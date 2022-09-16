When Harry Salzman bought his first house in Colorado Springs, he thought he was lucky because the interest rate had lowered from 9 to 8½ percent. He couldn’t have envisioned that home buyers would be dropping out of the market with rates at 6 percent.
But Salzman had a vision that the appreciation of the house would offset the interest rate.
“Absolutely, that happened,” he said.
Mortgage rates that have almost doubled in the past year, while home prices continue to rise, are sidelining home buyers in the Colorado Springs market today, Salzman said.
But brokers like Salzman, broker/agent with Salzman Real Estate Services at ERA Shields Real Estate, said it’s important to realize that houses are still coming onto the market and getting sold every day.
Ann Kidd, broker-owner of True North Realty and chairperson of the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, calls the current situation an adjustment.
“Things have come into balance, is how I would describe it, down from the frenzied pace a year ago,” she said. “I’m not kidding when I say you could stick a sign in the yard and the house would be sold in hours. What we’re seeing now is going back more to business as usual.”
Sellers are beginning to offer buyer incentives such as paying a portion of closing costs, Salzman said.
“I think we’re going to start seeing seller concessions like we used to,” he said. “Those went away when it was a seller’s market.”
The changing market conditions also could cause a culling in the Pikes Peak region’s real estate industry, said Joe Clement of the Joe Clement Team, broker-owner at RE/MAX Properties.
High home prices and low interest rates during the pandemic lured people to enter the profession, but now they’re getting fewer knocks on their doors, he said.
RATES ARE STILL 'CHEAP MONEY'
“It’s pretty short and simple — it’s because of interest rates,” Salzman said of current housing market conditions.
“Look at where we were four or five months ago, when we were at 3-3.5 percent on a 30-year fixed,” he said. The current rate in Colorado — 6.11 percent, according to Bankrate.com on Sept. 13 — has almost doubled since then.
“We’re at the highest since 2008,” he said. “Interest rates have never gone this high this fast.”
While the Federal Reserve’s actions in raising basis points do not directly affect fixed mortgage rates, they impact adjustable rate mortgages and home equity products, according to Bankrate. Fixed mortgage rates are sensitive to rate increases, though, and the Fed’s actions on 10-year Treasury yields do drive movement in fixed mortgage rates.
“People are spoiled because of where interest rates have been,” Salzman said.
“Between 3-4 percent, that’s cheap money.”
Higher mortgage rates mean that some buyers can no longer qualify.
Although buyers may be able to negotiate some aspects of a sale, “you can’t negotiate qualifying,” he said.
At the same time, inflation is continuing to boost prices, so buyers are looking at higher monthly payments.
“A lot of that is correlated with the cost of a new house,” which is continuing to rise because of escalating material and labor costs, Salzman said. “The ultimate price is knocking people out. It’s basic economics.”
Buyers need to realize that “even with interest rates where they are today, the appreciation will offset that,” he said, “and you can always refinance.”
Salzman recommends to buyers that they compare 15- and 30-year rates and look at adjustable rate mortgages.
“You don’t have to pay these higher rates today, and interest rates are going to change in the next couple of years,” he said.
As of Sept. 9, there were 2,699 single-family homes listed for sale with the Multiple Listing Service of Colorado Springs, Salzman said.
“That’s five times where we were six months ago,” he said.
“Some people need to modify their thoughts as to what the house might sell for,” he said. “But the same economics are taking place where they’re moving to. If they take a lower price, they’re also going to be able to buy at a lower price.”
SELLERS TURN TO CONCESSIONS
The buyer profile of a family looking to upgrade to a nicer and more expensive house at a low interest rate — and the days of appraisal gaps and inspection waivers — are gone.
But “we still have a housing crunch and a need for housing in our city, and people are willing to pay,” Kidd said.
“Our median sales price is about $480,000, with the average sales price being $530,000,” she said, “and we’re still selling houses.”
Indicators point to an adjustment, Kidd said, “but it will not be a crash by any means.”
Qualified buyers are “digesting the rise in interest rates,” she said, “and understanding that what they are able to purchase is different from what they thought they could purchase, but that there still are beautiful homes out there in their price range.”
Colorado Springs sellers are getting 99.6 percent of list prices currently, she said, but that compares with people previously getting multiple offers far above list.
Both Salzman and Kidd are seeing sellers take more pains to prepare their homes for sale and offer more concessions to buyers.
“We’re going back to good curb appeal, and you want the house to be clean and orderly,” Kidd said. “If there are improvements that can be made, certainly do that. I advise my sellers to get inspections done themselves so they know of any hidden surprises, and if they can take care of those before they put the house on the market, that’s to their advantage.”
Although sales prices remain high, the monthly payment is what’s most important to buyers, Salzman said — and sellers, agents and mortgage lenders are beginning to take action to make buyers more comfortable.
Sellers can offer to pay part of a buyer’s closing costs, a homeowner’s warranty or a buydown on interest rates.
“I heard from a mortgage company that they’re offering a 40-year loan to lower monthly payments,” Salzman said, “and I heard from somebody else on what’s called a 2-1 buydown.”
A 2-1 buydown is a type of financing that lowers the mortgage interest rate for the first two years of the loan.
At 6 percent interest, that would mean the buyer would pay 2 percent less (or 4 percent) during the first year, and 1 percent less (or 5 percent) the second year. The interest rate would rise to the full 6 percent thereafter.
“Builders typically did that way back, when things were the worst of the worst,” Salzman said. “It costs the builder money because the mortgage company needs to get compensated at today’s market rate,” he said. “The buyer is going to pay a whole lot less for the first two years — and when that is up, interest rates are probably going to be back down, and they could do a refinance.
“There’s a lot of things that we’ve done way back, and I think we’re going to be having to bring back some of those ideas today.”
Kidd said brokers are using new strategies to sell homes as well.
“We’re seeing collaboration in different areas, like for open houses, which went away during the frenzy,” she said. “So in a certain neighborhood, if there are four or five homes for sale, those agents will get together and market those properties and encourage people to come in, kind of like a parade of homes. That’s different from what we’ve seen recently.”
BROKERS FACE INDUSTRY SHIFTS
The National Association of Realtors grew to 1.56 million members at the end of 2021, up from 1.48 million at the end of 2020. Nearly all brokers are independent contractors who own their businesses under the umbrella of real estate companies like RE/MAX, ERA Shields or Keller.
According to an NAR member profile based on a survey in March of this year, the most experienced members — those with 16 or more years in the industry — reported a greater share of their business from clients and referrals (44 percent median in 2021, with 31 percent of business from referrals). Those with two years of experience or less reported no repeat business and no referrals.
The experienced members also reported a higher median gross income — $85,000 in 2021, compared with a median gross income for all agents of $54,300.
The Pikes Peak Association of Realtors grew to its current size of 4,600 members during the pandemic, Kidd said.
“It makes the pie we all feed off of feel much smaller,” she said. “But we were able to accommodate that many people given the situation in our markets.
“We’re in a cyclical industry,” she said. “It is an industry that rises with the opportunity and recedes as the opportunity becomes more prevalent. When it gets more difficult, we will see people leave.”
The Pikes Peak region doesn’t need 4,600 real estate professionals, Clement said. He’d like to see the number shrink.
“The people with experience, knowledge, background, a large sphere of influence of people they have bought and sold with over the years have a real foundation,” he said. “It’s the people that are fairly new or brand new to the industry and trying to make it with internet leads — that’s not happening right now,” he said.
The tricks of the trade that brokers can discuss with sellers and buyers aren’t secrets, he said, but they are things that they have used before.
“I’m working on a deal where we’re getting the seller to give the buyer some dollars on closing proceeds to buy down the interest rate,” Clement said. “But a lot of people don’t know that you can do that.”
Clement said he thinks it’s too easy to get a real estate license.
“We need to make it harder, and there ought to be more education,” he said. “You don’t play this game unless you are committed to education.”