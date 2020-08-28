Business owners in Manitou Springs are happy that one of the town’s premier attractions, the Manitou Incline, reopened Aug. 6.
The question everyone is asking: Will it be enough to salvage the season?
The Manitou Springs City Council closed the Incline March 17 because of concerns about COVID-19 and the ability of first responders to address emergency situations.
After months of negotiations between Manitou and the city of Colorado Springs, one of three principal owners of the Incline, the popular trail reopened under a new reservation system that allows 35 people to ascend every half hour. After the first two weeks, that capacity was increased to 45 people every 30 minutes.
While sales at Manitou’s shops have picked up this summer, merchants are concerned and uncertain about how the pandemic will affect the rest of the year.
SUMMER UPTICK
According to Finance Director Rebecca Davis, there was an uptick in overall taxable sales in Manitou in May, the latest month for which figures are available. Sales decreased 13 percent in March and 10.3 percent in April compared with the same months of 2019 but increased 4.2 percent in May 2020 compared with May 2019.
Year-to-date sales have not decreased over the same period of last year, although at a 1.8 percent increase through May, they’re basically flat.
“July was OK,” said Leslie Lewis, executive director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce. “I don’t know that everybody was back to their normal July number, but given the situation at hand, I think most people were pleased with how July turned out. I think so far August has been OK, but there’s a lot of ground to make up for after having been closed for a month and a half.”
Businesses are concerned about this fall, when the demographics of the traveling public change.
“Typically in the fall, we see a lot of older travelers that may not be traveling this year because certainly the virus is still crazy all over the place,” Lewis said. “One of the things that we’re going to actually hope for is that, with a lot of schools doing online, we may still see some families traveling in the fall, with kids working remotely from wherever they are.”
The chamber has been focusing its marketing efforts on the Colorado regional market and will continue to do that, Lewis said.
“We’ll probably increase our local advertising to try and get Colorado Springs to still come over,” she said. “Texas is traveling anyway.” Travelers from Missouri and Kansas, typical summer markets for Manitou, are coming to town as well.
“That’s not really different than it was before,” Lewis said.
The downtown shopping corridor has been busy, especially on weekends.
“I think we are seeing a lot of [people from] Colorado Springs and Denver,” Lewis said. “But the hotels aren’t quite as busy as they were.”
As for the Incline, “I do think it will have an effect,” she said. “I had emails and conversations with lodging properties that were getting cancellations because people couldn’t do the Incline, and that was part of their Manitou vacation plan.”
Like many retail stores in Colorado Springs, shops in Manitou have been augmenting sales through e-commerce on their websites.
“One of the things we’re working on is how to help more businesses make sure they have that online presence and online sales capability,” Lewis said. “We got a grant from El Paso County, so we’re starting to work on a website.”
Details are being worked out, but the new website will be a “Manitou-made, multivendor marketplace,” Lewis said.
IRON SPRINGS CHATEAU
The reopening of the Incline was very good news for Rebekah Ratterree, co-owner of the Iron Springs Chateau.
“Right up until March of this year, we were doing exactly what we ought to have been doing,” Rebekah Ratterree said. “We were making a few bucks and things were looking very bright for the future. We were doing some major repairs in January.”
The chateau’s owners have supplemented revenue from the dinner theater’s performances by renting the 46 spaces in their parking lot during the day. Many people who intended to climb the Incline were willing to pay the $10 fee to park in the lot near the Incline trailhead.
“The parking lot was getting quite a lot of business,” Ratterree said.
The COVID-19 shutdown in March forced the closure of the theater, and the closure of the Incline meant that the business saw no income between March and early August.
“We were kind of expecting [everything] to reopen within a couple of weeks or maybe a month,” she said.
But the continued closure of both arms of the business meant that the owners had to cover expenses from their savings.
The owners tried take-out food service for a while, “but it didn’t work,” Ratterree said. “We just didn’t have the foot traffic up here, especially with the Incline closed, to support keeping staff or the overhead it cost.”
The Incline’s reopening came just in time.
“We were very close to going, OK, we’re going to have to put it on the market,” Ratterree said. “So we are very happy that it’s reopened. We can cover our expenses this year, hopefully.”
The chateau will not be presenting The Rocky Horror Picture Show as it usually does in October, but the owners will wait a while before making a final decision about their annual Christmas show. Otherwise, Ratterree said, “We’ll just gear up for next year.”
MANITOU FRENCH PASTRIES
Manitou French Pastries owner Wailani Bowers said Incliners have always been part of the bakery’s customer base.
“We would get so many people from Denver coming down here for the Incline, and they would always stop in to the bakery,” Bowers said. Tourists who parked in the lot run by the Manitou Metropolitan District, located across Manitou Avenue from the bakery, also would stop by.
Jake Davenport, co-owner of the bakery and Bowers’ brother, said he talked to at least 10 customers who said they were doing the Incline during the weekend of Aug. 15
Bowers and Davenport bought the pastry shop from founder Nick Adkins in March and have continued to use the recipes Adkins developed, she said.
The early months of this year were slow, but that’s normal for the post-holiday time, “when people are working on their New Year’s resolutions,” Bowers said.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the bakery delivered a limited menu to patrons in Manitou Springs. Since the shop reopened May 30, day-to-day operations have been running about $200 less than last year during the summer.
Bowers and Davenport have expanded their marketing for special-order cakes and hope to build that portion of the business.
Bowers, who has worked at the bakery since it opened in 2018, said the business has a strong local customer base, with about 50 percent of patrons coming from the local area.
Tourism “is definitely less this year, but more than what I was expecting,” she said.
ARMADILLO RANCH
The Armadillo Ranch, a bar and restaurant that opened in July 2019 at 962 Manitou Ave., said July sales this year were about half of what they were last year.
Owner Jason Wells attributes some of the difference to the fact that the business was new last year and generated a lot of local traffic.
“But there’s no way we can attribute that to being new anymore,” Wells said. “March and April were just gut punches.”
The Armadillo Ranch offered take-out and delivery service at first but then closed until dining in was allowed again at the end of June.
Wells said the restaurant has hired 10 part-time employees since it reopened.
“We’re getting decent tourist trade,” he said. “I’ve actually been surprised at the number of tourists, although it’s nothing like last year.”
He’s now seeing Incliners coming in as well — he recognizes them because often they’re wearing backpacks, he said.
“If we have a few groups of people, it matters,” he said. “Things are so thin these days, every little bit truly does matter.”
The restaurant got a boost from the Pikes Peak Marathon on Aug. 23. Wells said the restaurant, located near the finish line, sold burritos early in the morning and allowed race officials to hook into their internet.
Reduced evening hours have taken the biggest toll on the business.
“For a bar, when all profitability is really beer and liquor, losing those hours isn’t the same as losing hours midday,” Wells said.
The Armadillo has started booking music again on weekends and some weekdays, with limited capacity, social distancing and other restrictions.
“Without live music, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Wells said. “We’re not booking too far in advance — maybe a few weeks out — in the face of uncertainty about what the future has in store.”
GIFT SHOP, B&B
Gwenn David, owner of Whickerbill Gifts and the Avenue Hotel Bed and Breakfast, has seen an impact on both businesses since the Incline reopened.
“We’re seeing more traffic in the stores, and I’m sure they’re popping into the restaurants for something to drink and a bite to eat,” she said. “And some of the guests at the B&B are happy that it’s open because they come to do the Incline.”
David said she has had guests who would come from across the country for the sole purpose of hiking the challenging trail.
“I couldn’t give you a percentage, but there are definitely a number of people who have come and stayed because we’re centrally located and it’s easy to get to the Incline,” she said.
Retail sales at the gift shop don’t spike because of the Incline or the marathon, David said, but the shop does sell an Incline-related wall plaque that is popular with climbers.
This year, she said, “we have that whole pile left behind because the Incline was closed most of the summer.”
But in general, the summer season “is certainly down, but not near as bad as I had thought it could be,” she said. “August almost felt like regular summertime. I’m very pleased, actually, so we’ll just see how we progress through winter.”