroom community into a self-sustaining community,” Ridler said. “We’re at the size now where you have your residential growth — and that’s when commercial starts coming.”
One of Castle Rock’s biggest advantages is its location. Just 40 miles north of Colorado Springs and 30 miles south of Denver, it couldn’t be more ideally situated, said Grant Seanor, associate broker at Cushman & Wakefield in Colorado Springs.
“If you are a new company to Colorado, you would definitely consider Castle Rock if you are also considering Colorado Springs,” Seanor said. “You’re in that gap between Denver and Colorado Springs that allows you to access both of those communities.”
Completion of the I-25 gap project has made the commute, if not exactly a breeze, at least a lot better than it used to be.
SPRINGS VS. CASTLE ROCK
One of Colorado Springs’ main attractors is the defense community, Seanor said.
“The proximity to all the bases here has really put us above other markets due to the ability to either co-tenant or be close to the bases,” he said.
“In addition to that, the growing Downtown has attracted IT groups that are either growing organically or are outside of Colorado Springs,” he said. “The vibrancy of our Downtown, even through COVID, has been something that businesses have really been drawn to.
“It shows extremely well when you have a new soccer stadium, multiple new apartment projects and the work-life balance of being able to jump on your bike after work and hit some of the best trails Colorado has to offer,” Seanor said.
Colorado Springs consistently ranks as one of the top places to live for Millennials and is attractive to tech startups, he pointed out.
“With the growing workforce as well as all the new rooftops, we are on the map for larger investors, like the majority of REITs that are now interested in Colorado Springs, given the momentum that we have with the Amazon facility, increased population and the money that is being deployed here,” Seanor said.
In addition to all that, “we have inventory,” he said. While land is becoming scarcer, “there’s existing product here and the barrier for entry for a company that is exploring Colorado is far less than it would be in the Monument or Woodland Park area.”
Call agrees that Colorado Springs offers far more commercial real estate options in terms of gross square feet in the office, retail and industrial markets.
“There’s more diversity of product and there’s more larger blocks of space,” Call said, “so for the larger employers where Colorado Springs is an option, it’s hard for Castle Rock to compete.”
However, “that’s changing,” he said. “We’ve got a $100 million interchange — the Crystal Valley interchange — that’s going to be built in about two or three years on the south end of Castle Rock, which will open up millions of square feet of commercial real estate to be developed, and another 7,000 rooftops on the west side of Interstate 25.”
The area, known as the Dawson Trails project, includes the 1,883-acre Dawson Ridge planned development and 339-acre Westfield Trade Center, which eventually will allow for 10 million square feet of commercial and light industrial uses.
SMALL-TOWN CHARM
Like Colorado Springs, Castle Rock has invested a lot in a vibrant downtown.
“Downtown has experienced well over $200 million in new development over the last five years,” Call said.
Decorative block crosswalks were installed downtown to increase pedestrian traffic and add character to the streets. Restaurants and unique shops cater to residents of the downtown area, including those who live at Riverwalk, a $64 million live-walk-dine complex completed in 2019 by Confluence Cos. with more than 400 apartment units, 30,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space.
Encore, a seven-story building with 124 residential units, 16,327 square feet of retail space and 9,600 square feet of office space, was a redevelopment project in the block next to Castle Rock’s Town Hall. Recently opened, its condos quickly sold out, Ridler said.
The View, a public-private partnership among the town, the Downtown Alliance and Castle Rock Development, has just broken ground, Call said. The $70 million project will redevelop the storage units at Sixth and Jerry streets in downtown Castle Rock into 221 rental units including loft spaces on the sixth floor, 14,242 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail space.
The Downtown Merchants Association sponsors a variety of events to draw people downtown and add to the youthful, energetic vibe.
The city has made improvements to Festival Park, in the middle of downtown, which features an amphitheater, picnic pavilion and paved walking trails. It’s also invested in the 320-acre Philip S. Miller Regional Park on the southwest side of Castle Rock, which includes a zip line, a mini incline, trails, a recreation center, event venue and American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.
“These public amenities are very strong,” Call said. “There’s a wide variety of housing options, and you still have much of the small-town charm you would expect....”
MIXED-USE PROJECTS
More mixed-use projects have gone up, are under construction or are planned, Ridler said.
“The Meadows, on our northwest side, started as a residential community, and it’s getting close to buildout,” she said. “Now the commercial retail and services has been coming forward and filling in a kind of town center area.”
Major landmarks in Castle Rock’s development include the arrival in 2013 of Centura Health’s Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, and the adjacent Arapahoe Community College Sturm Collaboration Campus, which opened in 2019 and offers pathways in business, health and technology.
“Young families are definitely our demographic,” Ridler said. “We are finding, though, that our senior population is growing as well.”
That growth is creating markets for both health care and education, and demand for space to house those services.
In addition, it’s helping Castle Rock to generate interest among larger primary employers, Ridler said.
A major employer is eyeing The Meadows area, she said. Miller’s Landing, a 65-acre mixed-use development just east of Philip S. Miller Park, “is being worked on with the hopes to bring in a major hotel and office park, which will also have retail,” she said. “Just to the north of that area would be another one called the Brickyard.”
Located on the site of the historic Acme Brick factory, which closed in 2019, the development plans for the Brickyard include residences, a hotel, marketplace and commercial space.
Castle Rock’s youthful population increasingly does not want to commute to work.
“It’s one thing to get people to move here, because they maybe don’t want to be in the larger cities,” Ridler said. “But you have to have the services and the major employer component to keep people in our community. We have made it so that we have the amenities that both businesses and people with families want, and it is being proven that major employers are very interested in the Castle Rock area.”
Castle Rock will be ready when they come.
Call said he’s working on a 160,000-square-foot, ground-up industrial project at The Meadows, along Highway 85 and Meadows Parkway, that is 50 percent preleased, “and the property’s not even broken ground yet.”
Call, whose firm has done deals in Colorado Springs as well as Castle Rock, said there is some cross-pollination happening between the two markets.
“We certainly talk to groups in the Springs that are interested in Castle Rock,” he said. “I don’t have any specific names, but there’s no doubt that that is occurring.”
Ancillary businesses of major employers in Denver, and businesses that support them, also are landing in the Castle Rock area.
But as Castle Rock continues its steady growth, “there’s also no doubt that it will become more competitive for those large employers,” Call said.
“We have a very active economic development council that is super interested in attracting primary employers,” he said. “Where you might be a smaller fish in a big pond in Colorado Springs or Denver, you can be a big fish in a small pond in Castle Rock. That equates to some economic development incentives that may not be available in other markets.”