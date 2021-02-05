To fill the pipeline for urgently needed cybersecurity professionals, it’s vital to get students interested long before they’re ready to enter the job market.
“We do have a shortage of cybersecurity professionals,” said Thomas Russell, cyber education program manager at the National Cybersecurity Center. “One reason is that we don’t introduce enough students at an early age into cybersecurity. People are not being educated early enough to maintain the interest all the way through high school.”
According to the latest data from Cyber Seek, the nation’s cybersecurity workforce consisted of more than 941,000 employees on Feb. 2, and there were more than 521,500 job openings.
Cyber Seek tabulated 19,272 job openings in Colorado, 5,216 of which were in Colorado Springs.
Organizations like the National Cybersecurity Center and the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance are seeking to help close that gap by reaching out to school systems to deliver cybersecurity information, courses and connections with the industry and offering more pathways for students to gain the credentials they need to enter the field.
STARTING EARLY
While more students are being attracted to cybersecurity careers, it isn’t happening fast enough or soon enough, Russell said. He contends that the talent pipeline needs to stretch all the way down to the elementary grades.
“When you introduce it at an early age, they will keep that interest through middle school and high school and perhaps go on to college,” he said. “We can do that by engaging in the elementary schools — giving seminars, talking about the importance of their own personal cybersecurity. We need teachers with pamphlets and information booklets that keep these students interested in cybersecurity and let them know how important it is.”
Formal study that leads to cybersecurity certification can begin as early as middle school, Russell said.
One of the functions of the National Cybersecurity Center is to train teachers to include cybersecurity in their courses.
“We give them curriculum to teach their students, and their sixth to 12th graders are able to receive certifications,” he said.
In systems that have a shortage of STEM teachers, “we come in and we teach it ourselves,” Russell said. “We become part of their teaching network. We also help them set up CyberPatriot clubs.”
CyberPatriot, a national youth cyber education program created by the Air Force Association, aims to inspire K-12 students to pursue careers in cybersecurity and other STEM disciplines. It sponsors an elementary school education initiative and the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, during which middle and high school students complete to secure virtual networks.
“It’s a good place for kids to start,” Russell said.
The first course many students are exposed to is fundamentals of information technology, so that they have an understanding of the basics behind cybersecurity.
From there, students can go on to earn CompTIA Security+ certification, which indicates mastery of the skills necessary to perform core security functions. It’s a basic requirement for most cybersecurity jobs.
Students can go on to earn Cisco Certified Network Associate and CompTIA Network+ certifications. Along with Security+, those certifications are the most frequently sought in cybersecurity employers’ job postings, according to data from analytics software company Burning Glass Technologies.
The cybersecurity center has engaged with local school districts including District 49, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Harrison School District 2, as well as schools in Ellicott and Pueblo, Russell said, and is planning on growing its presence throughout the region.
A MODEL PROGRAM
It’s rare that a school system is able to attract cybersecurity professionals as teachers, since they are more likely to seek out much more highly paid industry jobs, said Bob Gemignani, director of the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance.
Russell is helping to fill that void, and so is Bill Tomeo, cybersecurity instructor at Colorado Springs School District 11’s Early College High School.
A retired industry executive whose credentials include 21 years at Hewlett Packard and serving as CEO at Digi-Data Corporation and TellSoft Technologies, Tomeo heads a landmark career pathway program located on the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus. It serves students from all D11 high schools as well as students from other districts that don’t offer cyber courses.
“I came on board in 2015, specifically with the charter to develop a complete cybersecurity career pathway program,” Tomeo said. “We launched that program in the fall semester of 2016.”
The program’s objectives were to positively impact the economic futures of D11 students through long-term careers, and to support workforce needs.
Its goals are to serve students who want to enter the workforce or the military directly from high school — “we’ve had a number of students who have gone through our cybersecurity pathway and gotten very good specialists opportunities in the military,” Tomeo said — as well as those who plan on continuing their education.
The program has evolved over the past four years from preparing students for “traditional” cybersecurity careers in cyber operations, threat intelligence and networking operations to taking a wider view of cybersecurity opportunities.
“I have a student who wasn’t taking my classes but participated in our current technology student organization,” Tomeo said. The student was interested in law, and decided to gain more knowledge of cybersecurity so she could go into cyber law.
Many jobs that aren’t directly cyber-related may have a cybersecurity component, he said. Privacy statutes require protection of personal information in industries ranging from credit cards to health care.
“Organizations can get crosswise with compliance needs,” Tomeo said, “so educating the overall organization, regardless as to what function it is, is really important from a cybersecurity perspective.”
Students who complete early coursework can earn up to 26 credits at Pikes Peak Community College at no cost to themselves. They can also earn Security+, A+, Network+, Linux+ and TestOut industry certifications; D11 pays fees for students’ certification exams.
Tomeo said more than 50 students currently are enrolled in cybersecurity career pathway classes, including some who are also taking courses at PPCC. That is about half the number enrolled in 2019, when there were over 100 participants.
He expects the number to increase “once we get a little further along in our dealings with the COVID virus.”
The cybersecurity career pathway competes with other content areas, especially among female students, Tomeo said.
Earning college credits and industry certifications is a valuable attribute of the program, and so is what Tomeo terms his “best-in-class” lab, which contains equipment donated by local cyber companies.
“You won’t find a lab like we have even at many colleges,” he said. “That’s the sort of thing that really gets students engaged.”
Tomeo’s students don’t just sit in a classroom. They enter a number of competitions, including the CyberPatriot contest and capture the flag events sponsored by several different organizations.
“There’s a competition just for girls called Girls Go CyberStart,” he said.
Students also participate in cyber symposiums, attend panels with current cybersecurity experts, visit sites such as Cisco System’s facility in Denver and can serve internships at local cyber companies including Barnett Engineering, Eclypses,
Flair Data Systems and Spark Mindset.
Tomeo agreed that meeting the demand for cybersecurity professionals depends on introducing cyber safety concepts in the elementary grades.
“There is a world of tools and games out there so that we can start building early,” he said. “We also absolutely have to do a better job of getting students in front of professionals and mentors, particularly for underserved students and females. They want to see someone that looks like them.”
LEARNING ON THE JOB
The Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance is helping to connect cybersecurity students with the world of work, Gemignani said.
“We engage industry trade associations and individual employers in town that are interested to provide these connected learning opportunities. … We’re providing these business and industry trade associations the opportunity to work with K-12 education to help basically build their future workforce — to construct a talent pipeline into these very high-demand occupations.”
Employers can post experiential learning opportunities on the alliance’s website, which is modeled on Indeed.com, and students can register to fill them.
“Right now we have 20 to 30 engaged business partners in computer science and cybersecurity,” Gemignani said.
The PPBEA is beginning its fourth year of summer cybersecurity internships for students. In 2019, a dozen employers offered internships, and nearly 50 students applied for 25 spots. The numbers were down last summer, when there were five employers with 12 internships, but Gemignani expects the program to ramp up again this summer.
The PPBEA also is partnering with District 49 and the National Cybersecurity Center to provide another program this semester, during which students are completing capstone projects to demonstrate proficiency in their coursework. The students will then intern with the PPBEA, the National Cybersecurity Center and Economic Strategolutions, a cybersecurity consulting company, to perform tasks such as information security audits.
“These students are getting great exposure and tasking in coding and software architecture, information security outcomes, data security, things of that sort,” he said.
“What we hope is, as these students graduate high school, and perhaps go to a post-secondary institution to advance their education, that these employers might even employ these students part time while they’re going to college,” he said. “And then when they graduate college, they hire the kids. That’s really the big vision for this entire ecosystem.”