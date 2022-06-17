Jenn Campo didn’t know that being a professional organizer was an option.
She’d been running a home staging company off and on for around 10 years in Colorado Springs when she found herself helping a friend unpack and get settled into her friend’s new home.
Campo’s friend commented that she loved having her own personal organizer, and a lightbulb lit up. Maybe she could do this full time.
“And so I immediately came home and Googled it and I didn’t realize people were doing this as a profession,” she said. “’Cause I’ve always kind of been like an organized person. So I did all the research and I was like, yep, this is what I need to do.”
She originally started incorporating organizing services into her home staging business, but after a few months, she realized organizing was all she wanted to do.
She left the home staging behind and rebranded as The Simple Sort, a home organizing company Downtown. Campo said she’s been “loving it ever since.”
What do you like about organizing? What draws you to it?
Well I’m just kind of like an orderly, neat, tidy person. I joke that, you know, maybe what made me organized is childhood trauma, anxiety. I don’t know. I’m an anxious person, so I like things very calm and orderly and it just kind of makes me chill my mind, I think.
I actually grew up in kind of a cluttered environment, not like a hoarder situation, but just like a lot of stuff everywhere. And then I moved out, you know, as a teenager, older, had my own place. And I think for lack of money, I had nothing really for a while. And then going back to my family home, I realized how much stress and anxiety your environment can cause with clutter and things. And so I just vowed to be like a minimalist. And so I like things simple. I don’t like a lot of choices and options.
Is getting rid of that stress and anxiety what you aim to do for your customers?
Absolutely. And so that’s kind of — when I was doing the home staging, I think that was the part I was missing, like the impact that it makes on somebody’s [life]. I love the design and stuff like that, but you know, you stage a home and it’s beautiful and you kind of walk away and there’s just not like this, I don’t know, end feeling or something. And so immediately I realized, just starting to work with people, how much of an impact it really does make on people. And I think, you know, I’ve got a team of 12 now and we’re all just kind of organizing nerds, we just nerd out on it. And we go into a project and, for us, it feels like it could always be a little bit better. Like, I feel like we’re a little bit of perfectionists. But then we kind of leave the project and I always get comments, text messages from our clients, just like, ‘Oh, you made my life so much easier.’
I’ve read things like, ‘Oh, you’ve given me peace of mind, taken such a weight off my shoulders.’ And that just really, really fills my soul, that we’re really impacting people’s day-to-day lives. It keeps us going, I think.
What kind of people usually seek out your services?
The biggest category or description of people is that they’re in, they’re typically in some sort of life, maybe, transformation. So maybe something happened. They might be going through a divorce or had a new baby, or just got married and blending homes or moving. We get a lot of people moving in and out. So they’re usually going through some sort of transition or something has spurred some sort of chaos in their life. Maybe they’re busy parents and maybe they’re running their own businesses and they just don’t have time or energy to kind of work on their homes. It’s just like anything else that you do professionally. For us, like we, it’s just like what we do on a daily basis. So I always say organizing isn’t rocket science. I’m not like doing brain surgery or anything like that. But just like anyone would hire maybe a housekeeper or something. Could I clean my home? Sure. Do I have time? Is that what I want to do with my time? Probably not necessarily. But yeah, I would say the biggest category of people is just, they’re busy families and they just want a home that they can create a sanctuary in that’s like kind of calming.
I’ve read the company’s blog, and you have different advice for different kinds of clutter. What kind do people need the most help with?
Well, I think the biggest questions I get — paper clutter is huge, although we’re in a digital world, so we’re kind of getting away from that, but there’s usually the type of people who love paper and they just need that physical thing or there’s people who just prefer digital, but either way, that reset of anything really is kind of overwhelming. One of the biggest questions I get is how do I know what to get rid of? I think for most people, they almost just need permission to let go of it. Right? Like they know in the back of their mind, ‘I don’t need this.’ Like clothes, maybe. “I don’t wear this. I haven’t worn it in five years.’ But we have this guilt, or, I dunno, that we attach these emotions to things. Another thing is like, after a loss is really hard. I actually lost my mother, and so I’m able to empathize with that. And so usually, when people have lost somebody, it’s hard to get rid of their stuff or know what to purge. So I think just having an organizer come alongside you and almost give you that permission, like ‘It’s OK,’ is really helpful. I like to think that we’re kind of like personal trainers for your home, like I could go to the gym, use the equipment, I know how to use it, but it’s that accountability and pushing, I think, that having someone next to you to be like, ‘OK, you can do this.’
Have there been any growing pains in the profession?
There are always growing pains in entrepreneurship. I mean, when I started, it was just me and I quickly realized that it was a lot to do on my own. The organizing part, even though we love it, like a person like me, it’s draining, it’s mentally draining, it’s physically exhausting. And so I knew that I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself. So I added team members pretty quickly in my business. And, you know, we started with just one or two, and then I grew to five and now I’m at 12. And then we just moved into this studio space in February. And I think sometimes just taking that leap to the next step can be really scary. But you kind of have to be uncomfortable a little bit if you want to grow. So yeah, I think there’s always growing pains in entrepreneurship. It’s a roller coaster.
What are some of the most common mistakes people make when organizing?
Oh gosh. So I think some of the major mistakes people make are not anticipating the amount of work that it’s going to take. So someone might be motivated one Saturday morning and be like, ‘You know what, I’m going to clean out my closet. I’m cleaning my closet.’ And they don’t realize how much stuff they actually have. So they might pull it out, lay it out on your bed, see all the stuff that you actually have, you know? ’Cause when it’s all laid out everywhere, you can, it’s a lot more than you think. And then I think they lose motivation. Maybe they don’t realize how much time it’s going to take and how much energy. And so that’s the first mistake I think people make. Another big mistake is, especially with all these organizing products, and now we’ve got all these shows on TV where there’s organizing, I think they tend to think ‘I’m going to get organized. I’m going to go out and buy some beautiful bins,’ and then they bring them home. And then it just adds to their clutter because it’s not purposeful and they’re not planning in advance… or it just doesn’t function. For us, our goal is function first. We love the aesthetic of it, obviously, in the beautiful spaces, but if it doesn’t function, it doesn’t matter, you know? So I think those are maybe the biggest mistakes that people make is just underestimating what it really takes to get organized.
Do you have any plans to expand?
Well, this is a huge expanse, so we are going to be offering workshops here in this space.
Summer’s our busiest time, so that might not start till the fall. It took a couple of months to get this going, but we’re really excited to be part of the Downtown scene. There’s so much opportunity here and I love the growth of Colorado Springs. I’m a native. So Colorado Springs has just transformed in the last couple of years. But we really are just excited to be a part of this community. And we’ll see, I don’t know. I mean, some things I’ve been surprised. Like I would’ve never imagined I would even have this place or a team of 12, so who knows where it’s going to take us, but yeah.