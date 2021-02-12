Is the time right to raise America’s minimum wage?
The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 per hour since 2009.
“It’s outdated,” said economist Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum in the College of Business. “Who lives on that?”
Although Bailey thinks an increase in the minimum wage is overdue, she and many business owners think the costs and consequences of a raise would be too great to enact it right now.
A minimum wage proposal is part of the federal stimulus package being considered in the U.S. Congress. While the proposal is shining a spotlight on America’s low-wage workers and the businesses that employ them, most observers think it’s unlikely to pass.
Colorado’s minimum wage has increased this year, however, triggering budgetary consequences for employers who are already dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and new state employment laws.
Guidance and interpretive updates from the state Department of Labor and Employment, which are being issued more frequently these days, will be keeping HR professionals on their toes.
WAGE BACKGROUND
In a report published Feb. 8, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office examined the effects of the proposed Raise the Wage Act of 2021.
The act, introduced in the Senate on Jan. 26, would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25, where it’s been since 2009, to $15 per hour by June 2025, in annual increments. Thereafter, the minimum wage would increase at the same rate as median hourly wages.
The report projected that:
•Hourly wages would increase for 17 million people who would have been making less than $15 an hour, and for 10 million people whose wages would be slightly above the proposed rates. The net effect would lift about 900,000 people out of poverty.
•Employers would pass some of their increased costs to consumers by raising prices for goods and services. Prices would increase the most in industries such as food service, which employs the highest number of low-wage workers. “Those higher prices, in turn, would lead consumers to purchase fewer goods and services,” the report stated.
•Since they would be producing fewer goods and services, businesses would reduce their employment of workers at all wage levels. About 1.4 million people would lose their jobs by 2025. According to the report, “young, less educated people would account for a disproportionate share of those reductions in employment.”
•The federal budget deficit would increase by $54 billion by 2031, due to higher costs for Medicare and Medicaid, unemployment compensation, Social Security, food stamps and other federal programs.
According to data from the Economic Policy Institute, 29 states, plus the District of Columbia, have enacted minimum wages higher than the federal minimum. The highest minimum is $15 an hour, the wage in effect in the District of Columbia. Of the states, Washington has the highest minimum wage, at $13.69 per hour.
Colorado’s minimum wage currently stands at $12.32, or $9.30 for tipped employees.
Prior to 2007, the state’s minimum wage was set by federal law. In 2006, a state constitutional amendment raised the minimum wage from $5.15 per hour to $6.85 per hour beginning in 2007, and set the tipped minimum wage at $3.02 less than the state minimum wage. At that time, the tipped minimum wage was $2.13 an hour.
In 2016, constitutional Amendment 70 increased the state minimum wage from $8.31 to $9.30 per hour beginning in 2017. Since then, the minimum wage increased 90 cents annually until it reached $12 per hour on Jan. 1, 2020. This year, and in subsequent years, the minimum wage adjusts based on the consumer price index.
CHOOSING THE RIGHT PATH
Amendment 70 was proposed during a time when the state’s economy was solid and expanding and unemployment was low. The increase in the minimum wage was phased in over four years.
“Doing it like that, incrementally, and at a time when the economy was really strong, enabled Colorado employers to adjust slowly but surely,” Bailey said. “At the end of the day … we still had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.”
The effects some had predicted, such as high unemployment, rising prices and massive layoffs, didn’t occur.
But a federal minimum wage hike, even one that is phased in over four years, is not a great idea in the midst of a severe economic shock, Bailey said.
“I am all for livable wages for American workers,” she said. “And I very much believe that the minimum wage does need to go up. Having said that, I think this is maybe the worst time for us to do it.”
Many businesses are struggling, and some are barely holding on. Requiring them to pay their employees more could put some over the edge, Bailey said.
“We’re going to have more business closures, which means lower employment levels and fewer jobs for workers to come back to,” she said.
The danger of inflation as the economy reopens needs to be part of the discussion as well, she said, as raising the minimum wage could fuel price increases.
Bailey noted that at least some parts of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package likely will be passed.
“Many people are going to get stimulus checks who are still working,” she said. “Once the pandemic is behind us, there will be a short-term but strong demand surge, which can fuel inflation. Stimulus has been badly needed, but I believe we should have targeted households that have lost employment.”
Another criticism of raising the federal minimum wage is that it’s a one-size-fits-all solution.
“At $15 an hour, you’re basically a hobo in San Francisco,” Bailey said. “For that amount, you do pretty well if you’re in South Dakota. … We should probably be a little more surgical in terms of what we are mandating from certain regions.”
Bailey thinks the proposal should be shelved and revisited in two or three years. For now, “we have to focus on the pandemic and the vaccination efforts and helping small business,” she said.
There are other things that government could do to help beleaguered workers, Bailey said.
Although about 99 percent of businesses have fewer than 500 employees, about 50 percent of jobs come from large employers like Walmart and Amazon, whose profits have surged during the pandemic, she said.
A study by the Government Accountability Office found that Walmart and McDonald’s are among the top employers of some 14.7 million Americans who work full time but still rely on federal assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid.
A Nov. 19, 2020, report on the study by CNBC included a statement from McDonald’s that the average starting wage at U.S. corporate-owned restaurants exceeds the federal minimum. The report also noted that Costco, Amazon and Target raised their minimum pay to $15 earlier this year.
But many other food service and retail giants also employ large numbers of federal aid recipients and pay them low wages.
“I would put a lot of pressure on those employers” to raise their minimum wages, Bailey said.
“We do have a sort of ‘don’t tell private companies what to do’ philosophy in the United States, but at the same time, the taxpayer is shouldering that burden,” she said.
“I think that the federal government should very publicly put pressure on some of these large employers — ‘Hey, this is how many of your workers don’t have health care. This is how many are also on food stamps. This is how much a full-time Walmart worker makes’ — and kind of let it sit out there and see if they respond.”
If that doesn’t work, “The administration could call the CEOs into the Oval Office and see what kind of pressure can be applied legally,” she said. Those tools might include discussion about antitrust laws.
NEW STATE MINIMUM
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment calculates the annual inflation adjustment to the state’s minimum wage.
Businesses did not find out until late last year what the amount of Colorado’s 2021 adjustment would be, said George Russo, Colorado Springs regional director of Employers Council, an organization that provides HR and employment law services to the business community.
“It’s a little harder for businesses to plan for the increases, because we don’t know them until towards the end of the year,” Russo said. “It does cause the employer to have to look at their budgeting.”
Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, addresses pay equity in a variety of situations, including gender equity and duration of employment.
The state’s new minimum wage could affect not only new hires but current employees who have been with a company for a while but are making minimum wage or close to it.
“Let’s say someone is being paid $12.35 an hour because they’ve been with the company for two or three years,” Russo said. “Now someone who just starts is also being paid the same amount. … That could create equity issues among employees.”
Employers also will have to reassess employees whose pay is at or near the standard for exempt vs. nonexempt workers.
A wage order issued in January 2020 by the Colorado Division of Labor Standards set $35,568 as the minimum salary at which an employee can be classified as exempt. That amount will rise annually until it reaches $55,000 in 2024.
This year, the amount is set at $40,500, Russo said. If an employer paid an exempt employee $36,000 a year, that employee would need to get a substantial raise to remain exempt or be reclassified as nonexempt and subject to overtime pay.
“We definitely hear frustration from employers about the minimum salary level” for exempt employees, Russo said.
Employers also felt they weren’t getting timely guidance about requirements under the new Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, which mandates that employers with 16 or more employees provide paid sick leave. The act went into effect Jan. 1.
The state used to issue fact sheets containing guidance on labor law and rules, but these were rarely updated, Russo said.
Now the Department of Labor and Employment is posting written interpretations on a single page on its website.
Called Interpretive Notice and Formal Opinions, these INFOs can be found at cdle.colorado.gov under the Labor Law & Stats tab. Russo recommended that employers check them regularly.