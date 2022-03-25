What is a Rising Star?
Sure, it's someone with time on their side — but that's just the beginning. Over the years, hundreds of Rising Stars have gone forth, rooted themselves in their respective communities and made significant impacts. Rising Stars are health care workers, small business owners, educators, activists, tech wizards and nonprofiteers. You’ll see current and former Rising Stars serving on important boards, volunteering to better their neighborhoods, moving the needle when it comes to the city’s economic development.
The Business Journal has witnessed so many young professionals go on to do incredible things.
But Rising Stars also are those who strive to make this part of the world better — even when nobody is watching.
Rising Stars will tell you they don't do what they do for recognition. That's part of what makes them Stars to begin with. Every year around this time, however, the Business Journal lets these young changemakers know that they are seen; that their efforts have been recognized and their impact on our community has been honored. Nearly two decades of Stars have made a tangible impact on the Pikes Peak region, and the Journal has high hopes for its newest class of inspirational young people who are putting community above self.
Here you’ll find roughly two dozen Rising Stars who possess all of the ingredients needed to move Colorado Springs into the future.
And thanks to the Class of 2022 and all of our previous classes, that future has never looked brighter.
Congratulations to this year’s class of Rising Stars — now let’s get to work!
Bryan Grossman, Editor-in-Chief
Unity Project, at its core, is a group for people who appreciate and want to practice music …
If it hadn’t been for some very good pizza, Dr. Amy McDowell might not have become a doctor.
At just 28, Kayla Huthoefer Nelson already seems an old soul.
Erica Romero, business relations manager for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, doesn’t give h…
Daniel Campaña got a very early start as an entrepreneur and leader. At 19, he started a non…
Natasha Hutson was born in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson, and as the daughter of a soldier…
Colorado Springs native DeLovell Earls grew up in Southeast, and attended The Colorado Sprin…
The year 2015 was particularly difficult for Cassandra Walton. She had lost a close friend t…
Diane Barber Stine left Washington, D.C. — home of the Smithsonian and considered the museum…
After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in sports management and work…
Daniel Loa is an outreach liaison coordinator and a key member of the Educational Support St…
It’s hard to believe that Sammi Blaque has only been in town since 2010. In that time she ha…
After graduating in 2005 from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in economics a…
In 2016, Bobby Mikulas and his wife, Brooke, embarked on a trip around the world, visiting 1…
Leanne Ganes finds herself constantly wanting to care for other people. “I’ve always had a c…
Every email from Justin Hayworth to his Ent Credit Union colleagues begins with a gleeful sa…
Joanna Wise sees her work as communications director with Care and Share Food Bank for South…
Elizabeth Taylor describes herself as a “work in progress” — not unlike the real estate asse…
Ernest Chamblee has treated community service as a fundamental part of who he is, just as mu…
When Fernando Gonzalez confronts aggression in dogs in his work with Two Tails Training, he …
When Joseph Shelton spoke out against transphobia and for the LGBTQ+ community at Colorado S…
For an entire year, Chantal Lucas woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to the Auguste Escoffier School…
There are great combinations that everyone knows, like peanut butter and jelly. And then the…
Stephen Martin spent eight years in the United States Army. In that time, he rarely sat behi…
