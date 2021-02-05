In the spring of 2017, Rodrigo Masferrer was working as an asbestos remover for companies in Colorado Springs and Denver — work resented from the start. He would get up early in the morning, drive to a job site and spend all day in a stifling coverall and respirator, breaking off chunks of a substance that seemed as liable to one day kill him, he worried, as to earn him a paycheck.
Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft changed all that for Masferrer when he took the plunge into the gig economy that summer, offering him the ability to be his own boss, make his own schedule and earn a comparable living doing something he has loved since high school: driving.
“If I’m getting paid as much for sitting in my car, listening to music and striking up conversation with people that need to go somewhere — rather than potentially getting asbestos poisoning — I’d rather take the non-mesothelioma route,” he said.
For two years, Masferrer shuttled people around the Springs and its surrounding communities, completing between 18 to 24 rides per day and racking up anywhere from $150-175. Like most drivers who work for companies like Uber, he complained about the hefty cut admins would take out of his earnings (about 25 percent per ride), but it was never enough to call it quits.
Once the pandemic began sweeping across the globe last year, he was eventually forced to quit altogether — at least for a few months.
“Nobody was going anywhere anymore,” Masferrer said. “People weren’t going out to eat. People weren’t going to the gym. I mean, how many places were closed and shuttered completely? Just the sheer amount of lack of businesses took away 80 percent of all the rides.”
Before the Colorado state government instituted its own shut-down orders in March, Masferrer tried to keep driving, but found that the rides he was giving — mainly to essential workers — weren’t going to pay his bills.
He also felt like he was putting his health — and that of his girlfriend — in serious jeopardy.
“I’m taking the risk and I’m not making anything, so what’s the point?” he said. “Thank goodness at one point, the government did finally approve of unemployment benefits for gig workers. If it hadn’t been for that, then I don’t even like to think of where I would be today.”
The $2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus aid package signed into law on March 27 of last year included unemployment benefits for independent workers for the first time in U.S. history, offering aid normally not accessible to the 38.2 million Americans that work independently, according to a 2020 study by MBO Partners.
The companies, too, felt the pain in their rider services, but experienced financial boosts in other areas.
Gross bookings with Uber declined 53 percent year-over-year for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2020, the latest period for which financial data was available — a slight improvement over the previous quarter, which saw a decline of 75 percent.
Conversely, Uber Eats, the company’s food delivery service, has boomed during the pandemic and more than doubled year-over-year during the same period. Competing food delivery services like GrubHub and DoorDash have seen their stock prices continue to rise this year as people have remained skittish about entering restaurants themselves, but still want a professionally-cooked meal.
Masferrer made the transition to delivering for Uber Eats last summer, and he isn’t the only one.
Jozaliz Irizarry is a new entrant. She began delivering food with DoorDash last month after moving back to Colorado Springs, where she said regular employment remains difficult to come by. She tends to work in customer service, but says those jobs are also being squeezed by increased demand.
“I wish it was more stable, so that instead of just getting paid by the deliveries instead of actually getting paid for all the time you spend scheduling yourself and knowing you’re going to make a certain amount,” she said, adding that how much she makes can vary wildly depending on whether or not customers choose to tip.
Uber and its counterparts in the app space have continually been criticized for not classifying their drivers as actual employees. In November, Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart won a crucial vote in California, passing a measure that allows them to circumvent a state law that would have forced them to reclassify drivers as traditional employees.
“For decades, work in this country has been defined by a binary choice: employee or independent contractor,” according to a statement submitted by Uber to the Colorado Springs Business Journal. “We believe that choice is outdated and does not reflect the nature of work today. Our proposal offers the best of both worlds: maintain worker flexibility while providing workers with enhanced benefits.”
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote an op-ed in The New York Times in August saying that providing standard employment benefits to its drivers in all 50 states would cost roughly $655 million dollars.
“Taking one example, we estimate that a driver in Colorado averaging over 35 hours per week would have accrued approximately $1,350 in benefits funds in 2019,” he wrote. “That’s enough to cover two weeks of paid time off, or the median annual premium payment for subsidized health insurance available through an existing Uber partnership.”
Uber’s regular employees also suffered this year, with 3,700 losing their jobs as the company looked to cut payroll costs of around $1 billion.
Masferrer said he would appreciate having the benefits that come with a regular 9-to-5 job, but he also understands that those costs would eventually be passed on to customers — potentially breaking the very model that has made the companies so successful to begin with.
“People avoided taxis because they were so expensive,” he said. “Then they went to Uber because they’re so cheap, and the only reason they are so cheap is because they don’t treat us like we’re employees.”
For him, the bigger question remains when people will want to get in his car and take rides again.
“I’m still getting unemployment because I try to make as much as I can, but there are entire days that go by,” he said. “Today was slow, I was online for four hours. Guess how many deliveries I took in that time? Three. I made $20 in four hours.”