Businesses saw their unemployment insurance premiums increase at least minimally this year but larger increases loom in 2023, unless the state can find ways to shore up the unemployment insurance trust fund.
It’s one of the biggest issues legislators will face during the 2022 session, which convened Jan. 12.
The trust fund, from which unemployment claims are paid, was depleted in August 2020 because of pandemic-related layoffs. As of June 30, the fund was $1.014 billion in debt. The state borrowed money from the federal government to continue paying unemployment benefits.
The depletion of the trust fund would have triggered an automatic surcharge for employers, said Ryan Gedney, senior economist with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The state legislature suspended the surcharge for 2021 and 2022, he said, but “given the current deficit, we’ll still be on a deficit schedule in 2023.”
The department is working with the legislature to try and ease the burden on employers, said Daniel Chase, CDLE chief of staff, and there are several ways that could happen.
But replenishing the UI fund will require difficult choices, said Rep. Marc Snyder, D-D18.
“We recognize it couldn’t be a worse time to put an extra hit on businesses,” Snyder said. “I think we have some flexibility, … but we need to have that hard discussion about what we as a legislature want to do.”
RATE INCREASE
Several factors played into this year’s premium increase, Gedney said.
By law, unemployment rates are tied to the health of the UI trust fund. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, the Colorado legislature established seven possible rate schedules based on a metric called the reserve ratio.
The reserve ratio, which is calculated on June 30 every year for the following fiscal year, is determined by dividing the June 30 trust fund balance by the total wages subject to premiums reported by employers during the previous calendar year.
The reserve ratio determines which of the seven rate schedules will apply. The levels range from a reserve ratio of 0.14 or greater, which carries the lowest rate, to 0.00 or deficit, which triggers the highest rate.
In 2020, when the trust fund balance dropped to just over $412 million, the state moved to the second highest rate schedule for 2021. Gedney said. The $1.014 billion deficit triggered the highest rate schedule for 2022.
Where individual employers fall on the rate schedule is determined by a method called experience rating, he said. That rating, calculated annually, looks at the benefits charged against an employer vs. the premiums that have been paid. The more benefits claimed in relation to premiums paid, the higher an employer’s rate will be.
A 2020 executive order by Gov. Jared Polis excluded COVID-related layoffs from the calculation.
Gedney noted that the executive order expired toward the end of last year so that next year’s rates will be affected by layoffs during the last part of 2021.
Another factor affecting how much employers pay is the wage base — the amount that is subject to unemployment premiums. To help protect the solvency of the UI fund, the legislature in 2020 increased the 2021 wage base to $13,600 and set a $3,400 increase in the base each year until 2026, when it will reach $30,600. This year’s base is $17,000.
An employer with a 2022 rate of 1.86 percent would owe $316.20 on each employee who makes at least $17,000, Gedney said. Premiums are paid quarterly.
“The wage base increase will certainly be a surprise to employers,” he said. “It really is a necessary — and overdue — action for the long-term, full solvency of the trust fund.”
He pointed out that Colorado’s 2021 base was lower than 28 other states. Even with the increase to $30,600 in 2026, Colorado would have a lower base than 13 states already have.
SOLVENCY SURCHARGE
The majority of the state’s employers have not seen a large increase in premium rates this year, Gedney said.
“We anticipate that 76 percent of Colorado businesses have will have premium rates under 2 percent,” he said. “That compares to 69 percent in 2021.”
But the solvency surcharge, which CDLE estimates would remain in effect until at least 2025, could change things.
The legislative act that set the rate schedules, HB11-1288, also requires that the surcharge be imposed if the reserve ratio falls below 0.5 percent. It would stay until the ratio reaches 0.7 percent or greater.
The solvency surcharge rate schedule, like the premium rate schedule, is determined by an employer’s experience rating. The surcharge would be added to the base rate premium.
The 2020 legislature suspended the surcharge for 2021 and 2022.
“Our current forecasts show that if actions aren’t taken, the solvency surcharge will be in effect at least in 2023 and possibly further years out depending on the recovery of the trust fund and the economy,” Gedney said.
He said the forecasts were done a couple of months ago, and he thinks the outlook has improved since then — but much depends on what action the legislature takes.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Gedney said.
One more factor is something over which the state has no control: the unemployment tax set by the Federal Unemployment Tax Act and generally referred to as FUTA. It covers the cost of administering the federal unemployment insurance and Job Service programs.
Employers covered by unemployment insurance pay this tax separately on the first $7,000 of each covered employee’s wages.
The FUTA rate is 6 percent, but usually, employers get a 5.4 percent credit, resulting in an actual rate of 0.6 percent.
But if a state has an outstanding Title XII loan balance — money advanced to state unemployment funds — on Jan. 1 for two consecutive years, the 5.4 percent credit is reduced and the FUTA rate increases.
“We officially got a notice that we’ve had an outstanding loan balance on consecutive Jan. 1s, and there’s a potential for FUTA credit reduction if it’s not paid off by Nov. 10,” Gedney said.
If that happens, the FUTA rate could increase from 0.6 to 0.9 percent in the first year, or an increase of $21 per employee per year.
In subsequent years, until the loan balance is paid, the FUTA rate would increase by 0.3 percent, and employers would pay an additional $21 per employee.
The money collected from the rate increases would be applied to the state’s loan balance.
REBUILDING THE FUND
Improving the trust fund balance is key to lowering unemployment insurance premiums, avoiding future charges and lessening the impact on employers.
“Under the legislature’s authority, they could reduce base employer premiums; they could turn off the solvency surcharge, and they could put infusions of stimulus dollars into the UI trust fund,” Chase said. “They could put so much money into the trust fund that we pay off our full loan balance, and that would reduce or take away the FUTA credit reductions.”
The American Rescue Plan Act allocated about $3.1 billion to Colorado, he said. (That amount excludes ARPA funds that went to individual counties and cities.)
“The legislature created a number of cash funds and deposited the ARPA dollars into these cash funds,” he said. “One of the major ones is the economic recovery and relief fund, which has about $800 million.”
Chase said CDLE has been talking with the task force that is making recommendations on how to spend those funds and has submitted a proposal to allocate some funds to the UI trust fund.
Polis’ budget proposal for 2022 recommended that $600 million be allocated to the trust fund. The governor also recommended another suspension of the solvency surcharge.
The governor’s initial budget proposal was to take money from the state’s general fund, but that was altered because of Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights concerns about using that much state money, Chase said. CDLE is now recommending that $100 million come from the economic recovery and relief fund, and $500 million be drawn from another ARPA fund, the revenue loss cash fund.
Legislators recognize the need to boost the UI trust fund, and it’s a topic that’s already being extensively discussed, Snyder said.
“I think we need to find a way to shore up that trust fund by multiple sources,” he said, adding that he does not think the general fund is an option for $600 million because “it would have a rippling effect and just spread the economic hardship, probably onto higher education.”
Snyder said Sen. Rob Woodward, R-D15, is working on a bill that would put $1 billion back into the trust fund to make it as solvent as possible.
“I haven’t seen the bill, so I don’t know the particulars, but I believe that would negate a rate increase,” Snyder said. “I think we have some flexibility here, especially with the ARPA funds. I personally feel we need to make that a priority and do what we can to mitigate the rate increases that are scheduled.”
