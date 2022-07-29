Jaymen Johnson opened one of the first cannabis social club in Colorado Springs — and the state — in April 2013. More than 15 cannabis entrepreneurs followed suit in the next couple of years.
These clubs, where patrons could bring their own weed and consume it on the premises while enjoying the company of other users, served a purpose, said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council. Without the clubs, “[p]eople can buy but can’t consume,” he explained. “You end up with people smoking in their cars, in hotels and parks, as opposed to a safe space away from view and children.”
Those early days of statewide legalization were high times for the cannabis clubs, which skirted Colorado Springs’ ban on recreational marijuana by “serving” but not selling pot.
Johnson’s Speakeasy Vape Lounge & Cannabis Club attracted lots of people, drawn not just to the consumption aspect but to the social environment, entertainment and cultural events at the club.
“We were huge,” Johnson told the Colorado Springs Indy, the Business Journal’s sister publication, in October 2021. “We operated for more than three years without any issues whatsoever.”
But the Colorado Springs City Council imposed restrictions in 2015 after hearing some complaints from neighbors and learning that some clubs were operating essentially as recreational stores.
The Speakeasy is the only club that still holds a special license, but that license is set to expire in March 2024, when Johnson must shut down his operation for good.
In the past two years, the cannabis climate in Colorado has changed. The state legislature in 2019 created two new licenses — one for consumption only and one for consumption with limited sales. In April of this year, the state’s first consumption and sales cannabis bar opened in Denver.
And a local advocacy group, Your Choice Colorado Springs, successfully placed initiatives to legalize and tax recreational marijuana sales on the November ballot.
Local legalization might be a first step, but that doesn’t mean cannabis consumption and/or sales bars will follow.
“The Springs is a challenge currently with trying to get anything through council to allow consumption establishments,” Johnson said. “I think the only way we’ll see that is [another] ballot initiative.”
SAFE SPACES
City council placed a moratorium on cannabis social clubs in October 2015 and passed special licensing requirements for these establishments in March 2016. Those regulations are still in place, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
“Current city Licensing and Planning Codes set a sunset date for this license type and use of March 22, 2024,” Sarah Johnson said in an email. In effect, that gave the few remaining cannabis clubs eight years to make back some of the investments they’d made in their businesses.
Jaymen Johnson’s Speakeasy was the first club to receive a special license and holds the only one that’s still in existence. But the restrictions that went along with it made it difficult to profit.
“They gave us a business model that literally hemorrhages money,” Johnson said. The club’s occupancy was limited to 50 patrons. Since he was not allowed to put in a kitchen, he could serve only prepackaged foods like chips, candy bars, water and sodas.
Johnson closed the club in early 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and had hoped to reopen last fall.
To this day, he’s still paying rent and utilities on the establishment at 2805 E. Bijou St.
“We have never closed, but we haven’t been able to reopen,” he said. “We can’t close, because if we do, we can never get relicensed again.”
Johnson said he always complied with all regulations and recognizes that “overall, there are a lot of good actors” in the local industry. But he said some of the clubs that were allowed to continue to operate were not as careful and compliant as the Speakeasy. He feels his club was tarnished by the industry’s bad actors.
Johnson said he has hosted three or four private events, such as birthday parties, but has been unable to conduct a viable business.
He still goes into the club regularly but can’t afford to hire people to work.
“I can’t check IDs, charge people and go in and work concessions and handle the inside,” he said.
The club gave medical marijuana patients a place to go to use their medication in a setting outside their own homes, he said. He gets frequent inquiries from former patrons who miss the Speakeasy.
“This was the place where they felt safest and most comfortable,” he said. “Now they talk about being locked in their homes again. It’s really a shame. I wish we could continue and open again.”
MILE HIGH CITY
Meanwhile, entrepreneurs in other parts of the state are moving ahead with plans for cannabis clubs.
House Bill 19-1230 allowed local jurisdictions to license and regulate two types of “hospitality” businesses — consumption-only and consumption with sales of up to 2 grams of weed — beginning in January 2020. Alaska is the only other state that has passed similar social consumption regulations.
The city of Denver created a licensing process for both types of businesses that includes a hearing to get input from the public. Even the small town of Craig, which allows recreational marijuana sales, has shown interest in cannabis clubs, Warf said, and Trinidad may take a look as well.
The state’s first recreational sales and onsite consumption business, JAD’s Mile High Smoke, opened in April in the Denver area.
JAD’s owner, Josh Davis, is the founder and CEO of Legacy 54, a compliance, risk management and sales consulting business that has worked with marijuana businesses around the country. Although the bar has a Denver address (7667 Washington St.), it’s officially located in Adams County.
Patrons can choose from a menu of flower, infused prerolls, concentrates and vapes priced from $10-$45, and edibles from $4-$8.
A munchies menu includes sandwiches, pizza, calzones, burritos, Belgian waffles, cereal and milk, nonalcoholic drinks and sweets like brownies, mini donuts and ice cream.
Folks can play arcade and video games or hang out on the outdoor patio, which has a small stage that hosts music and comedy performances.
Denver also has two consumption-only lounges, and a third is in the works.
The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Court, was the first consumption-only establishment licensed under the Mile High City’s program, allowing customers to consume edibles, dab and vape. It’s conveniently located next door to 1136 Yuma, a recreational dispensary.
Tetra Private Lounge and Garden, 3039 Walnut St., which opened in March of this year, offers daily, monthly and annual memberships. Members bring their own weed and can consume it in Tetra’s indoor lounge or outdoor patio area.
Owner Chris Chiari has plans for a tavern in the basement of the Patterson Inn, a historic mansion turned boutique hotel.
Chiari has received a provisional license for a luxury cannabis consumption lounge in the castle-like building in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. An added perk? It’s said to be haunted.
LOUNGES LEFT OUT
Your Choice Colorado Springs gathered and submitted more than 98,000 signatures in support of its two petitions to legalize and tax recreational cannabis. Your Choice announced July 18 that the initiatives had qualified for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The ordinance legalizing recreational marijuana authorizes the city to regulate retail/recreational marijuana establishments in the same manner as medical marijuana dispensaries.
It would allow current medical dispensaries to apply for licensing as retail establishments but would not raise the cap on the number of locations, which currently stands at 115.
Under the city code, no new medical marijuana centers were allowed to be approved after May 25, 2017; changes of location are not permitted, and the cumulative cap on medical dispensary licenses is reduced if a license is surrendered or revoked.
The second ordinance would impose a 5 percent tax on recreational cannabis sales. Revenue would go toward improving public safety, expanding mental health services and supporting PTSD programs for veterans, Your Choice Campaign Manager Anthony Carlson said.
If both issues passed, they would take effect in early 2023.
“We actually made it really easy on the city,” Carlson said. “Colorado Springs has its own rules and regulations that govern the medical side. We just took the exact same regulatory environment that’s monitoring medical and applied it to the rec side. City council won’t have much they can do as far as regulations, because this ballot initiative will set those standards for the city.”
The initiative does not apply to consumption lounges.
“That would either be one of those things that the city council would need to allow, or they would probably need in the future to ask voters if they wanted that in Colorado Springs,” Carlson said. “For the sake of this campaign, it’s something we did not include.”
That would leave the same situation in place when it comes to consumption — legal purchase but no public space to consume.
“The absolutely responsible thing to do is to allow consumption,” Warf said. “In my view, they really should work in tandem.”
Johnson said that, while he supports legalization, he is frustrated that his club was omitted from the businesses that would be allowed to apply for licenses.
“I could have easily been included,” he said, “along with everyone else.
“I’m not by any means giving up, and I’m going to be doing all that I can to make some changes, but I do feel abandoned by the industry portion of my
community.”