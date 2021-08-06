Money from the state to fund the City for Champions tourism ventures dropped by 13 percent in 2020, compared to 2019, or about $745,000.
But the city is still on track to collect $120.5 million in sales tax rebates to help pay for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, Weidner Field, the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at UCCS, Robson Arena at Colorado College and the Air Force Academy Visitors Center.
So says Jariah Walker, executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, which oversees the City for Champions program and its financing.
Meantime, CSURA Board Chairman Randy Case expressed excitement at the progress of the venues, including the Air Force Academy project, where grading will begin in October with a targeted 2023 opening of the visitors center. An accompanying hotel plans to open in 2024, Case said.
Last year, the state rebated $4,265,650 to Colorado Springs, compared to $5,012,987 in 2019. Since the rebates began in 2014, the state has given the city $23.6 million.
Here’s how it works: The city set up a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zone. While TIF areas usually underlie the immediate area to be funded with TIF, such as the University Village shopping area on North Nevada Avenue, the City for Champions program TIF map covers most of the city.
The concept is, the tax collections that result from development of an area through urban renewal beyond the amount in tax collections prior to that development taking place are applied to the project.
Under the city’s agreement with the state, City for Champions receives 13.08 percent of the extra tax collected in the TIF area, up to $120.5 million.
For example, in 2020, the state sales tax brought in $202.1 million, which was $32.6 million more than the base amount of $169.5 million established in 2013. The city received 13.08 percent of that difference, or $4.265 million.
It’s possible the city could reach the $120.5 million sooner than 25 years, considering the tax revenues received from the state roughly doubled between 2016 and 2018 before they dipped slightly in 2019 and then dropped off last year during the shutdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker said he’s optimistic the money will flow in as planned. He added the Urban Renewal Authority has already paid Colorado College its share of the state money after the college arranged its own financing for Robson Arena.
The sports medicine center also arranged its own financing, Walker said, and will get a cut of the state money as reimbursement.
The museum issued $39 million in bonds purchased by banks located in Colorado Springs. That’s an advantage, Walker says, because the banks have agreed not to require regular bond payments. The agreement allows bond payments to be tied to whatever revenue comes in, he says, assuring there will never be a bond default.
“If the money goes down, there’s less money to bondholders,” he said. “If it goes up, more money goes to bondholders. That was what was so great — that local banks jumped on it. They believed in the project.”
Case said $42.5 million in bonds were issued to fund Weidner Field, a soccer venue located just south of the museum in lower Downtown Colorado Springs.
A business district established for the Academy project will issue bonds in September for up to $90 million in debt. Another entity is issuing bonds for up to $225 million to fund attendant facilities, such as a large hotel and office building.
According to the city’s resolution with the state under the Regional Tourism Act, the mechanism by which the state provides the state tax money, the shares given to each venue originally were:
• Museum, 42 percent.
• Stadium and arena, 23 percent.
• Sports Medicine and Performance Center, 14 percent.
• Air Force Academy Visitors Center, 5 percent.
• Flexible sub-account, 16 percent. (This money was later reallocated to increase the museum’s share to 52 percent of the total, and to increase the visitors center’s total to 11 percent.)
Thus, here are the totals provided to each venue thus far:
• Museum: $12,274,112
• Stadium and arena: $5,428,934
• Sports medicine center: $3,304,568
• AFA Visitors Center: $2,596,446
So far this year, state sales tax collections through June haven’t reached the $169.5 million base. According to a CSURA report, $63.6 million more is needed to hit the base figure. The city will receive 13.08 percent of any amount over that figure.
Last year, state sales tax collections in the TIF zone didn’t exceed the base until November, with collections hovering around $14 million to $18 million a month.
This year, sales tax collections picked up steam in May and June when $21.5 million and $20 million, respectively, were collected.
“I’m very excited,” Case said. “The projects are near to wrapping up except the Air Force Academy, and they hope to go to bonds in September, at which time we will have all the projects either completed or under construction.”
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “The reports we got [recently] from the RTA [Regional Tourism Act] Advisory Board meeting from project leads were very optimistic.”
He said the museum, after hitting a roadblock of low attendance after its July 2020 opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic that led it to seek and get $3.5 million in funds from the city’s COVID recovery allocation, has seen a boom in visitors recently.
Case said more than 15,000 people have visited the museum in recent weeks, while events have picked up leading into and during the Toyko Olympic Games. Some events are taking place on the plaza outside the entrance.
Case also stressed that public spending on the downtown facilities is drawing significant private investment, such as 420 apartments to be built just south of Weidner Field where foundation work has begun.
Regarding the Academy, the last project to get underway, Case said, “The delay may have been a good thing for everybody to get more excited and ready.”