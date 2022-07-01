Donna Carlson says connecting people is an art — and she’s honing her skills.
“No matter what job I’m in, whether it’s in business development, public relations, communications, I love to connect people,” she said. Now Carlson is bringing this passion to her new role as vice president of membership services at the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.
Carlson grew up wanting to be a writer, and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.
“I did work as a journalist for a number of years,” she said, “and then I realized that what I wanted to do the most was connect people — and you do that in writing stories, but I wanted to be part of orchestrating that change and catalyzing actions.”
After stints in public relations and organizational communications, Carlson realized she wanted to pursue leadership development as a career. She became executive director of the Estes Chamber of Commerce in Estes Park in March 2020; Carlson said she was able to triple its membership, following a 15-year gap without a chamber, while there.
A chamber of commerce is “a place where everything converges,” Carlson said. “That’s how members of the chamber get connected with business resources, grant funding, education to help them grow their business — and get connected with other businesses to develop lead pipelines.”
She took her new role with the Chamber & EDC in mid-May, ready to bring the same success Estes Park saw to Olympic City USA.
Tell us about tripling the membership of the Estes Chamber.
When I started in Estes Park in March of 2020, believe it or not, they said, ‘You don’t have to come if you don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s just see if we can get this off the ground.’ They had 115 founding members, and by the time I resigned in March of 2022, we had 352.
How were you able to achieve that?
It’s funny — to relate membership growth to the growth of a new chamber, there are a couple different dynamics there. The reason a brand-new chamber was able to triple in two years is because, No. 1, the business community had been hungry for a voice, and when they realized that the chamber was there to be built and funded by members for members, then they realized, ‘We finally have a voice,’ and they started flocking to be part of that stronger voice to get some things done. They were also hungry to have somebody who would walk into their business and say, ‘Tell me about your business,’ because no one had done that before. So I think the key was making connections, going to visit people, being there, learning their business operations and connecting them with the resources they need to thrive.
And you’re trying to replicate that success in Colorado Springs?
Yeah, absolutely. ... This chamber is well established — it’s been around for a while. ... There’s been some turnover and we have a really strong team in here right now. We have really good people with really good intentions. And now all we need to do is create some systems to support growth and to equip my team in membership services to be able to deliver what our members need to grow. And that means being nimble and listening. We’ve been listening the past few days to our ambassador community and our Small Business Advisory Council, just asking what are some of the big rocks for business growth. Mostly it has to do with workforce, which has to do with housing and transportation. Our role is to collect these voices and provide feedback to the entities that have the power to pave that way.
What draws you to this sort of work?
I don’t even know how this is formed in a person, but I have been a connector since I can remember. I can’t learn something without figuring out who needs to know it. I can’t meet somebody without wanting to drag them over and introduce them to somebody else. I feel like if we keep all of our knowledge and resources to ourselves, we’re just going to explode. People need to be able to share that information — to catalyze something bigger than what we can do alone.
What makes for a good chamber member?
Well, they’re all good. We love ‘em all. But when people talk to me about the value of their membership, I immediately go on my computer and look and see, ‘Well, how many events have you attended where you can connect with people? How many committees have you joined so you can be a voice for change? What are you doing to actually leverage this massive asset of this membership?’ I think part of our challenge in membership services is helping people understand having access to our members doesn’t mean just having their phone numbers. It’s how to use them; how to navigate that member database in a way that you can develop some really good partnerships and lead pipelines.
Any advice for businesses just starting out?
Oh boy — lots of good advice for businesses who are just new out of the chute. But I’d say the best place to start is to find a community. I’d like that to be the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, because we got your back. But find a business community where you can develop relationships and some informal mentorships. When you get around the table with people who’ve been there, that’s the way you get solutions fast without having to go pay huge consulting fees — although there are some really good business consultants in town too.
Have there been challenges you’ve had to overcome in this work?
Always. Chamber executives get together to console each other on the challenges that we have in trying to meet diverse member needs. Some of them are conflicting. In some markets you’ll have some businesses whose needs directly conflict with the needs of other members, and you have to find ways to get people to the table and agree on something that’s going to be a win-win for everybody. That’s probably one of the biggest challenges. Another one is effectively trying to navigate change where it’s necessary and teach our members to know what’s within our frame of control. Because just because it’s something I’d like to have doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best solution — because all the people who make decisions have to consider everyone who’s impacted.
What is the No. 1 challenge facing the Colorado Springs business community?
Really, the No. 1 challenge is: [If you lack the full story], make sure that you are having conversations. Don’t form the end of the story in your head without going to the people who are writing the story. ... If you think that somebody’s making a bad decision about new leadership in an organization, or if you think that the city is making a bad decision about transportation [or] workforce housing, before you complain about it, find out what’s within your power to change and where you need to be at the table in order to voice your opinion. Because it’s about being at the right table. It’s just like when I took my chamber members to the state capitol to sit in the House and Senate chambers and see how legislation is put through. We realize it’s not in writing your senator, not in writing your representative —it’s in getting a committee and testifying, bringing business owners to tell their stories. So we need business owners to share their stories so that new businesses, growing businesses can learn from them.
What would your pitch be to get a business to join the chamber?
I have this vision, and I’m going to talk to our vice president of communications about this ... If I were a member of the business community and a member of the chamber, imagine taking all of the people who provide the services that we provide; all of the businesses who provide discounts in our Members Savings program; all of the people in our EDC who are solving problems to attract talent and retain talent in town; all of the people in our Government Affairs team who are helping to pave the way for a legislation in favor of business; all the members of our Military Affairs team to work to bolster our military community — think of them standing behind me as a wall of support. When I say that we have your back, I really mean it. When you join the chamber, you’re part of a bigger voice that can do bigger things together than you can do alone.