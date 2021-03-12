Dan Carmody is not the new kid on the block. For the last 45 years, he’s been working on community development in major cities across the United States, focusing primarily on the Midwest.
On March 17, he’s bringing insights on community revitalization to Colorado Springs, answering the question: On the eve of the sesquicentennial, what does our city need to thrive in the next 150 years? As the third speaker in Downtown Partnership’s City Center Series, Carmody will lead a discussion on “How to Retain Your Community’s Soul During Rapid Development” with Patience Kabwasa of Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding.
Carmody led the renaissance of Detroit’s Eastern Market as a hub for healthy food and local jobs, eventually expanding a wholesale food district to include mixed-use buildings, additional light manufacturing, and better public spaces.
As president of the nonprofit Detroit Eastern Market Partnership, he focused on equitable development in several ways, to include accelerating the growth of emerging businesses owned by people of color. He notes that access to healthy food has become a significant public policy issue over the last 10 years, and his background working on a farm and owning restaurants helped him understand the challenges involved.
“For most of my career … I was an economic development first responder who shocked growth into economies where growth had been lost,” said Carmody. “Colorado Springs has overall been a pretty successful economy. Coming out of the pandemic, all of our local economies are going to need to get some shock therapy to get back to their normal state, pre-pandemic.”
Managing city development thoughtfully is critical, he said.
“In Detroit...after working my first 40 years as [an economic development] first responder, I found myself in a situation where all of a sudden real estate investment took off and it became a tidal wave of investments that began to threaten some of the underlying fundamentals and character and authenticity of the area that we try to serve,” Carmody recalled. “Praying for development is where I’ve spent most of my life — but then finally getting your wish come true [you need] to figure out ways to control that development so you don’t lose your soul in the process.”
Gentrification is an issue across the nation, and trying not to “lose your soul” is easier said than done.
“People who have survived the tough times,” said Carmody, “get displaced when the good times come.”
Alongside his focus on equitable development, Carmody points to health, wealth and happiness as the keys to community success.
“Healthy for us means trying to connect people to the kind of food that helps them better stand up to things like COVID-19,” he explained. “The wealthy part means … as more people succeed, how do we share in that wealth? The happy part [highlights] the importance of a vibrant downtown where citizens hang out with each other.
“As the country becomes more divided, the happiness piece is as important as the first two.”
In his work, Carmody adheres to what he calls the “E-I-E-I-O principles” — E for entrepreneurial, I for inclusive, E for empirical, I for incremental, and O for organic.
“We have to find the solution for Colorado Springs,” said Carmody. “We cannot try solutions that worked for London or New York and assume they will translate the same way.”
And Colorado Springs can benefit from focusing on equitable development, he said.
“Trying to leverage the existing assets of a place to improve the economic wellbeing is what gets me out of bed in the morning,” he said.
All City Center Series events are free and virtual via Zoom. Talks begin promptly at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required via DowntownCS.com/CityCenter.
