What is a Rising Star?

Sure, it's someone with time on their side — but that's just the beginning. Over the years, hundreds of Rising Stars have gone forth, rooted themselves in their respective communities and made significant impacts. Rising Stars are health care workers, small business owners, educators, activists, tech wizards and nonprofiteers. You’ll see current and former Rising Stars serving on important boards, volunteering to better their neighborhoods, moving the needle when it comes to the city’s economic development.

The Business Journal has witnessed so many young professionals go on to do incredible things.

But Rising Stars also are those who strive to make this part of the world better — even when nobody is watching.

Rising Stars will tell you they don't do what they do for recognition. That's part of what makes them Stars to begin with. Every year around this time, however, the Business Journal lets these young changemakers know that they are seen; that their efforts have been recognized and their impact on our community has been honored. Nearly two decades of Stars have made a tangible impact on the Pikes Peak region, and the Journal has high hopes for its newest class of inspirational young people who are putting community above self.

Here you’ll find roughly two dozen Rising Stars who possess all of the ingredients needed to move Colorado Springs into the future.

And thanks to the Class of 2022 and all of our previous classes, that future has never looked brighter.

Congratulations to this year’s class of Rising Stars — now let’s get to work!

Bryan Grossman, Editor-in-Chief

2022 Rising Stars: Victoria Lipscomb Unity Project, at its core, is a group for people who appreciate and want to practice music …

2022 Rising Stars: Dr. Amy McDowell If it hadn’t been for some very good pizza, Dr. Amy McDowell might not have become a doctor.

2022 Rising Stars: Kayla Huthoefer Nelson At just 28, Kayla Huthoefer Nelson already seems an old soul.

2022 Rising Stars: Erica Romero Erica Romero, business relations manager for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, doesn’t give h…

2022 Rising Stars: Daniel Campaña Daniel Campaña got a very early start as an entrepreneur and leader. At 19, he started a non…

2022 Rising Stars: Natasha Hutson Natasha Hutson was born in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson, and as the daughter of a soldier…

2022 Rising Stars: DeLovell Earls Colorado Springs native DeLovell Earls grew up in Southeast, and attended The Colorado Sprin…

2022 Rising Stars: Cassandra Walton The year 2015 was particularly difficult for Cassandra Walton. She had lost a close friend t…

2022 Rising Stars: Diane Barber Stine Diane Barber Stine left Washington, D.C. — home of the Smithsonian and considered the museum…

2022 Rising Stars: Maximilius Cupp After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in sports management and work…

2022 Rising Stars: Daniel Loa Daniel Loa is an outreach liaison coordinator and a key member of the Educational Support St…

2022 Rising Stars: Samanthia "Sammi Blaque" Satchell It’s hard to believe that Sammi Blaque has only been in town since 2010. In that time she ha…

2022 Rising Stars: April Allen April Allen has a running joke with her boss.

2022 Rising Stars: Alex Lugo After graduating in 2005 from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in economics a…

2022 Rising Stars: Bobby Mikulas In 2016, Bobby Mikulas and his wife, Brooke, embarked on a trip around the world, visiting 1…

2022 Rising Stars: Leanne Ganes Leanne Ganes finds herself constantly wanting to care for other people. “I’ve always had a c…

2022 Rising Stars: Justin Hayworth Every email from Justin Hayworth to his Ent Credit Union colleagues begins with a gleeful sa…

2022 Rising Stars: Joanna Wise Joanna Wise sees her work as communications director with Care and Share Food Bank for South…

2022 Rising Stars: Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor describes herself as a “work in progress” — not unlike the real estate asse…

2022 Rising Stars: Ernest Chamblee Ernest Chamblee has treated community service as a fundamental part of who he is, just as mu…

2022 Rising Stars: Fernando Gonzalez When Fernando Gonzalez confronts aggression in dogs in his work with Two Tails Training, he …

2022 Rising Stars: Joseph Shelton When Joseph Shelton spoke out against transphobia and for the LGBTQ+ community at Colorado S…

2022 Rising Stars: Chef Chantal Lucas For an entire year, Chantal Lucas woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to the Auguste Escoffier School…

2022 Rising Stars: Rachel Gardner There are great combinations that everyone knows, like peanut butter and jelly. And then the…

2022 Rising Stars: Stephen Martin Stephen Martin spent eight years in the United States Army. In that time, he rarely sat behi…

