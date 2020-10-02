Makerspaces are more than just places where one can turn a table leg or learn how to use a laser printer.
They are the setting where new ideas are generated and businesses are incubated. They are the purview of hobbyists and tech wizards, and they provide practical education and exposure to new digital tools.
Most of all, they are spaces where creative people can communicate, collaborate and support each other.
While the social aspect has been somewhat limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, makerspaces themselves are flourishing.
Although the pandemic has changed the way makerspaces are operating, it hasn’t squelched the desire of artists and makers to create. So local makerspaces are gearing up to become even more influential and innovative when they can fully open their doors again.
MANITOU ART CENTER
The Manitou Art Center is full of makerspaces.
The MAC’s art and pottery studios existed before the term makerspace was coined.
Now, besides work and office spaces for artists and business people, the MAC has a large, open workshop rimmed with hand and power woodworking tools, a metal shop, a photography studio and darkroom, a fiber studio, a print shop, and laser and 3D printers.
“We completely closed down the art center essentially for March and April and waived all rents for everyone in April and May,” Executive Director Natalie Johnson said.
By mid-April, Johnson said, “we realized that getting our artists back into their studios so that they felt safe and they could work became a priority over full access by the public.”
The MAC started charging rents again in June.
“We certainly did lose folks,” she said. “But since that time, we’re back to where we were before. All of our offices are rented out. All of our studio spaces have new studio artists.”
Johnson attributes some of the gain to the pandemic, which has enabled some people to spend more time on their creative pursuits than they did before.
The art center has cut back on the 65 or so events it hosted each month, now opening its doors for as few as six.
“That has freed us up to do things that we’ve always wanted to do and never had time to do,” Johnson said. “One of those things is to really work on our relationships with our members. So we have weekly Zoom happy hour conversations; our communication efforts have quadrupled. And as a result, we have a pretty strong network and connections that we didn’t have before.”
One project has been converting First Friday art openings from in-house to virtual; another has been creation of a MAC-connected online store, along with monthly videos to promote the center.
“All of those have allowed us to really start developing our online community,” she said. “And if you look at our numbers, our art sales from last year are probably pretty close to our art sales this year.
“When we are fully reopened to the public again and people are feeling more comfortable in the world, we’ll have that whole online component developed. We’ll have a more robust and diverse way to sell work to the community, and then maybe our sales will double.”
Johnson said the center has been working hard to get money into the hands of its artists.
A program of the Manitou Springs Community Foundation gave out $500 grants to artists and musicians. Funding from the Bee Vradenburg Foundation helped subsidize rents for some artists.
“We recently received a grant from United Way and El Paso County, which will allow us to give out another 25 $500 grants to the art community, particularly in Manitou Springs,” Johnson said.
The MAC’s makerspaces and equipment are getting about the same level of use that they did before, “but people are still not quite comfortable participating in our classes,” she said. “That has been a bit of an obstacle in terms of people knowing how to use new equipment. … They’re stuck using the things they already know how to use.”
Johnson expects that to change, especially when the Manitou Springs Library moves into the Manitou Art Center.
“We’re working really hard with Pikes Peak Library District right now to figure out a way, once they’ve relocated, to increase access to our equipment with a library card,” she said.
The MAC is also looking at the potential of the makerspaces to keep businesses operational and launch new enterprises, as well as building workforce skills that can help people transition to new jobs.
“It’s still early days, but we really feel like next year, the makerspace is going to be integral to economic recovery,” Johnson said.
PIKES PEAK MAKERSPACE
Drew Johnson’s business, TechWears, was hatched in a makerspace.
Johnson founded the company, which makes jewelry and accessories including an iconic circuit board necktie from recycled electronics, in 2014.
Library 21c’s makerspace was the first place he went to try out laser and 3D printing.
There, he also met Chris Vestal, the founder of Pikes Peak Makerspace, which itself originated at the Manitou Art Center and later moved into its own quarters on East Pikes Peak Avenue.
Finding that use of the equipment at the library was too restrictive for his needs, Johnson joined Pikes Peak Makerspace and set up shop.
“This was another stepping stone getting out of Dad’s garage and into an actual production space,” Johnson said.
Johnson stepped in as executive director of the makerspace earlier this year, taking on the role just as it had to shut down.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a lot of community engagement and interaction, people wanting to come in and make things.”
About 100 members each pay $55 a month to use the makerspace’s equipment, which includes laser engravers, three 3D printers, wood- and metalworking tools, high-tech plotter printers and a digital oscilloscope.
Johnson estimated the makerspace has added 25 to 30 members since July.
“I think people kind of being forced to re-evaluate their priorities and what they are doing with their time and what they’re doing with their hands has certainly inspired some phone calls and checking with us,” he said.
The makerspace’s members range from people who’ve picked up an old or new hobby to those who are incubating businesses.
Fledgling business owners include an entrepreneur who makes laser-cut boxes and sells them online, a drone enthusiast who is starting a repair business and inventors who are using the makerspace’s tools to scale up their production.
“Our CNC router is a great example,” Johnson said. “People can make a mock-up or prototype, but when it comes to production — how would I make 100 of these? — a lot of times you need to involve some machinery.”
Members can use the space 24 hours a day, and occasionally, “there’s people that have worked the graveyard shift or they’re just on fire with their idea and want to burn the midnight oil to take it to the finish line,” he said.
Johnson said he thinks there’s a fine line between artists and makers.
“We’re a little more on production, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering,” he said. “Woodworking probably is our most popular area right now. People use it for working on their vans or making furniture or making modifications to existing furniture.”
But there are also digital artists who are designing projects for the 3D printers or laser engravers. And there’s a member who builds “the most beautiful, incredible guitars I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Is he an artist? I don’t know that he would call himself that, but he’s a creator. Is he a maker? Absolutely.”
Members generally handle their own sales, but before the pandemic, the makerspace started presenting a quarterly makers market.
“We did one in December,” Johnson said, “and we were lining up one we had scheduled for March. We had 800 RSVPs on Facebook and had to cancel it.”
But the event showed there’s potential for a retail store, and the makerspace has launched an Etsy store that sells products made by its members.
“We just started that two weeks ago, and we are getting more and more makers involved,” Johnson said.
LIBRARY MAKERSPACES
The Pikes Peak Library District’s makerspaces remain closed, “but we are working hard on a plan” to reopen with necessary precautions, said Kayah Swanson, director of public relations and marketing for the library district.
“We are in the process of trying to figure out a good prognosis for a launch date,” Swanson said.
The district has two makerspaces at Library 21c as well as one each at the Sand Creek and East branches.
The makerspaces offer 3D printers, a 3D scanner, laser engraving and cutting machines, sewing equipment that can stitch books, vinyl and die cutters, CNC machines, art supplies and craft tools.
In addition, the district’s creative spaces include a fully equipped recording studio at Sand Creek library and a video and recording studio at Library 21c with a green screen and lighting kits.
“There’s a recording booth at 21c in addition to video and photography equipment that folks can check out,” Swanson said.
Several local organizations have made podcasts in the recording studios, and businesses have used the video equipment to make advertisements, she said.
“It’s really an incredible collection of equipment and something we’re so excited to provide to people in the Pikes Peak region,” she said. “We are excited to move into a phase of our reopening where we can offer that again.”