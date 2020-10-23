One of the best investments a business can make is in continually training its employees — its most valuable asset.
Research has shown that, regardless of a business’ size, companies that invest in leadership training for their employees have higher employee engagement, less turnover and a better bottom line, said Keith Willschau, manager of the Signature program at Leadership Pikes Peak.
Willschau and other local experts urge business owners to rethink their notions about leadership training.
“People think leadership development is expensive and elaborate,” Willschau said. “It can be all those things, but it can also be something subtle, such as a luncheon related to a specific topic or trend to learn about, or it can be a class at the local community college.”
It’s not just for top executives, either.
“It’s good practice to train all within the small business you own,” said Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. “Training of all managers and executives helps to ensure all voices are heard at the table. I prefer to go all the way down the ladder and even support leadership training of our contractors and volunteers.”
From a legal standpoint, leadership training can prevent issues that may end up costing the company money, said George Russo, Colorado Springs regional director of Employers Council.
“Poor leadership may result in more unemployment charges or more discrimination charges,” Russo said.
WHAT IS A GOOD LEADER?
Definitions of a good leader vary, but most leadership experts agree that an effective leader is able to adapt to a variety of situations in order to get the best out of their team.
That’s important in situations like the current COVID-19 crisis.
Companies slimming down and employees working from home has put a greater burden on leaders, Russo said.
“We’ve talked a lot to our members about that communication piece,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen naturally in the workplace anymore. The leader needs to go out and make that happen.”
Leaders also need to be flexible and come up with new ways of doing things, as the COVID crisis has demonstrated.
“Most companies and organizations have significantly pivoted overnight and are still evolving and innovating,” Willschau said. Companies that have invested in leadership training and have effective leaders are more agile in times of crisis.
A good leader leads with confidence, has a winning mentality and is engaged with the community, Marcoulier said.
An effective leader “is willing to take the fall for their own mistakes and rise again with understanding of how to be successful the second, third and fourth time around,” she said. “It’s someone who is willing to learn from the team they built to support their own weaknesses; someone who allows all voices to be heard at the table — executives to new employees.”
ENGAGING EMPLOYEES
Leaders must be able to work with different generations, whose needs, demands and cultural perspectives are distinct, Willschau said. And it’s important for companies to be constantly building and feeding their workforce pipeline.
While good leaders help create an environment where employees want to stay, it’s inevitable that some people will leave the organization, and in a small business, everyone is critical to success. Having employees who are trained to lead can help fill a void.
“Start from the beginning with internal leadership development, having your managers identify their direct reports, what their strengths are, and continue to develop them,” Willschau said, “It starts with those staff members who are on the front line.”
Engaged staff members and leaders provide better customer service, which encourages repeat customers who share their positive experience with others, he said.
“Keep in mind that a leader does not necessarily always have a title of power,” he said. “A leader can be just that high-performing individual on that team or within a specific project. So keep them engaged, happy and performing, because when they’re winning, your overall organization is winning.”
Leadership training can help employees develop skills like listening, hearing and strategy execution that will serve them and the company both in their current jobs and when they move into positions of greater responsibility.
“Understanding the individual or team’s motivation, how to motivate those individuals to complete the mission and the vision, how to execute their task and how to mindfully and professionally develop individuals based on their needs and learning style” are among the areas employees can build through leadership training, Willschau said.
Leadership Pikes Peak employs a form of leadership training known as strengths-based leadership, a Gallup program based on strengths assessments developed by psychologist and educator Don Clifton.
The CliftonStrengths assessment helps people discover and develop their natural talents and helps companies build teams and create a culture based on those strengths.
“As people understand more about themselves, they work more efficiently; they’re a lot kinder to themselves, they’re less critical,” Willschau said. “They’re also more empathetic and better communicators.”
Based upon decades of research that has evaluated the method, 87 percent of strengths-based teams “have a higher retention rate; they have a higher engagement with employees and a higher profitability outlook,” he said.
The 2,600 alumni of LPP’s programs are testimony that leadership training benefits individuals, businesses and the community.
According to a blog post from LPP Executive Director Hillary Reed, “85 percent of participants change their interactions at work/community due to their involvement in the program. Participants stated they have a better understanding of others, they listen more often, and think about why others react the way they do.”
Furthermore, 85 percent of LPP alumni have served on a board or commission, in an elected position or in a long-term volunteer role with a nonprofit.
LEADERSHIP STYLES
Training managers as well as executives is fundamental to practicing diversity and inclusion, Marcoulier said.
“Leadership comes from all levels of small business,” she said. “Employees and executives represent different ethnicities, cultures and experiences.”
Showing employees that the company’s leaders care about their voice provides them with an incentive to stay.
“I think if you have the ability to engage your employees from Day 1, show them you care about their voice and how they learn best and lead best, you should,” Marcoulier said.
Understanding leadership styles, strengths and weaknesses helps leaders determine best practices — “who you build your team with, how you supplement your team with those that are strong in areas where you are weak,” she said.
It also helps determine, for example, “how you approach meetings — do you have extroverts or introverts or both on your team? Do they like agendas ahead of time or do they like to ‘wing it’?” she said.
Russo agreed that it can be valuable to provide leadership training for team leaders.
“We see it in our own trainings, where someone is a front-line worker and they move into a leadership position,” he said. “Oftentimes that’s difficult, and they really benefit a lot when they are trained, and that has benefits all the way throughout the organization.”
One of the most revealing symptoms of the need for leadership training is turnover, Russo said.
“One area that we hear come up a lot in exit interviews for employees is people saying that their supervisor, manager or director’s leadership skills are lacking,” he said. “So just listening to your employees is one way to find out whether or not it’s needed.”
Some employers use surveys to check in with employees periodically to see if they are satisfied with their leaders or identify a potential problem that could end up being a costly discrimination claim, Russo said.
LONG-TERM BENEFITS
Leadership training comes in many forms and provides long-term benefits to individuals, businesses and the community.
“I’ve taken so many of them and always learn so much about how to be a better human being to my family, to my peers and to my employees,” Marcoulier said.
Leadership training doesn’t have to be expensive, she said.
“It can be free. There are several books and simple personality and strengths finder tests online,” she said.
The Small Business Development Center offers training on managing stress and burnout as a business owner and hopes to partner with organizations to provide more business owner leadership programs.
“In the meantime, we fully support our amazing leadership programs in town, including the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute and Leadership Pikes Peak,” Marcoulier said. “I am a graduate of both.”
Those organizations provide access to and information about personality tests, strengths finder training, education about how to be more engaging as a leader and how to engage with the community.
Marcoulier also cites El Pomar’s Emerging Leaders Program.
“It has taught me about different opportunities to engage with our community, provided me with much-needed scholarships, and a means to engage as a minority… and represent minorities as well,” she said.
Another resource is the Center for Creative Leadership, which offers core leadership and specialized leadership programs, experiential learning and ongoing support.
Even if an organization can’t afford to send employees through a formal leadership training program, companies can leverage their own staff to share their knowledge and experience with their peers.
“You might have someone who is really good in a certain area,” Willschau said. “Let them be the subject matter expert within the organization. Find a really good communicator in your organization, and have them explain some techniques to
improve communication.
“Through that process, you’re going to empower that employee, and it’s literally no cost to you, apart from staff time, which is totally worth it.”